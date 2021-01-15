VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation Virtual. An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information, 615 893-6565

FRIDAY JAN. 15

Intro Nashville (Virtual)

Intro Nashville is an opportunity to become a more engaged and connected community member. During the multiday program, participants will learn what makes the region unique and how we became known as “it” city. Topics include Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. Members-only event with registration required.

• Friday, Jan. 15, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 20, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

• Friday, Jan. 22, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 16

Marshmallow Hikes

A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary offers several dates for an outing the family can enjoy. Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes. Fee: $10 per hiker. Register in advance. Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 18

Sumner County Unity Day March

One Nation, One People presented by Sumner County NAACP, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Noon- 2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

Education Report (Virtual)

For 29 years, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has convened a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to dig into the challenges, successes, and opportunities in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Each year, they offer recommendations informed by school visits, interviews with key stakeholders, and district and state data. The special topic for the 2020 Chamber Education Report is “the challenges and opportunities presented by COVID-19.” Registration is required. Fee: Free. Information

One Hour Wonder

Gallatin Chamber quarterly lunch-n-learns, providing an opportunity for members to strengthen their business operation. Guest speaker: Josh Bratcher will discuss “Branding your Business.” Registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

GYP Let’s Get Lunch

Gallatin Young Professional’s gather monthly at various eateries for food and networking. Grant’s Kitchen and Grill, 120 Goodview Way, Suite A. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Each attendee responsible for cost of their own meal. Event schedule and venue subject to change due to Covid-19. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Industry Roundtable

Insurance & financial service and real estate, lending & title services. Industry Roundtable grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber Members. These meetings will be a place to discuss what’s happening in your business sector. Insurance & financial services 8-9 a.m. Real estate, lending and title service 9-11 a.m. Coffee will be provided. A Chamber team member will be at each meeting, in an effort for our team to better connect members to resources. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing. Registration is required for event. Fee: free. Information

Williamson Business Barometer

Key findings from the Williamson economic survey and live Q&A, via Zoom webinar. All registered attendees will receive a copy of the results. 9-10 a.m. Fee: $20. Information

Pegram Emergency Management Board Meeting

Every one welcome to attend. Pegram City Hall. 6:30-8 p.m. Information

Kingston Springs City Commission

Meetings are open to the public. Town Meeting Hall, 420 N. Main St., Kingston Springs. 7-8:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Nashville Reconnect Training

A training session to help community leaders learn more about how they can be a TN Reconnect Ambassador. This individual connects interested adults to Reconnect navigators, institutional representatives or online resources to help make a plan to return to school to complete that credential or degree. Sessions are about two hours and is hosted virtually via Zoom. 9-11 a.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

Next Normal Series

Work Better-Go Back to a Better Experience. The global pandemic has fundamentally changed how we live, learn and work. People have new needs and expectations, requiring shifts in the way we think about the workplace and the work experience. Learn about new research related to what people love (and don’t love) about working from home, how their expectations are shifting for their experience in the office and how the work experience is connected with key business outcomes. From engagement and productivity to innovation and belonging, the work experience matters for people and for business. We’ll share surprising data, new insights and fresh ideas about where we go from here and how we can embrace working better. This is a virtual members-only event, with registration required. 9-10 a.m. Presenters: George Bell, president and CEO of Office Resources, Inc.; Tracy Brower, Ph.D., sociologist and principal, Steelcase, and Scott Morgan, Market president, ORI. Information