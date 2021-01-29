Tennessee, T-Mobile to provide wireless devices to students

VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Department of Education announced Wednesday it was launching a new initiative to provide wireless internet to students across the state.

According to a news release, the state is partnering with T-Mobile to enable households in participating school districts to receive connectivity devices or mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices over the next five years. More than 40,000 devices will be made available this year with additional devices to be distributed in the following years.

Districts will have three tiers of service to choose from, with 100GB of data per device per year available for free. Families can also choose to pay $12 to $15 for additional data.

"We are grateful to the department for providing access to these critical Wi-Fi devices so our students can continue to learn at home when virtual school is necessary," said Versie Hamlett, director of Fayette County Schools, in a statement.