Bombing victims assistance the latest way Realtors help

VOL. 45 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 22, 2021

Each month the Greater Nashville Realtors provide the sales data reflecting the activity in the area, a valuable tool for assessing the market conditions in Middle Tennessee. However, the organization does much more than count houses.

With more than 5,000 members, the group has been serving the community for 128 years. For more than 20 years, the association has funded and built homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Every member of the United States Congress – House, and Senate alike – has a Realtor with whom they meet regularly for input on legislation that could affect housing and therefore the residents living in their constituency.

Additionally, the Greater Nashville Realtors is active in working with the Metro Council and the Tennessee General Assembly in establishing regulations pertaining to bills that are under consideration or should be.

Additionally, the group has led initiatives for workforce housing through the years, watching the movement grow from the misnomer of low-income housing to a more realistic title of affordable housing to its current classification of workforce housing.

Call it what they will, the Realtors are there.

Led since 2014 by CEO Jarron Springer, the Greater Nashville Realtors have flourished and provided support to the Greater Nashville area through its numerous committees. Springer is homegrown, having graduated from Battle Ground Academy and later the University of Alabama, an institution known to many as the reigning NCAA football champion. He later earned his law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

Most recently, the Greater Nashville Realtors in partnership with the National Association of Realtors and the Tennessee Realtors and the Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF) have initiated a program to assist those affected by the Christmas Day Explosion.

“We understand the importance of supporting each other in times of need,” says Realtor member Brian Copeland, president of the Greater Nashville Realtors. “We are in this community together, and it’s our job to help each other.”

The assistance being offered by the partnership offers benefits to the victims of the bombing in one of two ways:

1. The fund will pay the monthly mortgage expense for a primary residence damaged by the explosion, or

2. The fund will pay the rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence as a result of catastrophe.

The deadline for submission is Jan. 31, and the application can be made by contacting the Greater Nashville Realtors at 615 254-7516.

The 2021 slate of officers for the Greater Nashville Realtor is led by President Brian Copeland, the founder of Doorbell Realty. He was the 2011 GNAR Realtor of the Year, the 2017 president of the Tennessee Realtors and has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Real Estate Leaders in America.

Brian succeeds Kristy Hairston, who served in the most challenging eras in the 128-year history of the organization. Never has a president had to lead from Zoom and other remote means, and that after the tornado, a derecho, riots and pandemic.

In spite of all the dangers, the area had record setting sales.

The president-elect is Steve Jolly and, with a little luck, he could be the first president in two years to serve in a normal environment. Next in line to the throne is Brad Copeland, the brother of Brian Copeland, as secretary/treasurer, a role that normally ascends to president-elect and later the presidency.

Although the brothers have a tight bond, Brad would be strong in his leadership role implementing his own agenda.

Other Realtors elected to officer positions are Waddell With and Kevin Wilson, vice presidents. Other board members are Anna Altic, Amanda Crist, Tara DeSelms, Jack Gaughan, Courtney Jenrath, Megan Manley. LaTonya Martin, Lee Pflund, Rae Thomas, Sheila Tidwell, Collyn Wainwright and Nathan Weinberg.

Sale of the Week

There were an inordinate number of high-end sales last year, and 2021 is serving notice that it is not going to be intimidated by its predecessor.

2281 Old Hickory Boulevard

Last week, 2281 Old Hickory Boulevard sold for $6.399 million. The property, near the intersection of Chickering Road, includes 16 acres with a 10,898-square-foot house and a 4,133-square-foot guest house.

Tax records shows the house was owned by Ronnie and Janine Dunn. Professionally, Ronnie had another partner for a few years, a winemaker named Kix Brooks.

The house was listed by real estate superstar Steve Fridrich, who described the property as “The ultimate town farm with a pool, spa, greenhouse, horse barn and a riding ring. As is quite often the case, Fridrich brought the buyer.

The house features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. With $6 million in hand, Mr. and Mrs. Dunn can boot scoot all the way to the bank.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.