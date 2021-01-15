Gov. Lee sets State of the State speech for February

VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is slated to give his third annual State of the State speech on Feb. 8.

The first-term governor has entered his third year in office with fellow Republicans maintaining supermajorities in the House and Senate during the November elections.

Lee has called a special session starting Tuesday that will feature various education proposals aimed at bolstering student learning setbacks suffered because of time spent outside physical classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak promises to continue to consume the state's attention in 2021.

Lee is up for re-election in 2022.