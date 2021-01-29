Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial at Meharry

VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

Meharry Medical College is seeking 300 to 400 participants to participate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. It’s interested in enrolling persons at high risk for infection, age 65 and older, especially African American, LatinX, American Indian/Alaska natives and people with higher than usual risk of catching COVID-19 on the job (such as corrections workers and law enforcement officers). However, all persons age 18 and up are welcome to volunteer.

Participants will receive two doses of either vaccine or placebo given 21 days apart. There’s a two-year follow-up period.

Participants also will receive compensation and will be required to self-report their health through an electronic diary available as an app on their cell phones. Participants must have had a regular flu shot at least five days before receiving Novavax or placebo. They’ll also receive periodic COVID-19 antibody tests.

Possible side effects include pain at the injection site, possible headache, fever, fatigue and chills, which are ordinary side effects for any vaccine.

Information: https://home.mmc.edu/meharry-medical-college-launches-novavax-covid-19-vaccine-trial, 615 327-5363.