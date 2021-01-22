Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

HCA to share COVID-19 hospital care data with researchers

Updated 7:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — HCA Healthcare says it has reached an agreement to share data about COVID-19 care at the company's hospitals with prominent research institutions.

The Nashville-based company announced Tuesday that some of the entities participating include the federal Agency for Health Research and Quality, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, Meharry Medical College and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute.

HCA says it created a COVID-19 patient registry at the outset of the pandemic that has collected data from treated suspected and positive COVID-19 cases, including more than 110,000 patients admitted for inpatient care in 2020.

The for-profit hospital chain has facilities in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0