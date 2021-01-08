Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

Wall Street drifts higher; Treasury yields slow their rise

The Associated Press

Updated 3:17PM
Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street after major indexes spent the day drifting up and down, not far off the record highs they reached last week.

The S&P 500 edged 0.2% higher thanks in large part to gains from several Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, even though most stocks in the index fell.

Small-company stocks edged lower after posting big gains in the first week of the year.

Treasury yields stalled following a rapid rise over the past few weeks.

The benchmark 10-year yield dipped as concerns calmed that the Federal Reserve may curtail its purchases of Treasurys.

