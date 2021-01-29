Stocks claw back some lost ground; GameStop swings wildly

VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

Major stock indexes clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier in their biggest loss since October.

Much of the market's attention Thursday remained glued to the wild swings in GameStop, AMC and handful of other stocks which online investors have been buying feverishly in an effort to take on big hedge funds betting they will fall.

GameStop and several other stocks fell sharply after Robinhood and other trading platforms restricted trading in them, causing an outcry among customers.

In Washington and elsewhere, calls were growing for regulators to step in to curb the speculative frenzy.