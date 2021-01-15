Patterson names Douglass shareholder in firm

VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Patterson Intellectual Property Law has elected Scott M. Douglass to a shareholder of the firm.

Douglass concentrates his practice in the areas of trademarks, copyrights and data privacy. He litigates trademark, trade dress, and copyright claims in federal courts across the country. He represents companies and individuals acting as both rightsholders asserting their rights and defendants accused of infringing others’ rights.

Douglass is a graduate of Rhodes College and the Wake Forest University School of Law, where he served as managing editor of the Wake Forest Journal of Law & Policy and vice chairman of the Wake Forest Honor Council. He was a member of the 2019-20 Nashville Bar Foundation Leadership Forum, was named to the Super Lawyers list of “Rising Stars” in Intellectual Property Law for the years 2018-20 and to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Intellectual Property Law and Litigation for 2021.

Sanders, Zager elected Neal & Harwell partners

Nathan C. Sanders and Jeffrey A. Zager have been elected partners at Neal & Harwell.

Sanders joined the firm in 2016 and has a practice focused on appellate matters, False Claims Act lawsuits and investigations, and various other types of civil litigation. He graduated Order of the Coif from Vanderbilt Law School in 2013.

He previously was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York and served as a law clerk for the Honorable Karen LeCraft Henderson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Sanders is a member of the Phoenix Club of Nashville and the 2019-2020 class of the Nashville Bar Foundation Leadership Forum.

Zager has been with Neal & Harwell since 2015. His practice focuses on complex civil litigation and appellate matters. He earned his J.D. in 2013 from Vanderbilt Law School. Before joining Neal & Harwell, Zager served as a law clerk for Judge William J. Haynes, Jr. of the United States District Court for Middle District of Tennessee and Judge Thomas W. Brothers of the Davidson Country Circuit Court in Nashville.

Two GSRM attorneys promoted to member

Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC attorneys Lisa Bashinsky and Sarah Locker have been elected to member level in the firm.

Bashinsky is a member of the firm’s business and corporate section. Her practice is focused in the areas of business transactions, drafting and interpretation of contracts, entity formation, corporate governance matters, mergers and acquisitions, equity incentive plans and employment arrangements, capital raising transactions and private offerings of securities.

Before joining GSRM Law, she was an attorney at Hall Booth Smith, P.C. and McKenzie Laird, PLLC (now Maynard Cooper & Gale, P.C.). She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and holds a degree in psychology and a master’s degree in education, both from Vanderbilt.

Locker is a member of the firm’s litigation section. Her practice is focused in the areas of insurance defense, municipal liability defense, civil rights defense, police liability defense, governmental tort liability defense, and real estate.

Before joining GSRM Law, she practiced at the law firms of Farrar & Bates and Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings. She also worked at the Office of the District Attorney General, 16th Judicial District. She earned her law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School and her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California.

Bradley’s Capria, Osborne elevated to partner status

Attorneys Timothy L. Capria and Keaton H. Osborne have been elevated to partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Across all the firm’s offices, 13 Bradley attorneys were elevated to partner, and three were elevated to counsel.

A member of the Intellectual Property Practice Group, Capria’s practice focuses on acquiring IP, patent opinion practice and enforcing IP rights. He manages international trademark portfolios, each consisting of hundreds of trademarks worldwide.

Osborne is a member of the Banking and Financial Services Practice Group. He focuses his practice on commercial finance and intellectual property. In his commercial finance practice, he assists lenders and borrowers in a variety of commercial lending transactions, such as acquisition financings, asset-based loans, and real estate development and construction loans. He also counsels clients on trademark clearance, registration and enforcement in a variety of industries.

Rutherford hospital gets new emergency director

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital has named Doris Price, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as its new director of the Emergency Department.

Price most recently served as director of Critical Care Services for Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. In her six years with the state’s largest faith-based, nonprofit health system, she oversaw an Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Catheterization Laboratory, as well as trauma and dialysis.

Her extensive experience also includes five years in nursing and clinical leadership roles at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In addition to a doctoral degree from Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Addison, Illinois, she holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Milwaukee’s Cardinal Stritch University. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and Phi Beta Sigma Honor Society.

Hardison named director of HarperCollins division

HarperCollins Christian Publishing has selected Crystal Hardison to serve as director of partner relationships, specifically stewarding the organization’s partnership with Urban Ministries, Inc.

She will work with all publishing imprints within HCCP to identify and leverage existing content that serves the UMI core audience, as well as identify new voices to acquire.

Hardison joins HCCP with 18 years of experience in developing and maintaining partnerships in both commercial and not-for profit industries. She specializes in developing strategic partnerships for organizations to advance their mission and values while expanding their reach into new communities and business channels.

Tennessee Tech’s Siraj gets cybersecurity honor

Tennessee Tech computer science professor Ambareen Siraj has been named the 2020 Cybersecurity Person of the Year by Cybersecurity Ventures.

Siraj is the founding director of Tech’s Cybersecurity Education, Research and Outreach Center. She is also founder of Women In Cybersecurity, the only nonprofit membership organization with international reach that is dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity from academia, research and industry to share knowledge, experience, networking and mentoring.

Since joining Tech’s College of Engineering in 2006, Siraj has taught various undergraduate and graduate security classes, specializing in cyber-physical systems security, network security, security education and workforce development. She has received three external grants totaling $7.6 million since 2012 and been recognized for her work, most recently in 2018, earning the CISSE Exceptional Leadership in Education Award.

Nashville State hires VP for academic affairs

Nashville State Community College has hired Carol Rothstein, Ed.D., has been hired as its new vice president of academic affairs.

Rothstein will serve as the chief academic officer for the college and provide collegewide leadership as a member of senior staff and the president’s cabinet.

Rothstein’s professional experience covers several areas of community college operations, including strategic planning, academic affairs, grants management and student services.

She previously served as the dean of instruction at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland and acting vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer.

Rothstein began her higher education career as an admissions counselor, eventually transitioning to a full-time faculty member, where she was an assistant professor at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College (BRCTC) in West Virginia.

Before entering higher education, Rothstein was a finance and human resources manager for a nonprofit that provided specialized care for young women who had experienced a variety of challenges in their home environment.

Dr. Rothstein holds a doctorate in educational leadership, with a concentration in higher education administration from Frostburg State University in Maryland. She also has a master’s degree in management and leadership and a bachelor’s degree in education, minoring in accounting.