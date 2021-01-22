Top Davidson County commercial sales for 2020

|222 2nd S.
|Nashville
|37201
|2/21
|Sreit 222 Second Avenue LLC
|222 Second Avenue LLC
|$264,100,000
|510, 512 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|12/4
|Gep X Lexington LLC
|Passco Lexington Dst
|$127,000,000
|817, 901 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/13
|Bcore Mf 901 Second LLC
|Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC
|$105,000,000
|2350 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|11/9
|TGA Octave Apts LLC
|8th Avenue Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC
|$86,100,000
|521 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|8/26
|Apex Glassworks LLC
|Accent Metrocenter LP
|$63,450,000
|1808, 1811 Hayes, 1808 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|6/19
|Button Up Music Row Hotel Owner LLC
|Cwi Nashville Hotel LLC
|$59,963,478
|1800 Oakwell Farms, 100 Brooks Mill
|Hermitage
|37076
|12/22
|Dodson Chapel Fee Owner LLC
|Oakwell Farms General Part
|$58,760,000
|525 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|Nf IV - I Nashville Dt LLC
|House at Sobro LLC
|$57,831,500
|235 3rd, 525 Union
|Nashville
|37201
|2/14
|TN Printers Hotel Owner LLC
|TN Union Owner LLC
|$54,290,000
|6001 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/17
|Lion Arbours LLC
|Hb Prop Owner 4 LP
|$48,500,000
|3562 Pin Hook
|Antioch
|37013
|2/7
|418 Central De LLC; Oakleigh Cgc LLC; Pch Bay 1031 LLC; Sbdt Nashville LLC
|Reserve at Oakleigh LLC
|$47,360,613
|40 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37205
|1/30
|Scg Lions Head LLC
|Lions Head Village Inv LLC
|$45,300,000
|3818 Logistics
|Antioch
|37013
|2/24
|Pr Nashville Interchange Phase I LLC
|Ch Realty VII-Drg Nashville Interchange Center Phase I LLC
|$40,500,000
|1922 Old Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/16
|Sreit Nashville Ind Park 1 LLC
|Airport Logistics LLC
|$37,376,380
|400, 401, 417 7th 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/1
|Rc Nashville Dev Part LLC
|Mainland Kvb LLC
|$35,000,000
|2100 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|9/24
|2100 West End LP
|Loews Nashville Hotel LLC
|$34,000,000
|94 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|3/31
|Lion Haven Apts LLC
|Frbh Woodbridge LLC
|$31,700,000
|2120 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|3/16
|Tbr-L Village 21 Owner LLC
|Village 21 Inv Part LLC
|$31,700,000
|308 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|3/31
|Lion Willow Apts LLC
|Frbh Willow Grove LLC
|$31,300,000
|219, 221, 225 14th, 128, 132 15th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/14
|Dean Dairy Fluid LLC
|Suiza Dairy Group LLC
|$30,360,000
|333 Commerce
|Nashville
|37201
|1/10
|Prefco 14th LP
|US Bank NA
|$28,500,000
|2100 Waterford
|Nashville
|37221
|6/15
|Gep X Waterford LLC
|Bel Percy Warner Holdings LLC
|$28,000,000
|1019 Patricia
|Nashville
|37217
|8/14
|Bft Mosaic LLC; Factor Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Propco LLC; Vdm Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Holdco LLC
|Stone Owner LLC
|$26,948,570
|1922 Old Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/16
|Sreit Nashville Ind Park 1 LLC
|Airport Logistics II LLC
|$24,923,620
|5319 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|12/3
|5319 Nolensville Pike LLC
|Vistas GP
|$24,600,000
|6767 Brookmont
|Nashville
|37205
|2/14
|Bkd Belle Meade LLC
|Cnl Retirement-Am/TN LP; Hcp-Am/TN LLC
|$22,613,185
|616, 618 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|1/31
|618 Hck LLC
|Adventure 3 Prop GP
|$22,100,000
|1420 Adams
|Nashville
|37208
|12/30
|Germantown Jv LLC
|Baugh & Pardue Prop LLC
|$22,000,000
|1710 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|3/16
|Tbr-L Belcourt Apt Owner LLC
|Gtom Belcourt LLC
|$20,500,000
|7131 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|1/6
|Western Nashville Holdings LLC
|Centennial Group GP
|$19,162,138
|810 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|12/31
|Mcref IV Gulch Apts Owner LLC
|Crunk Connected Products
|$19,000,000
|40 Nance
|Nashville
|37210
|7/2
|Setzer Prop Nna LLC
|Xpo Logistics Freight Inc; Con-Way Transp Services Inc
|$17,300,000
|321 Walton
|Madison
|37115
|12/4
|321 Walton Lane LLC
|Fawnwood General Part
|$16,750,000
|3287 Franklin Limestone
|Antioch
|37013
|3/23
|Dogwood Holdings LP
|Cowan & Cowan Real Estate Part
|$15,700,000
|701 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|8/26
|Albion In The Gulch LLC
|Reynolds Tim
|$15,500,000
|565, 580 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|9/18
|Boron-TN LLC
|Pnf-Nashville LLC
|$15,250,000
|901, 931 6th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/3
|Nashville Oz Propco IV LLC
|Daleco Co
|$14,800,000
|4307 Alabama
|Nashville
|37209
|3/16
|Ss Alabama Avenue LLC
|Spacebox West Nashville LLC
|$14,500,000
|307, 311 Glengarry
|Nashville
|37217
|8/14
|Axis Propco LLC; Bft Axis LLC; Factor Axis LLC; Vdm Axis LLC; Axis Holdco LLC
|Bristol Owner LLC
|$14,223,430
|326, 328, 330, 332 20th, 1917, 1919 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|12/9
|Hrt of TN LLC
|Hep Charlotte Mob LLC
|$14,000,000
|110 Archwood
|Madison
|37115
|12/8
|110 Archwood Place LLC
|Archwood GP
|$13,900,000
|801 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/16
|Edgehill Owner LLC
|Park Center
|$13,500,000
|310 25th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/25
|Galen Holdco LLC
|Windrose 310 Prop LLC
|$13,400,000
|514, 522 8th, 706 Drexel
|Nashville
|37203
|11/9
|Circle South Residential TN LLC
|Circle South Part LLC
|$13,000,000
|5319 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|12/22
|Mishorim Usa Inc
|Festival Center Birmingham LP
|$12,600,000
|640 Massman
|Nashville
|37210
|3/16
|Uspf Massman LP
|Kj Massman LLC
|$12,000,000
|2910 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|9/15
|Old Franklin Road LLC
|American General Life Insurance Co
|$11,750,000
|301, 303, 305, 307,309 McMillan, 1600, 1604, 1608, 1610 State
|Nashville
|37203
|1/9
|State Street Midtown LP
|State Street Part LLC
|$11,700,000
|601 Commerce
|Nashville
|37203
|9/16
|Pim Nashville LLC
|Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC
|$11,659,000
|2160 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37215
|1/3
|Ingram David B
|Charles K Evers Family Trust; Linda Evers Trust; Mary Frances Evers Family Trust
|$11,400,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|5/14
|Dean Dairy Fluid LLC
|Dean Dairy Holdings LLC
|$11,384,300
|804 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|10/30
|Cip18 Arc Nashville Owner LLC
|Greensboro I LP
|$11,275,514
|2150 Byrum
|Nashville
|37203
|6/2
|83 Freight
|83 Freight LLC
|$11,184,823
|215 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|6/9
|Mental Health Cooperative Inc
|Cumberland Bend Inv GP
|$10,850,000
|Rose Mont Condos Units 301-352 301-352 301-352
|Nashville
|37211
|9/25
|Np 79 LLC
|Nashville Lofts LLC
|$10,500,000
|1715 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|11/30
|Lmc Towne Prop Owner LLC
|Lmc 808 Gateway Holdings LLC
|$10,500,000
|4717, 4801 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|6/9
|Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC
|Humphreys County Prop LLC
|$10,350,000
|1810 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|3/5
|Belcourt Prop Co LLC; Djem Belcourt LLC
|1810 Belcourt LLC
|$10,260,000
|1 Buchi, 2600 Fessey Park, 708 Berry
|Nashville
|37204
|12/18
|Brand Berry Hill Apts LLC
|Erban Commercial Realty LP
|$10,100,000
|5501 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|3/24
|Spirit Master Funding X LLC
|Mac Papers Inc
|$9,949,368
|831 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|12/23
|Urban Housing Solutions Inc
|Ffv Parliament Place LP
|$9,200,000
|394 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|6/19
|Nashville 394 Medical Prop LLC
|Vm Premier Mob LLC
|$9,200,000
|1201 Hillside
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Reservoir Zone 4 LLC
|Park at Hillside LLC
|$9,126,404
|4905, 4907, 4909, 4911 Louisiana, 4908, 4910, 4912, 5010 Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|2/4
|Lc Nations LLC
|Moore Charles S
|$9,038,876
|424 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|1/15
|Country Legends Inc
|Davenport Troy Wayne; Degeorge Robbie Davenport; Watson Albert L Jr
|$8,937,500
|1601 57th, 5700 California
|Nashville
|37209
|2/14
|Toll Southeast LP Co Inc
|Thrive California LLC
|$8,595,049
|2416 End
|Nashville
|37203
|12/22
|Gtom West End LLC
|Walgreen Co
|$8,100,000
|825 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/20
|Nashville Moore Prop LLC
|19Th Avenue Land Part LLC
|$8,000,000
|1720 61st, 5800 Centennial Blvd
|Nashville
|
|4/23
|Crp/Wp Alta Nations Owner LLC
|Fcd Recycling LLC
|$7,925,000
|513, 515, 525 Merritt
|Nashville
|37203
|10/15
|Mtp Merritt Avenue Propco LLC
|Dunn James E; Dunn Margaret R
|$7,777,613
|7050 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|12/16
|Nrf Marketplace LLC
|Mmp Marketplace Holdings LLC
|$7,750,000
|700 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|1/6
|Bip III Madison LLC
|Abp TN Madison LLC
|$7,500,000
|960 Overton Lea
|Nashville
|37220
|10/19
|Firefly LLC
|Rex Warren Living Trust; Murphy Bettyann Trustee
|$7,300,000
|931 Robinson
|O Hickory
|37138
|10/28
|Dogwood Propco TN II LP
|Lifetime Holdings Group TN LLC
|$7,150,000
|210 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|8/6
|Dore Frog LLC
|Ambrose Printing Co; Ambrose Printing Co Inc
|$7,100,000
|1677 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|9/15
|Silo West Nashville LLC
|R Manuel - Centennial
|$7,088,803
|343, 347 Harding, 309 Perimeter Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|12/2
|Tyo Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC
|Ddc Hotels Inc
|$6,900,000
|3570 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|10/20
|Dickerson Ventures LLC
|Tkm Real Estate LLC
|$6,800,000
|15, 17, 19,21 Lindsley
|Nashville
|37210
|7/6
|Sre TN 8 LLC
|Brandon Alex; Metz Darren; White Joe
|$6,600,000
|3839 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|5/26
|Hobson Pike Land LLC
|Pbr&T Parthip
|$6,500,000
|476 Gray, 1229, 1231 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|1/8
|Hcd Wedgewood 1231 Martin LLC
|2-Wood Driver LLC
|$6,500,000
|1944, 1973 Southerland
|Nashville
|37207
|10/30
|Southerland Prop Owner LLC
|Southerland Bp LLC
|$6,500,000
|5300 Centennial Blvd
|Nashville
|
|10/9
|Silo Capital LLC
|Nlc Part
|$6,500,000
|3419 Murphy
|Nashville
|37203
|6/16
|Murphy Road Hotel Part LLC
|Parke West Venture Part LLC
|$6,450,000
|2621 Lakevilla, 2532 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|12/28
|P2 Inv LLC
|Dover Glen Inv LLC
|$6,300,000
|5828 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|7/15
|1135 Bronx River Ave Corp
|Imo Us South LLC
|$6,000,000
|2 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/7
|Highwoods Realty LP
|Caden Group 4 LLC
|$6,000,000
|1120 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|1/6
|Amber Lane Dev LLC
|Monroe Harding Inc
|$5,925,000
|7372, 7374, 7382 Indian Creek
|Nashville
|37209
|3/10
|Ingram David B
|Indian Creek Part
|$5,760,000
|3130 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|8/31
|Cello Prop Nashville LLC
|Cp Wsb-20 LLC
|$5,747,300
|2730 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|3/20
|Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC
|Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC
|$5,670,500
|1640 Jp Hennessy
|Lavergne
|37086
|11/4
|Sl6 Nashville Ind LP
|Jp Invs LLC
|$5,650,000
|"1217, 1221, 1225, 1227, 1229, 1231
|2nd"
|Nashville
|37208
|12/28
|Monroe Germantown LLC
|Wang Pai-Lun Janey; Wang Yu-Jen Spencer; Wang Yu-Tien Terry
|$5,500,000
|3898 Stewarts
|Nashville
|37218
|7/9
|Insurance Auto Auctions Inc
|Robert D Poole & Gloria M Poole Revocable Trust; Poole Family Trust
|$5,500,000
|110 Interstate, 225 Woodland
|Nashville
|37213
|2/26
|Dayal Raman G
|Woodland Part LP
|$5,406,863
|336 Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|2/12
|Hill Avenue Prop GP
|Ebon Falcon LLC
|$5,302,500
|629, 635 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/15
|629 7th Avenue South LLC
|Rasmussen Jan A; Rasmussen Lene S
|$5,300,000
|1607 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|9/24
|Broadway West End LLC
|Ambrose Frances Jackson; Anne Caldwell Parsons Trust; Caldwell Wentworth Jr; Estes Kathleen Jackson; Jackson H Edward III; Dingess Elizabeth Granbery; Granbery Horace Hill; Granbery James W; Granbery William Langley Jr
|$5,285,714
|3130 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|2/18
|Cp Wsb-20 LLC
|Walgreen Co
|$5,267,898
|1111 Gilmore
|Nashville
|37204
|1/21
|2510 12th Avenue South LLC
|Taylor William H Jr
|$5,200,000
|1935 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|2/10
|Ecg 21St Avenue LP
|1935 Part
|$5,150,000
|207 7th
|Nashville
|37219
|1/31
|618 Hck LLC
|Shm Holdings LLC
|$5,100,000
|522, 526 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/31
|5Th South Devs LLC
|Rocketown of Middle TN
|$5,000,000
|2603 End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/24
|Vanderbilt University
|Wentco Prop
|$5,000,000
|231 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|2/14
|TN Printers Hotel Owner LLC
|TN Annex LLC
|$5,000,000
|184 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|6/18
|Gb Plaza LLC
|Store Master Funding II LLC
|$4,886,500
|0 Edenwold
|Madison
|37115
|8/19
|Alm Nashville LLC
|Arc Hold Co LLC
|$4,864,850
|4110 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/9
|Charlotte Medical Plaza LLC
|4110 Charlotte Inv LLC
|$4,791,600
|523, 525 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|12/7
|Riverstone Invs LLC
|525 Group LLC
|$4,775,000
|417 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|8/19
|Honky Tonk Circus LLC
|McCormick David
|$4,750,000
|806 16th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/15
|806 16Th Ave LLC
|14Th Avenue North LLC
|$4,692,000
|309 Edith, 1808, 1810 Lischey, 1707, 1711, 1801 Meridian
|Nashville
|37207
|2/27
|Pep Meridian Park LLC
|1801 Meridian Part
|$4,650,000
|2820 Hazelwood
|Nashville
|37212
|1/2
|Hazelwood Apts GP
|West Town Joint Venture
|$4,600,000
|0 Zermatt
|Nashville
|37211
|9/25
|Np 81 LLC
|Nashville Lofts LLC
|$4,500,000
|5025 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|7/17
|Mapco Express Inc
|Donald Richard Sadler Revocable Trust; Peggy Ann Sadler Revocable Trust
|$4,500,000
|1105 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|7/2
|Music City Prep Clinic
|Glengarry Part
|$4,500,000
|220 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|9/29
|Two Twenty Cumberland LLC
|Morris Light & Sound Inc
|$4,400,000
|0 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|1/14
|Waterleaf at Antioch Apts LLC
|Fr3 LLC
|$4,400,000
|1515 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|1/7
|Amerco Real Estate Co
|Eatherly J D
|$4,380,000
|836 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/21
|836 Dickerson Pike Part LLC
|Coats Cameron M; Coats Cathy Jean; Coats Christopher Dale; Coats Tara Inez; Coats William Mitchell; William M Coats Family LP; William Mayes Coats Family Trust
|$4,268,000
|337 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|8/14
|Mmpf II Mpa Portfolio Spe LLC
|Mpa Imaging Assoc LLC
|$4,211,835
|1003 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|10/2
|Parga GP
|Russell Street Part LLC
|$4,100,000
|2425 Atrium
|Nashville
|37214
|3/12
|Focus Hospitality III LLC
|Aashra LLC; Pandya Hemant V
|$4,100,000
|2948 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|12/2
|Notch Prop LLC
|Live Oak Prop LLC
|$4,075,000
|220 Maplewood
|Nashville
|37207
|7/28
|Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 37 Dst
|Vci Nashville LLC
|$4,015,693
|5900 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|11/9
|5900 Edmondson Pike Trust
|Morton Rhonda R
|$4,000,000
|0 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/7
|Mrh Rivergate LLC
|Macys Retail Holdings LLC
|$4,000,000
|5205 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/13
|Freegard Part X
|Robert T & Cheryl J Thompson Revocable Trust
|$4,000,000
|2600, 2610 Hart
|Nashville
|37207
|7/24
|Hart Street Part LLC
|Bakersouth-Hart Street LLC
|$4,000,000
|2634, 2636, 2640, 2642, 2702 Grandview, 2637, 2639, 2635, 2637, 2639 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/29
|Nashville Life Christian Church Inc; Trinity Broadcasting of Tx Inc
|2635Np LLC; 2702V LLC
|$3,950,000
|616 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|10/13
|Due West Part LLC
|Fpe Invs LP
|$3,925,000
|2431 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|8/18
|Carlock Grover C Jr
|Hallmark Madison LLC
|$3,900,000
|100 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|9/3
|Bellevue Mgmt Inc
|Rechter-Davis Prop
|$3,855,000
|2005 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|8/7
|A&A Elm Hill LLC
|Green-Little Prop LP
|$3,850,000
|2832 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|12/22
|Scannell Prop #477 LLC
|M&R Land Co LLC; Room In The Inn Inc
|$3,800,000
|2300 Knights of Columbus
|Nashville
|37217
|11/13
|Jja Prop TN LLC
|South Nashville K C Club Inc
|$3,750,000
|600, 602 Jefferson, 609 Madison, 1104 7th
|Nashville
|37208
|12/22
|Mainland Jefferson LLC
|Jefferson Street Invs LLC
|$3,750,000
|5818 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|2/5
|Mpi Nashville LLC
|Corporate Inv Parthip III LLC
|$3,750,000
|1500 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|2/13
|Toll Southeast LP Co Inc
|Thrive Van Buren LLC
|$3,735,917
|1000 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|12/23
|Penney Prop Sub Holdings LLC
|JC Penney Corp Inc
|$3,715,000
|102, 104 2nd, 200, 202 Howerton 2nd
|Nashville
|37213
|10/1
|Howerton Assoc LLC
|Howerton Prop Part GP
|$3,715,000
|45, 47, 237 Willow
|Nashville
|37210
|7/9
|Hoffmann Real Estate IV LLC
|Rice Douglas M
|$3,705,000
|1414 3rd
|Nashville
|37208
|1/6
|Ffn1414 LLC
|Goodwin Roy Glenn
|$3,700,000
|1921 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|1/13
|Hari Ohm Assoc Parthip
|Hollis & Hollis LLC
|$3,700,000
|1300 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|10/15
|Mtp - 1300 Main Street Propco LLC
|Nashville Weho Prop LLC
|$3,700,000
|1621 Ensley
|Nashville
|37210
|11/25
|1621 Ensley Part LLC
|Cumberland Advisory Group LLC; Hart Jason Hamilton; Hart Lawrence H
|$3,650,000
|1135 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|12/4
|Bell Rd Part
|Shreibman Amnon; Shreibman Ruth
|$3,625,000
|1451 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|2/27
|Stroud Jill
|Park Elm Plaza LLC
|$3,500,000
|1500 Bell
|Nashville
|37211
|3/5
|Bell Road Apt Part LLC
|Maxwell Henry Chester Jr; Maxwell Herschel Bruce; Maxwell Thomas Elmore; Maxwell-Coleman Peggy; Maxwell Benjamin Grover
|$3,500,000
|924 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/15
|Amended & Restated Trust Agreement For Easy Eye Sound Trust
|Chelsea Enterprises LLC
|$3,500,000
|2601 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|12/23
|Schusterman Ent LLC
|Douglas Printing Co Inc
|$3,425,000
|920 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|11/30
|Bridgestone Retail Ops LLC
|Smbc Leasing & Finance Inc
|$3,328,559
|601 Merritt
|Nashville
|37203
|1/8
|601 Merritt Owner LLC
|Corsair Artisan LLC
|$3,300,000
|1908 Blakemore
|Nashville
|37212
|1/29
|Arvol LLC
|Fitzgerald Larry D; Hartley Mark
|$3,300,000
|5821 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/31
|TN Nashville Nolensville LLC
|Carter Christine M; Carter Joe A; Carter Joe Alan; Guthrie John H; Guthrie Kathy C; Guthrie Kathy Marie
|$3,289,000
|0 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|2/12
|Rh Wedgewood LLC
|Aerial Global LLC
|$3,200,000
|2841 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|3/5
|At3 Markham East LLC
|Fp Invs GP
|$3,200,000
|2331 White
|Nashville
|37204
|9/23
|Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp
|Resoto LLC
|$3,200,000
|1269 Hunters
|Nashville
|37207
|1/31
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|Galbreath Edward C Jr; Galbreath Family GP; Galbreath Edward C; Galbreath Mary Dunn; Mary D Galbreath Item V Testamentary Qtip Trust; Mary D Galbreath Testamentary TN Non-Qtip Trust
|$3,175,000
|0 Lebanon
|O Hickory
|37138
|9/30
|Matterhorn Ventures LLC
|Coastal King Ltd
|$3,165,000
|136 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37203
|9/30
|Cdm Realty Holdings LLC
|Horton Alden III; Horton Juli Garner; Horton Juli G
|$3,100,000
|1801 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|7/6
|Hadley Kathy; Hadley William D Jr
|Vanderbilt University
|$3,100,000
|2945 Foster Creighton
|Nashville
|37204
|2/14
|Higgins/Shipp Real Estate Invs LLC
|Langley Prop LLC
|$3,100,000
|617 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Room In The Inn Inc
|Drexel Prop LLC
|$3,050,000
|5847 River
|Nashville
|37209
|7/15
|Vulcan Lands Inc
|Dugger Nan B Estate; Dugger William Clark; Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger John Leland
|$3,000,000
|2127 Century Farms
|Antioch
|37013
|10/2
|Hca Health Services of TN Inc
|Century Farms LLC
|$3,000,000
|0 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|10/29
|Pedcor Invs
|M2B2 Part
|$3,000,000
|804 14th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/15
|804 14th Ave N LLC
|804 14th Ave LLC
|$3,000,000