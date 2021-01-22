VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

Intro Nashville (Virtual). An opportunity to become a more engaged and connected community member. During the multiday program, participants can learn what makes the region unique and how Nashville has grown in popularity. Topics include Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. Members-only event with registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Information

Friday, Jan. 22

Good Morning Gallatin (Virtual)

Gallatin state legislators will join this virtual meeting to give updates on what’s happing on the Hill in 2021. Registration is required. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Williamson, Inc. Women in Business Book Club

Choose your preferred book club time and join the leadership conversation. All times will have limited capacity, social distancing and mask wearing. Current book: “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown. 8:30-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 3:30-4:30 p.m. Fee: $15 members, $25, guest. Williamson, Inc. Office, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Information

Nashville Reconnect Training

A training session to help community leaders learn more about becoming a TN Reconnect Ambassador. This event connects interested adults to Reconnect navigators, institutional representatives or online resources to help make a plan to return to school to complete that credential or degree. Sessions are about two hours and is hosted virtually via Zoom. 9-11 a.m. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Visit various eateries in Gallatin while creating a network of professionals living and working in Gallatin. Guests are welcome to attend, but this event is specifically for members of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so be prepared to purchase your meal. Swaney Swift’s on the Square, 118 N. Water Ave., Gallatin. 11:30-1 p.m. (Please note that location and schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19.) Information: kim@gallatintn.org; www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

Next Normal Series: Work Better-Go Back to a Better Experience

Presented by the Nashville Area Chamber in partnership with ORI and Steelcase. The global pandemic has fundamentally changed how we live, learn and work. People have new needs and expectations, requiring shifts in the way we think about the workplace and the work experience. Learn about new research related to what people love (and don’t love) about working from home, how their expectations are shifting for their experience in the office and how the work experience is connected with key business outcomes. This is a virtual members-only event, with registration required. 9-10 a.m. Presenters: George Bell, president and CEO of Office Resources, Inc.; Tracy Brower, Ph.D., sociologist and principal, Steelcase, and Scott Morgan, market president, ORI. Information

Live Q&A with SBA Office of TN

LaTanya Channel, district director of SBA Tennessee, shares insight into the new paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loans. Virtual meeting powered by Zoom. 11 a.m.-noon. Free, but registration required. Link will be sent after registration. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Procurement for Small Businesses (Virtual event)

Join Mars associates from both procurement and finance to learn about basic principles and concepts of purchasing practices. The principles include preparing comprehensive proposal requests, evaluating supplier bids, win-win negotiation and more. This is a complimentary event, but pre-registration is required. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information and password

Presidential Trivia

An opportunity to compete with trivia teams during a fun night of presidential and U.S. history questions inside the all-new Natchez Hills Winery at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Enjoy wines from this Middle Tennessee vineyard and high-gravity beer and snacks while competing. Exclusive Hermitage prizes will be given to teams placing first, second and third. Seating is limited, so early ticket purchasing is recommended. Event tickets do not include admission to The Hermitage. 7-9 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

Industry Roundtable – Fitness & Wellness and Churches & Nonprofits

A new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber Members. These meeting will be a place to discuss what’s happening in your business sector. Fitness & Wellness, 8-9 a.m. Churches and Nonprofits, 9-11 a.m. Coffee will be provided. A Chamber team member will be at each meeting to help connect members to resources. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing. Registration is required for event. Fee: free. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Virtual Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired live on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Stream live at https://youtu.be/XdGimwmlfc8. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

Financial Fitness Friday for Small Businesses

This half-day virtual event presented by Regions Bank guides participates through four sessions to enhance financial fitness for businesses. Participants will receive a guide for each session before the webinar. Jump-start the year for your small business with tools to ensure a successful 2021. 8:30-noon. Complimentary event, but pre-registration required.

Schedule:

8:30-8:45 a.m.: Welcome and Kick Off

8:45-9:30 a.m.: Session 1: Small Business Banking Services with Kimberly Powell

9:30-10:15 a.m.: Session 2: Small Business Financial Statements with Joya Dinwiddie

10:15-11 a.m.: Session 3: How Businesses Obtain Credit with Paula Jarvis

11:00-11:45 a.m.: Session 4: How Businesses Use Credit with Karla McCamish

11:45-Noon: Wrap-up

Information