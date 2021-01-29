VOL. 45 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 29, 2021

Financial Fitness Friday for Small Businesses. This half-day virtual event presented by Regions Bank guides participates through four sessions to enhance businesses’ financial fitness. Participants will receive a guide for each session before the webinar. Jump-start the year for your small business with tools to ensure a successful 2021. 8:30-noon. Complimentary event, pre-registration required. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Virtual Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials and focused on issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired live on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Stream live here: https://youtu.be/XdGimwmlfc8. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 1

Cheatham County School Board

The School Board meets monthly at Ashland City Elementary. Public forum is first on the agenda, lasting no more than 30 minutes, followed by the regular meeting. 7-9 p.m. 108 Elizabeth Street, Ashland City. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Next Normal Series Webinar

Couching and Developing Your Workforce in 2021. Presented by Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Like 2020, the New Year presents a great deal of uncertainty and change, but the need for personnel development doesn’t vanish during unusual or difficult times. How do you keep sight of your workforce-related goals in a largely virtual world that continues to evolve at a frenetic pace? In this 50-minute session, professor Mark Cannon shares what’s new and different in the world of workforce development for 2021. He discusses the trends, challenges and opportunities in the year ahead, leveraging the latest research and best practices for coaching and developing your team in the business world we live in. 9-10 a.m. This is a members-only event. Information

One Hour Wonder

Dave Gould with Main Street Media will discuss “Working with Media.” One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learn meetings providing opportunities for member to feed their body while fueling their mind. Fee: This program is included in Chamber membership, but registration is required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

Coffee & Connect

Join fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals for coffee and networking. Black Press #003, 1188 Long Hollow Pike. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free event with members purchasing their own coffee. Information

Virtual Member Connect

Expand your network and build new business relationships at our Member Connect! Leads Exchange. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. This is a members-only event. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration requested. Information

Member Connect! Leads Exchange

An opportunity to meet and network in person. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. This is a members-only event. Please attend only one Leads Exchanged per month. McEwen Northside Signature Apartments, 4015 Aspen Grove Dr., Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Please register to attend. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday will expand your knowledge on best business practices from the most successful business leaders in Middle Tennessee while connecting you to fellow business professionals. 8 -9 a.m. Williamson, Inc./Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Fee: Free, social distance and mask required. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Facebook 101: Everything you need to know about the new Gallatin Data Center. Guest speaker: Katie Comer. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members with reservations made before noon on the previous Friday. Non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Virtual option for this event available. Lunch is available for pick up at Epic Event Center. Information: 615-452-4000, www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information

Next Normal Series

Employment issues concerning the COVID-19 vaccine. As vaccine distribution continues to roll out at a state level, employers can anticipate issues relating to mandatory vaccinations will soon arise. Join Bradley partners Matt Lonergan and Craig Oliver as they address issues related to COVID-19 vaccinations, including considerations for a mandated vaccination program, on which employees to impose this requirement, and how to deal with employees who do not become vaccinated. 10-11 a.m. Members only event, with pre-registration required. Information

FEB. 9-19

Intro Nashville

Whether you’re new to Nashville or have been a “Nashvillian” all your life, Intro Nashville is an opportunity to become a more engaged and connected community member. During this program, participants will learn what makes the region and city unique. Topics will include Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. This is a member-only virtual event. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Chamber Chat (Virtual)

A way of leading, informing and supporting Nashville Area Chamber members. Join this Zoom meeting to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information

FEB. 13 or 14

Love: A Romantic Valentine’s Dinner

Monthaven Arts & Culture Center in Hendersonville presents an intimate romantic Valentine’s Dinner for a limited guest list. Three-course dinner prepared by Go Go Gourmet with your choice of wine or Champagne. 6-9 p.m. Fee: $250 per couple. All proceeds benefit Monthaven Arts & Culture Center’s Outreach Program. This event is tax-deductible. Fifteen couples per night. Information