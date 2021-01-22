Top Davidson County commercial sales for December 2020

|510, 512 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|12/4
|Gep X Lexington LLC
|Passco Lexington Dst
|$127,000,000
|1800 Oakwell Farms, 100 Brooks Mill
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/22
|Dodson Chapel Fee Owner LLC
|Oakwell Farms General Part
|$58,760,000
|5319 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|12/3
|5319 Nolensville Pike LLC
|Vistas GP
|$24,600,000
|1420 Adams
|Nashville
|37208
|12/30
|Germantown Jv LLC
|Baugh & Pardue Prop LLC
|$22,000,000
|810 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/31
|Mcref Iv Gulch Apts Owner LLC
|Crunk Connected Products
|$19,000,000
|321 Walton
|Madison
|37115
|12/4
|321 Walton Lane LLC
|Fawnwood General Part
|$16,750,000
|901, 931 6th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/3
|Nashville Oz Propco Iv LLC
|Daleco Co
|$14,800,000
|326, 328, 330, 332 20th, 1917, 1919 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|12/9
|Hrt of Tn LLC
|Hep Charlotte Mob LLC
|$14,000,000
|110 Archwood
|Madison
|37115
|12/8
|110 Archwood Place LLC
|Archwood GP
|$13,900,000
|5319 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|12/22
|Mishorim USA Inc
|Festival Center Birmingham LP
|$12,600,000
|1 Buchi, 708 Berry, 2600 Fessey Park
|Nashville
|37204
|12/18
|Brand Berry Hill Apts LLC
|Erban Commercial Realty LP
|$10,100,000
|831 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|12/23
|Urban Housing Solutions Inc
|Ffv Parliament Place LP
|$9,200,000
|1201 Hillside
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Reservoir Zone 4 LLC
|Park At Hillside LLC
|$9,126,404
|2416 End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|Gtom West End LLC
|Walgreen Co
|$8,100,000
|7050 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|12/16
|Nrf Marketplace LLC
|Mmp Marketplace Holdings LLC
|$7,750,000
|343, 347 Harding, 309 Perimeter Park
|Nashville
|37211
|12/2
|Tyo Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC
|Ddc Hotels Inc
|$6,900,000
|2532, 2621 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|12/28
|P2 Inv LLC
|Dover Glen Inv LLC
|$6,300,000
|1217, 1221, 1225, 1227, 1229, 1231 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|12/28
|Monroe Germantown LLC
|Wang Pai-Lun Janey; Wang Yu-Jen Spencer; Wang Yu-Tien Terry
|$5,500,000
|523, 525 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|12/7
|Riverstone Inv LLC
|525 Group LLC
|$4,775,000
|2948 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|12/2
|Notch Prop LLC
|Live Oak Prop LLC
|$4,075,000
|2832 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|12/22
|Scannell Prop #477 LLC
|M&R Land Co LLC; Room In The Inn Inc
|$3,800,000
|1104 7th, 609 Madison, 600, 622 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|12/22
|Mainland Jefferson LLC
|Jefferson Street Inv LLC
|$3,750,000
|1000 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/23
|Penney Prop Sub Holdings LLC
|JC Penney Corp Inc
|$3,715,000
|1135 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|12/4
|Bell Rd Partners
|Shreibman Amnon; Shreibman Ruth
|$3,625,000
|2601 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|12/23
|Schusterman Ent LLC
|Douglas Printing Co Inc
|$3,425,000
|804 14th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/15
|804 14Th Avenue North LLC
|804 14th Ave LLC
|$3,000,000
|4326 Hurricane Creek
|Antioch
|37013
|12/31
|Robert D Poole And Gloria M Poole Revocable Trust
|Knoxville Qree Accomodators LLC; Lovell Heights Co
|$2,814,500
|1415 Heil Quaker
|Lavergne
|37086
|12/3
|Lolo Ent LLC
|Bon Acres LLC; Bonacres LLC
|$2,200,000
|2323 Crestmoor
|Nashville
|37215
|12/9
|Rare Earth Inv LLC
|Middle TN Imaging LLC
|$2,110,000
|600 Medical Park
|Madison
|37115
|12/10
|Pruitt Ronald Edward; Pruitt Wilson E K
|Horton Alden III; Horton Prop Part
|$1,940,000
|2423 Buena Vista
|Nashville
|37218
|12/3
|Buena Vista Pike LLC
|Machen Richard A
|$1,875,000
|5770 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/4
|Cinco De Mayo Holdings LLC
|Kshama Hotel LLC
|$1,875,000
|2011 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|12/3
|Partners Real Estate Group
|Kyger Kent
|$1,850,000
|2800 Clifton
|Nashville
|37209
|12/9
|Up Part GP
|Ira Innovations LLC; Khazanov Max; Max Khazanov Ira
|$1,800,000
|3129 McGavock
|Nashville
|37214
|12/21
|South Nashville KC Club Inc
|Family Worship Center
|$1,800,000
|526 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|12/21
|526 Myatt LP
|Richland South LLC
|$1,700,000
|351 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|12/22
|Tyo Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC
|Biancheri Robert J
|$1,665,000
|817 Fesslers
|Nashville
|37210
|12/14
|William H Freeman Trust
|Mjj of Brentwood Inc
|$1,650,000
|205, 207, 220 Lemuel
|Nashville
|37207
|12/31
|Dyno Nobel Inc
|Fuller Dawn Robinson; Robinson Phillip; Sparks Amy Robinson; Thompson Sheryl Robinson; Wells Patricia Robinson
|$1,600,000
|0 Asheford
|Antioch
|37013
|12/21
|Sdh Nashville LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$1,577,000
|1221 Northgate Business
|Madison
|37115
|12/4
|Patrick Ind Inc
|Resun Modspace LLC
|$1,525,000
|2106, 2108 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|12/31
|Blair Partners LLC
|Love James L; Love Sandra
|$1,500,000
|3865 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/23
|Lagasse Janice M; Lagasse Randolph M
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$1,500,000
|2423 Buena Vista
|Nashville
|37218
|12/3
|Machen Richard A Jr
|Urbangate Dev Group LLC
|$1,410,000
|1408 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|12/16
|1410 Buchanan Street LLC
|Lorenzo T Perez Revocable Living Trust
|$1,400,000
|3005 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|12/23
|3001 Gallatin Pike LLC
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$1,175,000
|4301, 4303 Alabama
|Nashville
|37209
|12/7
|Igolf Prop LLC
|F&F Real Estate Mgmt LLC
|$1,000,000
|230 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|12/28
|Hauter Fadhle Ali
|Samco
|$1,000,000
|313 Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|12/10
|Music City Precision Prop LLC
|Pilspanen Suzanne
|$1,000,000
|529 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|12/7
|McMurry John Pelham Jr; McMurry Sylina M
|Maple Ridge Prop LLC
|$950,000
|2400 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|12/30
|Lee Sue J; Wheatley Robert M
|Linden Row Res LLC
|$900,000
|0 Nolensville
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/1
|6640 Nolensville Road LLC
|Highpoint Inv
|$875,000
|1 Buchi, 2600 Fessey Park
|Nashville
|37204
|12/23
|Recreations Furniture of Tn Inc
|Brand Berry Hill Apts LLC
|$700,000
|1106 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|12/28
|Ecl Inv LLC
|Mingjo
|$695,000
|1345 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|12/9
|Cammon Lawrence; Samuel Maged
|Hass Kerim
|$650,000
|2810 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|12/3
|Whiting Bill
|Stewart Edward
|$603,500
|521 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|12/7
|Hubner Bryce; Hubner Kimberly
|Getzov Michelle Anne; Getzov Stuart
|$590,000
|2525 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|12/9
|Roufail Sherif
|Hedley Thomas Powell; Pennington Austin
|$550,000
|1217 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|12/23
|Russo Rhea A; Krueger Gary M
|Tardy Rebecca H; Tardy Thomas W III
|$540,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|12/21
|Thompson Kenneth James
|Gail Finley Bedlack Revocable Living Trust
|$535,000
|951 Cahal
|Nashville
|37206
|12/16
|Rainville Jonathan M
|Cole Sherry J
|$500,000
|914 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|12/9
|Kl 914 Partners
|M&S Associates
|$492,450
|4117 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|12/21
|Thornton & Pence Dev
|Cobell Prop LLC
|$475,000
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|12/16
|Bennett William Russell
|Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A
|$472,250
|2839 Logan
|Nashville
|37211
|12/7
|Pbp Ent LLC
|Roche Prop of Tn LLC
|$465,000
|203 Oceola
|Nashville
|37209
|12/22
|Chapman Travis D
|Lu Grace; Rude Adam Joseph
|$455,000
|5961 Eatons Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|12/8
|Bb Storage LLC
|Waller Ronald; Waller Debora
|$450,000
|1516 Ordway
|Nashville
|37206
|12/21
|Fern Ball Prop LLC
|Capricorn Realty Inc
|$423,000
|909 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|12/31
|Patel Nirav
|Major Ventures LLC
|$415,000
|1101 McKennie
|Nashville
|37206
|12/2
|1101 McKennie LLC
|Bristol McKennie Partners LLC
|$412,000
|814, 816 Meade
|Madison
|37115
|12/14
|Pop & Daws LLC
|Jrg Prop LLC
|$370,000
|3323 Earhart
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|12/22
|Evans Jessica Anne Morrow; Evans Garrett Forest
|Basham Susan A; Basham William R
|$367,000
|2783 Greer
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/23
|Russell Kenneth
|Greer Billy
|$361,700
|1233 Riverbirch
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/14
|Grandt Richard
|Funderburk Lori; Funderburk Rickey F; Hubbard A Scott
|$349,495
|0 Hurricane Creek
|Antioch
|37013
|12/31
|Robert D Poole And Gloria M Poole Revocable Trust
|Knoxville Qree Accomodators LLC
|$345,500
|1251 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|12/10
|Ash James H
|Nelsen Karin
|$345,400
|0 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/3
|Grandview Custom Homes LLC
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|$345,000
|406 Two Mile
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/31
|Two Mile Pike LLC
|Hayden Taylor Koch
|$337,200
|606 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|12/9
|Bullock Jeff; Ribeiro Richard
|Nosir Monira; Shahat Adly
|$300,000
|483 Monticello
|Nashville
|37207
|12/14
|Sph Prop Three LLC
|Wise Anna Marie
|$273,300
|8554 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|12/8
|Roberts Patricia L; Roberts Stephan
|Claiborne Charles Murphy; Claibourne Charles Murphy
|$255,000
|0 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/22
|Grandview Custom Homes LLC
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|$238,918
|1701 McKinney
|Nashville
|37208
|12/15
|Panepento Noelle Marie
|Porter Misun
|$229,000
|4129 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|12/22
|Gregory Jim E; Worrall William E II
|Proctor Lisa Jayne
|$226,000
|3415 End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/14
|Lininger Karyn; Lininger Thomas D
|Seidl Steve
|$200,000
|7874 Buffalo
|Nashville
|37221
|12/8
|Goodrum William
|Roberts Patricia; Roberts Stephen
|$200,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|12/1
|Wang Yihan; Xia Fen
|Sph Prop Two LLC
|$169,000
|3415 End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/8
|Reactor Capital LLC
|Brown Michelle
|$164,500
|1839, 1847 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|12/18
|Ryan Kathleen L; Ryan Mark C
|Brahaney James K
|$164,500
|1839, 1847 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|12/31
|Rutter Family Trust
|Brahaney James K
|$160,500
|459 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|12/10
|Dqsi LLC
|Equity Trust Co Custodian
|$143,990
|201 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|12/31
|Ross Paul A
|McDaniel William Bruce
|$133,000
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|12/16
|Reynolds Morgan B III
|Nelson Kimberlee Anne
|$130,000
|420 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|12/21
|Powell Richard B Jr; Wilson Anna
|White Angela Carol
|$129,900
|1928 9th
|Nashville
|37208
|12/8
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Hensley Group LLC
|$120,000