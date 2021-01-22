Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for December 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, December 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
510, 512 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 12/4 Gep X Lexington LLC Passco Lexington Dst $127,000,000
1800 Oakwell Farms, 100 Brooks Mill Hermitage 37076 12/22 Dodson Chapel Fee Owner LLC Oakwell Farms General Part $58,760,000
5319 Nolensville Nashville 37211 12/3 5319 Nolensville Pike LLC Vistas GP $24,600,000
1420 Adams Nashville 37208 12/30 Germantown Jv LLC Baugh & Pardue Prop LLC $22,000,000
810 Division Nashville 37203 12/31 Mcref Iv Gulch Apts Owner LLC Crunk Connected Products $19,000,000
321 Walton Madison 37115 12/4 321 Walton Lane LLC Fawnwood General Part $16,750,000
901, 931 6th Nashville 37203 12/3 Nashville Oz Propco Iv LLC Daleco Co $14,800,000
326, 328, 330, 332 20th, 1917, 1919 Charlotte Nashville 37203 12/9 Hrt of Tn LLC Hep Charlotte Mob LLC $14,000,000
110 Archwood Madison 37115 12/8 110 Archwood Place LLC Archwood GP $13,900,000
5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 12/22 Mishorim USA Inc Festival Center Birmingham LP $12,600,000
1 Buchi, 708 Berry, 2600 Fessey Park Nashville 37204 12/18 Brand Berry Hill Apts LLC Erban Commercial Realty LP $10,100,000
831 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 12/23 Urban Housing Solutions Inc Ffv Parliament Place LP $9,200,000
1201 Hillside Nashville 37203 12/16 Reservoir Zone 4 LLC Park At Hillside LLC $9,126,404
2416 End Nashville 37203 12/22 Gtom West End LLC Walgreen Co $8,100,000
7050 Charlotte Nashville 37209 12/16 Nrf Marketplace LLC Mmp Marketplace Holdings LLC $7,750,000
343, 347 Harding, 309 Perimeter Park Nashville 37211 12/2 Tyo Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC Ddc Hotels Inc $6,900,000
2532, 2621 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 12/28 P2 Inv LLC Dover Glen Inv LLC $6,300,000
1217, 1221, 1225, 1227, 1229, 1231 2nd Nashville 37208 12/28 Monroe Germantown LLC Wang Pai-Lun Janey; Wang Yu-Jen Spencer; Wang Yu-Tien Terry $5,500,000
523, 525 4th Nashville 37210 12/7 Riverstone Inv LLC 525 Group LLC $4,775,000
2948 Sidco Nashville 37204 12/2 Notch Prop LLC Live Oak Prop LLC $4,075,000
2832 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 12/22 Scannell Prop #477 LLC M&R Land Co LLC; Room In The Inn Inc $3,800,000
1104 7th, 609 Madison, 600, 622 Jefferson Nashville 37208 12/22 Mainland Jefferson LLC Jefferson Street Inv LLC $3,750,000
1000 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 12/23 Penney Prop Sub Holdings LLC JC Penney Corp Inc $3,715,000
1135 Bell Antioch 37013 12/4 Bell Rd Partners Shreibman Amnon; Shreibman Ruth $3,625,000
2601 Winford Nashville 37211 12/23 Schusterman Ent LLC Douglas Printing Co Inc $3,425,000
804 14th Nashville 37203 12/15 804 14Th Avenue North LLC 804 14th Ave LLC $3,000,000
4326 Hurricane Creek Antioch 37013 12/31 Robert D Poole And Gloria M Poole Revocable Trust Knoxville Qree Accomodators LLC; Lovell Heights Co $2,814,500
1415 Heil Quaker Lavergne 37086 12/3 Lolo Ent LLC Bon Acres LLC; Bonacres LLC $2,200,000
2323 Crestmoor Nashville 37215 12/9 Rare Earth Inv LLC Middle TN Imaging LLC $2,110,000
600 Medical Park Madison 37115 12/10 Pruitt Ronald Edward; Pruitt Wilson E K Horton Alden III; Horton Prop Part $1,940,000
2423 Buena Vista Nashville 37218 12/3 Buena Vista Pike LLC Machen Richard A $1,875,000
5770 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 12/4 Cinco De Mayo Holdings LLC Kshama Hotel LLC $1,875,000
2011 Ashwood Nashville 37212 12/3 Partners Real Estate Group Kyger Kent $1,850,000
2800 Clifton Nashville 37209 12/9 Up Part GP Ira Innovations LLC; Khazanov Max; Max Khazanov Ira $1,800,000
3129 McGavock Nashville 37214 12/21 South Nashville KC Club Inc Family Worship Center $1,800,000
526 Myatt Madison 37115 12/21 526 Myatt LP Richland South LLC $1,700,000
351 Harding Nashville 37211 12/22 Tyo Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC Biancheri Robert J $1,665,000
817 Fesslers Nashville 37210 12/14 William H Freeman Trust Mjj of Brentwood Inc $1,650,000
205, 207, 220 Lemuel Nashville 37207 12/31 Dyno Nobel Inc Fuller Dawn Robinson; Robinson Phillip; Sparks Amy Robinson; Thompson Sheryl Robinson; Wells Patricia Robinson $1,600,000
0 Asheford Antioch 37013 12/21 Sdh Nashville LLC Green Trails LLC $1,577,000
1221 Northgate Business Madison 37115 12/4 Patrick Ind Inc Resun Modspace LLC $1,525,000
2106, 2108 Blair Nashville 37212 12/31 Blair Partners LLC Love James L; Love Sandra $1,500,000
3865 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 12/23 Lagasse Janice M; Lagasse Randolph M HG Hill Realty Co LLC $1,500,000
2423 Buena Vista Nashville 37218 12/3 Machen Richard A Jr Urbangate Dev Group LLC $1,410,000
1408 Buchanan Nashville 37208 12/16 1410 Buchanan Street LLC Lorenzo T Perez Revocable Living Trust $1,400,000
3005 Gallatin Nashville 37216 12/23 3001 Gallatin Pike LLC HG Hill Realty Co LLC $1,175,000
4301, 4303 Alabama Nashville 37209 12/7 Igolf Prop LLC F&F Real Estate Mgmt LLC $1,000,000
230 Thompson Nashville 37211 12/28 Hauter Fadhle Ali Samco $1,000,000
313 Hill Nashville 37210 12/10 Music City Precision Prop LLC Pilspanen Suzanne $1,000,000
529 Myatt Madison 37115 12/7 McMurry John Pelham Jr; McMurry Sylina M Maple Ridge Prop LLC $950,000
2400 21st Nashville 37212 12/30 Lee Sue J; Wheatley Robert M Linden Row Res LLC $900,000
0 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 12/1 6640 Nolensville Road LLC Highpoint Inv $875,000
1 Buchi, 2600 Fessey Park Nashville 37204 12/23 Recreations Furniture of Tn Inc Brand Berry Hill Apts LLC $700,000
1106 McGavock Nashville 37216 12/28 Ecl Inv LLC Mingjo $695,000
1345 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 12/9 Cammon Lawrence; Samuel Maged Hass Kerim $650,000
2810 Columbine Nashville 37204 12/3 Whiting Bill Stewart Edward $603,500
521 Fatherland Nashville 37206 12/7 Hubner Bryce; Hubner Kimberly Getzov Michelle Anne; Getzov Stuart $590,000
2525 Gallatin Nashville 37206 12/9 Roufail Sherif Hedley Thomas Powell; Pennington Austin $550,000
1217 4th Nashville 37208 12/23 Russo Rhea A; Krueger Gary M Tardy Rebecca H; Tardy Thomas W III $540,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 12/21 Thompson Kenneth James Gail Finley Bedlack Revocable Living Trust $535,000
951 Cahal Nashville 37206 12/16 Rainville Jonathan M Cole Sherry J $500,000
914 Gallatin Nashville 37206 12/9 Kl 914 Partners M&S Associates $492,450
4117 Gallatin Nashville 37216 12/21 Thornton & Pence Dev Cobell Prop LLC $475,000
555 Dupont Madison 37115 12/16 Bennett William Russell Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A $472,250
2839 Logan Nashville 37211 12/7 Pbp Ent LLC Roche Prop of Tn LLC $465,000
203 Oceola Nashville 37209 12/22 Chapman Travis D Lu Grace; Rude Adam Joseph $455,000
5961 Eatons Creek Joelton 37080 12/8 Bb Storage LLC Waller Ronald; Waller Debora $450,000
1516 Ordway Nashville 37206 12/21 Fern Ball Prop LLC Capricorn Realty Inc $423,000
909 Hawkins Nashville 37203 12/31 Patel Nirav Major Ventures LLC $415,000
1101 McKennie Nashville 37206 12/2 1101 McKennie LLC Bristol McKennie Partners LLC $412,000
814, 816 Meade Madison 37115 12/14 Pop & Daws LLC Jrg Prop LLC $370,000
3323 Earhart Mt Juliet 37122 12/22 Evans Jessica Anne Morrow; Evans Garrett Forest Basham Susan A; Basham William R $367,000
2783 Greer Goodlttsvll 37072 12/23 Russell Kenneth Greer Billy $361,700
1233 Riverbirch Hermitage 37076 12/14 Grandt Richard Funderburk Lori; Funderburk Rickey F; Hubbard A Scott $349,495
0 Hurricane Creek Antioch 37013 12/31 Robert D Poole And Gloria M Poole Revocable Trust Knoxville Qree Accomodators LLC $345,500
1251 4th Nashville 37208 12/10 Ash James H Nelsen Karin $345,400
0 New Hope Hermitage 37076 12/3 Grandview Custom Homes LLC Lux Dev Group LLC $345,000
406 Two Mile Goodlttsvll 37072 12/31 Two Mile Pike LLC Hayden Taylor Koch $337,200
606 40th Nashville 37209 12/9 Bullock Jeff; Ribeiro Richard Nosir Monira; Shahat Adly $300,000
483 Monticello Nashville 37207 12/14 Sph Prop Three LLC Wise Anna Marie $273,300
8554 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 12/8 Roberts Patricia L; Roberts Stephan Claiborne Charles Murphy; Claibourne Charles Murphy $255,000
0 New Hope Hermitage 37076 12/22 Grandview Custom Homes LLC Lux Dev Group LLC $238,918
1701 McKinney Nashville 37208 12/15 Panepento Noelle Marie Porter Misun $229,000
4129 Dry Fork Whites Cr 37189 12/22 Gregory Jim E; Worrall William E II Proctor Lisa Jayne $226,000
3415 End Nashville 37203 12/14 Lininger Karyn; Lininger Thomas D Seidl Steve $200,000
7874 Buffalo Nashville 37221 12/8 Goodrum William Roberts Patricia; Roberts Stephen $200,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 12/1 Wang Yihan; Xia Fen Sph Prop Two LLC $169,000
3415 End Nashville 37203 12/8 Reactor Capital LLC Brown Michelle $164,500
1839, 1847 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 12/18 Ryan Kathleen L; Ryan Mark C Brahaney James K $164,500
1839, 1847 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 12/31 Rutter Family Trust Brahaney James K $160,500
459 Myatt Madison 37115 12/10 Dqsi LLC Equity Trust Co Custodian $143,990
201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 12/31 Ross Paul A McDaniel William Bruce $133,000
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 12/16 Reynolds Morgan B III Nelson Kimberlee Anne $130,000
420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 12/21 Powell Richard B Jr; Wilson Anna White Angela Carol $129,900
1928 9th Nashville 37208 12/8 Music City Holdings LLC Hensley Group LLC $120,000

