VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Late drop in Big Tech stocks pulls indexes mostly lower Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



A late slide in several Big Tech stocks left major indexes lower on Wall Street, even as small-company stocks marched to another record high.

The S&P 500 turned lower in the last hour of trading to wind up with a loss of 0.4% Thursday.

The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in Apple, Microsoft and other huge tech companies.

Small-company stocks continued to rally, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose.

Investors are waiting to hear from President-elect Joe Biden, who's expected to detail his plan bolster the economy in a speech later Thursday.