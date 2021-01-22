Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
222 2nd S. Nashville 37201 2/21 Sreit 222 Second Avenue LLC 222 Second Avenue LLC $264,100,000
510, 512 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 12/4 Gep X Lexington LLC Passco Lexington Dst $127,000,000
817, 901 2nd Nashville 37201 11/13 Bcore Mf 901 Second LLC Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC $105,000,000
2350 Franklin Nashville 37204 11/9 TGA Octave Apts LLC 8th Avenue Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC $86,100,000
521 Great Circle Nashville 37228 8/26 Apex Glassworks LLC Accent Metrocenter LP $63,450,000
1808, 1811 Hayes, 1808 West End Nashville 37203 6/19 Button Up Music Row Hotel Owner LLC Cwi Nashville Hotel LLC $59,963,478
1800 Oakwell Farms, 100 Brooks Mill Hermitage 37076 12/22 Dodson Chapel Fee Owner LLC Oakwell Farms General Part $58,760,000
525 5th Nashville 37203 3/12 Nf IV - I Nashville Dt LLC House at Sobro LLC $57,831,500
235 3rd, 525 Union Nashville 37201 2/14 TN Printers Hotel Owner LLC TN Union Owner LLC $54,290,000
6001 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 1/17 Lion Arbours LLC Hb Prop Owner 4 LP $48,500,000
3562 Pin Hook Antioch 37013 2/7 418 Central De LLC; Oakleigh Cgc LLC; Pch Bay 1031 LLC; Sbdt Nashville LLC Reserve at Oakleigh LLC $47,360,613
40 White Bridge Nashville 37205 1/30 Scg Lions Head LLC Lions Head Village Inv LLC $45,300,000
3818 Logistics Antioch 37013 2/24 Pr Nashville Interchange Phase I LLC Ch Realty VII-Drg Nashville Interchange Center Phase I LLC $40,500,000
1922 Old Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/16 Sreit Nashville Ind Park 1 LLC Airport Logistics LLC $37,376,380
400, 401, 417 7th 7th Nashville 37203 4/1 Rc Nashville Dev Part LLC Mainland Kvb LLC $35,000,000
2100 West End Nashville 37203 9/24 2100 West End LP Loews Nashville Hotel LLC $34,000,000
94 Antioch Nashville 37211 3/31 Lion Haven Apts LLC Frbh Woodbridge LLC $31,700,000
2120 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/16 Tbr-L Village 21 Owner LLC Village 21 Inv Part LLC $31,700,000
308 Plus Park Nashville 37217 3/31 Lion Willow Apts LLC Frbh Willow Grove LLC $31,300,000
219, 221, 225 14th, 128, 132 15th Nashville 37203 5/14 Dean Dairy Fluid LLC Suiza Dairy Group LLC $30,360,000
333 Commerce Nashville 37201 1/10 Prefco 14th LP US Bank NA $28,500,000
2100 Waterford Nashville 37221 6/15 Gep X Waterford LLC Bel Percy Warner Holdings LLC $28,000,000
1019 Patricia Nashville 37217 8/14 Bft Mosaic LLC; Factor Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Propco LLC; Vdm Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Holdco LLC Stone Owner LLC $26,948,570
1922 Old Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/16 Sreit Nashville Ind Park 1 LLC Airport Logistics II LLC $24,923,620
5319 Nolensville Nashville 37211 12/3 5319 Nolensville Pike LLC Vistas GP $24,600,000
6767 Brookmont Nashville 37205 2/14 Bkd Belle Meade LLC Cnl Retirement-Am/TN LP; Hcp-Am/TN LLC $22,613,185
616, 618 Church Nashville 37219 1/31 618 Hck LLC Adventure 3 Prop GP $22,100,000
1420 Adams Nashville 37208 12/30 Germantown Jv LLC Baugh & Pardue Prop LLC $22,000,000
1710 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/16 Tbr-L Belcourt Apt Owner LLC Gtom Belcourt LLC $20,500,000
7131 Centennial Nashville 37209 1/6 Western Nashville Holdings LLC Centennial Group GP $19,162,138
810 Division Nashville 37203 12/31 Mcref IV Gulch Apts Owner LLC Crunk Connected Products $19,000,000
40 Nance Nashville 37210 7/2 Setzer Prop Nna LLC Xpo Logistics Freight Inc; Con-Way Transp Services Inc $17,300,000
321 Walton Madison 37115 12/4 321 Walton Lane LLC Fawnwood General Part $16,750,000
3287 Franklin Limestone Antioch 37013 3/23 Dogwood Holdings LP Cowan & Cowan Real Estate Part $15,700,000
701 Division Nashville 37203 8/26 Albion In The Gulch LLC Reynolds Tim $15,500,000
565, 580 Royal Nashville 37214 9/18 Boron-TN LLC Pnf-Nashville LLC $15,250,000
901, 931 6th Nashville 37203 12/3 Nashville Oz Propco IV LLC Daleco Co $14,800,000
4307 Alabama Nashville 37209 3/16 Ss Alabama Avenue LLC Spacebox West Nashville LLC $14,500,000
307, 311 Glengarry Nashville 37217 8/14 Axis Propco LLC; Bft Axis LLC; Factor Axis LLC; Vdm Axis LLC; Axis Holdco LLC Bristol Owner LLC $14,223,430
326, 328, 330, 332 20th, 1917, 1919 Charlotte Nashville 37203 12/9 Hrt of TN LLC Hep Charlotte Mob LLC $14,000,000
110 Archwood Madison 37115 12/8 110 Archwood Place LLC Archwood GP $13,900,000
801 12th Nashville 37203 1/16 Edgehill Owner LLC Park Center $13,500,000
310 25th Nashville 37203 11/25 Galen Holdco LLC Windrose 310 Prop LLC $13,400,000
514, 522 8th, 706 Drexel Nashville 37203 11/9 Circle South Residential TN LLC Circle South Part LLC $13,000,000
5319 Mount View Antioch 37013 12/22 Mishorim Usa Inc Festival Center Birmingham LP $12,600,000
640 Massman Nashville 37210 3/16 Uspf Massman LP Kj Massman LLC $12,000,000
2910 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 9/15 Old Franklin Road LLC American General Life Insurance Co $11,750,000
301, 303, 305, 307,309 McMillan, 1600, 1604, 1608, 1610 State Nashville 37203 1/9 State Street Midtown LP State Street Part LLC $11,700,000
601 Commerce Nashville 37203 9/16 Pim Nashville LLC Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC $11,659,000
2160 Old Hickory Nashville 37215 1/3 Ingram David B Charles K Evers Family Trust; Linda Evers Trust; Mary Frances Evers Family Trust $11,400,000
0 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 5/14 Dean Dairy Fluid LLC Dean Dairy Holdings LLC $11,384,300
804 4th Nashville 37210 10/30 Cip18 Arc Nashville Owner LLC Greensboro I LP $11,275,514
2150 Byrum Nashville 37203 6/2 83 Freight 83 Freight LLC $11,184,823
215 Cumberland Nashville 37228 6/9 Mental Health Cooperative Inc Cumberland Bend Inv GP $10,850,000
Rose Mont Condos Units 301-352 301-352 301-352 Nashville 37211 9/25 Np 79 LLC Nashville Lofts LLC $10,500,000
1715 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 11/30 Lmc Towne Prop Owner LLC Lmc 808 Gateway Holdings LLC $10,500,000
4717, 4801 Centennial Nashville 37209 6/9 Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC Humphreys County Prop LLC $10,350,000
1810 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/5 Belcourt Prop Co LLC; Djem Belcourt LLC 1810 Belcourt LLC $10,260,000
1 Buchi, 2600 Fessey Park, 708 Berry Nashville 37204 12/18 Brand Berry Hill Apts LLC Erban Commercial Realty LP $10,100,000
5501 Crossings Antioch 37013 3/24 Spirit Master Funding X LLC Mac Papers Inc $9,949,368
831 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 12/23 Urban Housing Solutions Inc Ffv Parliament Place LP $9,200,000
394 Harding Nashville 37211 6/19 Nashville 394 Medical Prop LLC Vm Premier Mob LLC $9,200,000
1201 Hillside Nashville 37203 12/16 Reservoir Zone 4 LLC Park at Hillside LLC $9,126,404
4905, 4907, 4909, 4911 Louisiana, 4908, 4910, 4912, 5010 Tennessee Nashville 37209 2/4 Lc Nations LLC Moore Charles S $9,038,876
424 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/15 Country Legends Inc Davenport Troy Wayne; Degeorge Robbie Davenport; Watson Albert L Jr $8,937,500
1601 57th, 5700 California Nashville 37209 2/14 Toll Southeast LP Co Inc Thrive California LLC $8,595,049
2416 End Nashville 37203 12/22 Gtom West End LLC Walgreen Co $8,100,000
825 19th Nashville 37203 4/20 Nashville Moore Prop LLC 19Th Avenue Land Part LLC $8,000,000
1720 61st, 5800 Centennial Blvd Nashville   4/23 Crp/Wp Alta Nations Owner LLC Fcd Recycling LLC $7,925,000
513, 515, 525 Merritt Nashville 37203 10/15 Mtp Merritt Avenue Propco LLC Dunn James E; Dunn Margaret R $7,777,613
7050 Charlotte Nashville 37209 12/16 Nrf Marketplace LLC Mmp Marketplace Holdings LLC $7,750,000
700 Myatt Madison 37115 1/6 Bip III Madison LLC Abp TN Madison LLC $7,500,000
960 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 10/19 Firefly LLC Rex Warren Living Trust; Murphy Bettyann Trustee $7,300,000
931 Robinson O Hickory 37138 10/28 Dogwood Propco TN II LP Lifetime Holdings Group TN LLC $7,150,000
210 Cumberland Nashville 37228 8/6 Dore Frog LLC Ambrose Printing Co; Ambrose Printing Co Inc $7,100,000
1677 54th Nashville 37209 9/15 Silo West Nashville LLC R Manuel - Centennial $7,088,803
343, 347 Harding, 309 Perimeter Harding Nashville 37211 12/2 Tyo Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC Ddc Hotels Inc $6,900,000
3570 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/20 Dickerson Ventures LLC Tkm Real Estate LLC $6,800,000
15, 17, 19,21 Lindsley Nashville 37210 7/6 Sre TN 8 LLC Brandon Alex; Metz Darren; White Joe $6,600,000
3839 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 5/26 Hobson Pike Land LLC Pbr&T Parthip $6,500,000
476 Gray, 1229, 1231 Martin Nashville 37203 1/8 Hcd Wedgewood 1231 Martin LLC 2-Wood Driver LLC $6,500,000
1944, 1973 Southerland Nashville 37207 10/30 Southerland Prop Owner LLC Southerland Bp LLC $6,500,000
5300 Centennial Blvd Nashville   10/9 Silo Capital LLC Nlc Part $6,500,000
3419 Murphy Nashville 37203 6/16 Murphy Road Hotel Part LLC Parke West Venture Part LLC $6,450,000
2621 Lakevilla, 2532 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 12/28 P2 Inv LLC Dover Glen Inv LLC $6,300,000
5828 Nolensville Nashville 37211 7/15 1135 Bronx River Ave Corp Imo Us South LLC $6,000,000
2 11th Nashville 37203 2/7 Highwoods Realty LP Caden Group 4 LLC $6,000,000
1120 Glendale Nashville 37204 1/6 Amber Lane Dev LLC Monroe Harding Inc $5,925,000
7372, 7374, 7382 Indian Creek Nashville 37209 3/10 Ingram David B Indian Creek Part $5,760,000
3130 Clarksville Nashville 37218 8/31 Cello Prop Nashville LLC Cp Wsb-20 LLC $5,747,300
2730 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 3/20 Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC $5,670,500
1640 Jp Hennessy Lavergne 37086 11/4 Sl6 Nashville Ind LP Jp Invs LLC $5,650,000
"1217, 1221, 1225, 1227, 1229, 1231
2nd" Nashville 37208 12/28 Monroe Germantown LLC Wang Pai-Lun Janey; Wang Yu-Jen Spencer; Wang Yu-Tien Terry $5,500,000
3898 Stewarts Nashville 37218 7/9 Insurance Auto Auctions Inc Robert D Poole & Gloria M Poole Revocable Trust; Poole Family Trust $5,500,000
110 Interstate, 225 Woodland Nashville 37213 2/26 Dayal Raman G Woodland Part LP $5,406,863
336 Hill Nashville 37210 2/12 Hill Avenue Prop GP Ebon Falcon LLC $5,302,500
629, 635 7th Nashville 37203 1/15 629 7th Avenue South LLC Rasmussen Jan A; Rasmussen Lene S $5,300,000
1607 Broadway Nashville 37203 9/24 Broadway West End LLC Ambrose Frances Jackson; Anne Caldwell Parsons Trust; Caldwell Wentworth Jr; Estes Kathleen Jackson; Jackson H Edward III; Dingess Elizabeth Granbery; Granbery Horace Hill; Granbery James W; Granbery William Langley Jr $5,285,714
3130 Clarksville Nashville 37218 2/18 Cp Wsb-20 LLC Walgreen Co $5,267,898
1111 Gilmore Nashville 37204 1/21 2510 12th Avenue South LLC Taylor William H Jr $5,200,000
1935 21st Nashville 37212 2/10 Ecg 21St Avenue LP 1935 Part $5,150,000
207 7th Nashville 37219 1/31 618 Hck LLC Shm Holdings LLC $5,100,000
522, 526 5th Nashville 37203 1/31 5Th South Devs LLC Rocketown of Middle TN $5,000,000
2603 End Nashville 37203 1/24 Vanderbilt University Wentco Prop $5,000,000
231 3rd Nashville 37201 2/14 TN Printers Hotel Owner LLC TN Annex LLC $5,000,000
184 2nd Nashville 37201 6/18 Gb Plaza LLC Store Master Funding II LLC $4,886,500
0 Edenwold Madison 37115 8/19 Alm Nashville LLC Arc Hold Co LLC $4,864,850
4110 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/9 Charlotte Medical Plaza LLC 4110 Charlotte Inv LLC $4,791,600
523, 525 4th Nashville 37210 12/7 Riverstone Invs LLC 525 Group LLC $4,775,000
417 Broadway Nashville 37203 8/19 Honky Tonk Circus LLC McCormick David $4,750,000
806 16th Nashville 37203 9/15 806 16Th Ave LLC 14Th Avenue North LLC $4,692,000
309 Edith, 1808, 1810 Lischey, 1707, 1711, 1801 Meridian Nashville 37207 2/27 Pep Meridian Park LLC 1801 Meridian Part $4,650,000
2820 Hazelwood Nashville 37212 1/2 Hazelwood Apts GP West Town Joint Venture $4,600,000
0 Zermatt Nashville 37211 9/25 Np 81 LLC Nashville Lofts LLC $4,500,000
5025 Charlotte Nashville 37209 7/17 Mapco Express Inc Donald Richard Sadler Revocable Trust; Peggy Ann Sadler Revocable Trust $4,500,000
1105 Fatherland Nashville 37206 7/2 Music City Prep Clinic Glengarry Part $4,500,000
220 Cumberland Nashville 37228 9/29 Two Twenty Cumberland LLC Morris Light & Sound Inc $4,400,000
0 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 1/14 Waterleaf at Antioch Apts LLC Fr3 LLC $4,400,000
1515 Gallatin Madison 37115 1/7 Amerco Real Estate Co Eatherly J D $4,380,000
836 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/21 836 Dickerson Pike Part LLC Coats Cameron M; Coats Cathy Jean; Coats Christopher Dale; Coats Tara Inez; Coats William Mitchell; William M Coats Family LP; William Mayes Coats Family Trust $4,268,000
337 22nd Nashville 37203 8/14 Mmpf II Mpa Portfolio Spe LLC Mpa Imaging Assoc LLC $4,211,835
1003 Russell Nashville 37206 10/2 Parga GP Russell Street Part LLC $4,100,000
2425 Atrium Nashville 37214 3/12 Focus Hospitality III LLC Aashra LLC; Pandya Hemant V $4,100,000
2948 Sidco Nashville 37204 12/2 Notch Prop LLC Live Oak Prop LLC $4,075,000
220 Maplewood Nashville 37207 7/28 Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 37 Dst Vci Nashville LLC $4,015,693
5900 Edmondson Nashville 37211 11/9 5900 Edmondson Pike Trust Morton Rhonda R $4,000,000
0 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 8/7 Mrh Rivergate LLC Macys Retail Holdings LLC $4,000,000
5205 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 8/13 Freegard Part X Robert T & Cheryl J Thompson Revocable Trust $4,000,000
2600, 2610 Hart Nashville 37207 7/24 Hart Street Part LLC Bakersouth-Hart Street LLC $4,000,000
2634, 2636, 2640, 2642, 2702 Grandview, 2637, 2639, 2635, 2637, 2639 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/29 Nashville Life Christian Church Inc; Trinity Broadcasting of Tx Inc 2635Np LLC; 2702V LLC $3,950,000
616 Due West Madison 37115 10/13 Due West Part LLC Fpe Invs LP $3,925,000
2431 Gallatin Madison 37115 8/18 Carlock Grover C Jr Hallmark Madison LLC $3,900,000
100 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 9/3 Bellevue Mgmt Inc Rechter-Davis Prop $3,855,000
2005 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 8/7 A&A Elm Hill LLC Green-Little Prop LP $3,850,000
2832 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 12/22 Scannell Prop #477 LLC M&R Land Co LLC; Room In The Inn Inc $3,800,000
2300 Knights of Columbus Nashville 37217 11/13 Jja Prop TN LLC South Nashville K C Club Inc $3,750,000
600, 602 Jefferson, 609 Madison, 1104 7th Nashville 37208 12/22 Mainland Jefferson LLC Jefferson Street Invs LLC $3,750,000
5818 Crossings Antioch 37013 2/5 Mpi Nashville LLC Corporate Inv Parthip III LLC $3,750,000
1500 2nd Nashville 37208 2/13 Toll Southeast LP Co Inc Thrive Van Buren LLC $3,735,917
1000 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 12/23 Penney Prop Sub Holdings LLC JC Penney Corp Inc $3,715,000
102, 104 2nd, 200, 202 Howerton 2nd Nashville 37213 10/1 Howerton Assoc LLC Howerton Prop Part GP $3,715,000
45, 47, 237 Willow Nashville 37210 7/9 Hoffmann Real Estate IV LLC Rice Douglas M $3,705,000
1414 3rd Nashville 37208 1/6 Ffn1414 LLC Goodwin Roy Glenn $3,700,000
1921 Hayes Nashville 37203 1/13 Hari Ohm Assoc Parthip Hollis & Hollis LLC $3,700,000
1300 Martin Nashville 37203 10/15 Mtp - 1300 Main Street Propco LLC Nashville Weho Prop LLC $3,700,000
1621 Ensley Nashville 37210 11/25 1621 Ensley Part LLC Cumberland Advisory Group LLC; Hart Jason Hamilton; Hart Lawrence H $3,650,000
1135 Bell Antioch 37013 12/4 Bell Rd Part Shreibman Amnon; Shreibman Ruth $3,625,000
1451 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 2/27 Stroud Jill Park Elm Plaza LLC $3,500,000
1500 Bell Nashville 37211 3/5 Bell Road Apt Part LLC Maxwell Henry Chester Jr; Maxwell Herschel Bruce; Maxwell Thomas Elmore; Maxwell-Coleman Peggy; Maxwell Benjamin Grover $3,500,000
924 8th Nashville 37203 6/15 Amended & Restated Trust Agreement For Easy Eye Sound Trust Chelsea Enterprises LLC $3,500,000
2601 Winford Nashville 37211 12/23 Schusterman Ent LLC Douglas Printing Co Inc $3,425,000
920 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 11/30 Bridgestone Retail Ops LLC Smbc Leasing & Finance Inc $3,328,559
601 Merritt Nashville 37203 1/8 601 Merritt Owner LLC Corsair Artisan LLC $3,300,000
1908 Blakemore Nashville 37212 1/29 Arvol LLC Fitzgerald Larry D; Hartley Mark $3,300,000
5821 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/31 TN Nashville Nolensville LLC Carter Christine M; Carter Joe A; Carter Joe Alan; Guthrie John H; Guthrie Kathy C; Guthrie Kathy Marie $3,289,000
0 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 2/12 Rh Wedgewood LLC Aerial Global LLC $3,200,000
2841 Lebanon Nashville 37214 3/5 At3 Markham East LLC Fp Invs GP $3,200,000
2331 White Nashville 37204 9/23 Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp Resoto LLC $3,200,000
1269 Hunters Nashville 37207 1/31 Clayton Prop Group Inc Galbreath Edward C Jr; Galbreath Family GP; Galbreath Edward C; Galbreath Mary Dunn; Mary D Galbreath Item V Testamentary Qtip Trust; Mary D Galbreath Testamentary TN Non-Qtip Trust $3,175,000
0 Lebanon O Hickory 37138 9/30 Matterhorn Ventures LLC Coastal King Ltd $3,165,000
136 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37203 9/30 Cdm Realty Holdings LLC Horton Alden III; Horton Juli Garner; Horton Juli G $3,100,000
1801 21st Nashville 37212 7/6 Hadley Kathy; Hadley William D Jr Vanderbilt University $3,100,000
2945 Foster Creighton Nashville 37204 2/14 Higgins/Shipp Real Estate Invs LLC Langley Prop LLC $3,100,000
617 7th Nashville 37203 9/2 Room In The Inn Inc Drexel Prop LLC $3,050,000
5847 River Nashville 37209 7/15 Vulcan Lands Inc Dugger Nan B Estate; Dugger William Clark; Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger John Leland $3,000,000
2127 Century Farms Antioch 37013 10/2 Hca Health Services of TN Inc Century Farms LLC $3,000,000
0 Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/29 Pedcor Invs M2B2 Part $3,000,000
804 14th Nashville 37203 12/15 804 14th Ave N LLC 804 14th Ave LLC $3,000,000

