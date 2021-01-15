Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Ex-Gov. Haslam deputy named Sen. Hagerty's state director

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Gov. Bill Haslam's top deputy is joining the office of newly installed U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty as his state director.

The Republican senator's office announced the addition of Jim Henry on Wednesday. Henry most recently served as former GOP Gov. Haslam's top deputy and chief of staff.

He also served as commissioner of the state Department Children's Services, commissioner of the state Department of Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, and Republican leader in the state House.

Hagerty also announced other hires, including Michael Sullivan as deputy state director. Sullivan was Hagerty's campaign manager and is the former executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party.

