Nashville airport authority sues car sharing company

VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville International Airport officials have sued a peer-to-peer car sharing company over claims that its offerings at the airport are unauthorized and illegal.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority filed the lawsuit this week against Turo Inc. in Davidson County Chancery Court. The lawsuit says Turo has not applied for a permit, received the authority's approval or paid required fees to offer services at the airport.

The lawsuit claims Turo was causing congestion and safety risks at the airport and creating an unfair competitive advantage over other providers that have permits.

The lawsuit also said Turo claimed in February 2019 that it was not conducting commercial activity at the airport.

Turo spokesperson Steve Webb said the company was "surprised and disappointed" by litigation it deemed "unfounded," saying it had worked with the airport on a peer-to-peer car sharing permit.

According to the lawsuit, Turo still has not applied for that permit, while another car sharing company has. The airport announced in October that Avail would offer car sharing there.