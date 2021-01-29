Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

CDC: Scaling up surveillance of virus variants

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new director of the Centers for Disease Control says officials have "scaled up" their surveillance of new coronavirus variants in the United States.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told ABC's "Good Morning America" that previously "there has not been a public health infrastructure" to track such variants. Also, there weren't resources to do "mass sequencing" of the virus across the country. She noted the coronavirus aid plan pushed by the Biden Administration includes funds to improve such tracing.

However, Walensky says it was "concerning" the two South Carolina individuals who were diagnosed with the more virulent strain first identified in South Africa didn't know each other or travel there, so the "presumption" is there's "community spread of this strain."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0