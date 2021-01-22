Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

Stocks give up an early lead and end lower on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Tuesday after spending most of the day in the red.

The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, pulled down by losses in banks and industrial companies.

Gains for some Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook helped keep the losses in check. Small-company stocks fell more than other parts of the market. Treasury yields rose.

Investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns about the pandemic.

Many large companies are reporting this week from all parts of the economy, including American Express, Johnson & Johnson, Apple and General Electric.

