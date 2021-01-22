Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

4 Vols announce transfer plans 2 days after Pruitt's firing

Updated 6:47AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, running back Eric Gray, linebacker Quavaris Crouch and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson all entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, two days after Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others.

Tennessee spokesman Bill Martin confirmed all four had entered the transfer portal. The players all entered their names in a 27-minute span.

To'o To'o was the Volunteers' leading tackler as a sophomore, and he posted a note on social media Wednesday night.

"THANK YOU. This is not goodbye, at all," To'o To'o wrote on Twitter. "Being a Vol will always have a special place in my heart! And I mean that. My brothers and I gave us your all everyday, home sweet home to me!"

Gray led Tennessee (3-7) in rushing with 772 yards in nine games, which ranked eighth in the Southeastern Conference. The sophomore did not play in Tennessee's season finale loss to Texas A&M. Crouch was the third-leading tackler as a sophomore.

Johnson, a redshirt senior, started five of his seven games at left tackle.

Tennessee now has had 14 players enter the transfer portal since Dec. 1. That group includes offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who committed to Oklahoma on Monday. Morris, To'o To'o, Crouch and Gray were part of a 2019 signee class rated 13th nationally.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0