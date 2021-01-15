Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Late drop in Big Tech stocks pulls indexes mostly lower

A late slide in several Big Tech stocks left major indexes lower on Wall Street, even as small-company stocks marched to another record high.

The S&P 500 turned lower in the last hour of trading to wind up with a loss of 0.4% Thursday.

The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in Apple, Microsoft and other huge tech companies.

Small-company stocks continued to rally, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose.

Investors are waiting to hear from President-elect Joe Biden, who's expected to detail his plan bolster the economy in a speech later Thursday.

