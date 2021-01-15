Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Pelosi taps retired Army general for review

Updated 11:27AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré is being tapped to lead a security review of the U.S. Capitol in the wake of last week's deadly insurrection.

Pelosi said during a news conference Friday that the whole Capitol complex must be subjected "to scrutiny in light of what happened" and the fact that President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be held there next week.

Honoré is perhaps best known for overseeing humanitarian aid efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina.

Pelosi says Honoré will conduct an immediate review of security and inter-agency interaction and Capitol "command and control."

