Subscribe Today!
VOL. 45 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 15, 2021

Top Davidson County residential sales for December 2020

Top residential real estate sales, December 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
200 Jackson Nashville 37205 12/21 200 Jackson Boulevard Trust Cates Lyn; Cates Steven G $6,825,000
425 Jackson Nashville 37205 12/4 425 Jackson Boulevard Trust Coakley Kimberly W $6,500,000
1500 Chickering Nashville 37215 12/18 Hillsong Trust Maxwell G Patrick; Maxwell Stephanie $4,950,000
3601 Brighton Nashville 37205 12/23 Morris Sondra Carver C Mark Trustee $3,500,000
607 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 12/22 Payne Joshua; Payne Erika 607 Bmb LLC $3,400,000
903 Estes Nashville 37215 12/23 Parker Deanna; Parker Steve M Jr Boca Zachary Trustee; Zachary Boca Trust $2,900,000
5001 High Valley Brentwood 37027 12/11 High Valley CC LLC Price Roger L $2,800,000
831 Tyne Nashville 37220 12/16 Kurz Donald A Reynolds Tim $2,687,500
1 Agincourt Brentwood 37027 12/22 1 Agincourt Way Trust Ozgener Arnita; Ozgener Murat $2,675,000
6420 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 12/21 Love House Trust Right Road Capital Management Inc $2,650,000
402 Ellendale Nashville 37205 12/10 Sontag Michael D Trustee Alford David Tanley Trustee $2,505,000
4002 Wallace Nashville 37215 12/23 Wallace Land Trust Chesnut Infill GP $2,500,000
2715 Hemingway Nashville 37215 12/23 Dawn And Jae Goodman Revocable Trust Barneson Victoria J; Benoit Brian T $2,460,000
1209 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 12/31 Quinn Zachary Ke Holdings LLC $2,440,000
3536 Trimble Nashville 37215 12/11 Sontag Michael Trustee Providence Builders LLC $2,330,000
4417B Granny White Nashville 37204 12/14 Nicole K Vidalakis Revocable Trust Gw Partners GP $2,320,000
4417A Granny White Nashville 37204 12/14 John N Vidalakis Revocable Trust Gw Partners GP $2,312,800
4621 Tara Nashville 37215 12/11 Caplin Ellen; Caplin Robert Mason David Clarence; Mason Farrell $2,185,000
3506 Hopkins Nashville 37215 12/16 Uhles Jonathan Phillip Chesnut Infill GP $2,049,000
4315 Sneed Nashville 37215 12/9 Cooper Michael; Cooper Sandra Neal James E $2,015,000
612 Cantrell Nashville 37215 12/8 612 Cantrell Avenue Trust Callahan Mary C; Young Richard $2,000,000
4811 Granny White Nashville 37220 12/8 Bussman Courtney Ke Holdings LLC $1,975,000
1800 Primrose Nashville 37212 12/17 1800 Primrose Avenue Revocable Trust Primrose Development LLC $1,950,000
814 Wilson Nashville 37215 12/18 814 South Wilson Boulevard Trust HR Properties of TN $1,895,000
3614 Hampton Nashville 37215 12/3 Rotondo Matthew Woodlief Phillip K $1,862,500
1025B Battery Nashville 37220 12/14 Bulgarino Anthony Todd; Bulgarino Nicole Allen Beata Mary; Beata Matthew $1,850,000
2411 Oakland Nashville 37212 12/4 Do Nhu Lap; Li Claire Bailey David A; Bailey Stephanie $1,825,000
4502 Granny White Nashville 37204 12/4 Chandler Brie A; Chandler Michael E Blue Sky Horizon GP $1,800,000
4017 Wallace Nashville 37215 12/11 Gabriel Melissa Baugh Mark A $1,800,000
6400 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 12/30 Smith Caitlin Heaton; Smith David Anthony Garland Dev LLC $1,800,000
736 Greeley Nashville 37205 12/9 Handelsman George B; Handelsman Joan Ellenbogen; Handelsman Michelle Johnson Darla J; Johnson Scott B $1,795,000
2715 Brightwood Nashville 37212 12/2 Smith Sally Amanda; Albenesius Ian J Bonino Lauren; Bonino Nicholas L; Mudter George E Jr $1,795,000
600 12th Nashville 37203 12/1 Daisy Wolf Trust Mark E Nicol Family Trust $1,775,000
701 Jackson Nashville 37205 12/4 Love James Madison II; Love Laura Magee Hardcastle Frances K $1,750,000
3040 Ned Shelton Nashville 37217 12/3 Johnsen Niels Vass Bowie Philip Glen $1,729,000
3003 Hobbs Nashville 37215 12/21 Rice James Donald Jr Nashville Const Co Inc $1,700,000
1005 Sutton Hill Nashville 37204 12/3 Brown Matthew Collin Azali Nathaniel T Sr $1,682,000
1716 Warfield Nashville 37215 12/11 Jensen Holly; Jensen Jason 8Gco Revocable Living Trust $1,675,750
4008 Dorcas Nashville 37215 12/16 Dorcas BB3 Land Trust Drake Damon W; Drake Kimberly L $1,675,000
301 Demonbreun Nashville 37201 12/28 Neap LLC Vallett Jeff $1,670,000
4101 Kimbark Nashville 37215 12/8 Klindt Rebecca S Build Nashville Dbh LLC $1,621,359
5813 Vine Ridge Nashville 37205 12/17 Cmc 401K PSP Landon Development Group LLC $1,600,000
2010 Linden Nashville 37212 12/3 King Casey Nathaniel; King Margaret Riley Michael Glenn Tiedemann 2010 Delaware Trust Agmt $1,525,000
1514 Cedar Nashville 37212 12/17 Gerber Robert B Jr Claire Properties GP $1,500,000
2908 Tyne Nashville 37215 12/11 Stone Bryan Griffin Benjamin D $1,485,000
853 Glendale Nashville 37204 12/21 Stejskal Jean; Stejskal William R III Clinard Cynthia; Clinard Thomas Michael $1,455,000
5033 High Valley Brentwood 37027 12/9 Debora A Lassiter Revocable Trust Hogan Phyllis G $1,455,000
4 Buckland Abbey Nashville 37215 12/18 Goldsmith Herbert Marshall; Goldsmith Lyda G Orbison Roy K Jr; Pyle Edwin S $1,450,000
1719 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 12/16 Patel Parag R Leedle Ben R Jr; Leedle Elizabeth D $1,425,000
3310 Hobbs Nashville 37215 12/16 Harstine Aaron Joseph; Harstine Gerlad Elmer Corriveau Christopher M; Oftadeh Mohammad $1,418,000
5134 Stanford Nashville 37215 12/15 Alley E Roberts Jr Tuck Nancy Trustee $1,400,000
888 Lakemont Nashville 37220 12/4 Drinnon Jennifer C Hagale; Drinnon Randall Earl II Taylor Celeata Edwards; Taylor Eugene Howard III $1,400,000
500 Wilson Nashville 37205 12/3 Frederiksen David E; Frederiksen Renee B Carver C Mark Trustee $1,395,000
3925 Kimpalong Nashville 37205 12/4 Ingram Orrin Henry III Talbott Jennifer W; Talbott Robert $1,395,000
1102 Lipscomb Nashville 37204 12/2 Sutton Jasher Build Nashville Db2 LLC $1,388,694
0 Harding Nashville 37205 12/10 Rogers Roseann Belinda; Shah Aashish Kiran Sidwell K Thomas $1,383,356
4004 Graybar Nashville 37215 12/22 Godfrey Jonathan; Godfrey Leslie Graymont Development LLC $1,355,259
916A Gale Nashville 37204 12/7 Vival Properties LLC Sansiveri Adam $1,325,000
109 42nd Nashville 37209 12/2 Field Wendy Will Adam $1,310,000
3605 Westbrook Nashville 37205 12/28 Toline Eric; Toline Sheena Render Ventures LLC $1,299,900
3412 Benham Nashville 37215 12/31 Kennedy Michelle Jones Brandon K $1,280,000
1304 Duncanwood Nashville 37204 12/8 Driver Lynn Ware; Howard Jeffrey L Burton Melissa M; Burton William W III $1,275,000
4310 Idaho Nashville 37209 12/4 Gifford Cassidy E; Wierda Benjamin Craig Open Door Properties LLC $1,260,000
516 Sandy Old Hickory 37138 12/22 Schmitt Steven T Bellman Cheryl L; Williams Donald E $1,250,000
807 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 12/14 Haskell John Rice Joseph G; Rice Tara A $1,240,000
4324 Estes Nashville 37215 12/9 McCostlin Ryan Forbes Simmons Barton $1,233,000
3518 Hampton Nashville 37215 12/4 Tally Earl Burton III; Tally Sarah Lodge Wright Sally S; Rutland Jeanie $1,228,000
904 Montrose Nashville 37204 12/3 Talbot Charles C; Talbot Margaret A Oaks Samantha S $1,226,000
4632 Tara Nashville 37215 12/23 Stringer Elizabeth Ann Agnew Michael J Jr; Nunn Paula S $1,200,000
1222 Villa Nashville 37212 12/30 Wsmlegal Pllc Dant Ginny B; Dant John W III $1,200,000
1078 Archer Nashville 37203 12/8 Elliott Clint T D&M Dev LLC $1,200,000
1077 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 12/18 Freedman Jane E; Iafrati Mark D Julie T Stein Living Trust $1,200,000
1930 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 12/23 Ward Frank; Ward Renee Simmons Carolyn E; Simmons William L; Vaden Michael $1,195,000
2424 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 12/18 Moore Johnny Bernard Jr; Moore Merry L 2424B Abbott Martin Land Trust $1,175,000
2701 Woodlawn Nashville 37212 12/21 McGugan John Vincent; McGugan Katherine Schneeberger Michael Glenn Tiedemann 2012 Delaware Trust Agmt $1,175,000
2811 Vaulx Nashville 37204 12/9 Groman Adam; Groman Kristen R KE Holdings LLC $1,130,000
2004 Priest Nashville 37215 12/3 Markham Haley Ursic Hood Evans $1,122,000
7 Fox Vale Nashville 37221 12/4 Walden Maili; Walden Zachary McRae Christina Sevier; McRae Daniel Scott $1,117,500
115 Westover Nashville 37205 12/14 Sloan Catherine Gilthorpe Holly L; Gilthorpe Robin B $1,110,000
3700 Benham Nashville 37215 12/21 Stepniewski Dale Stanley; Stepniewski Heather J Jacobson Andrew Alan; Jacobson Carol Jan $1,105,000
4310 Esteswood Nashville 37215 12/21 Stone Oak Builders LLC Williamson Benjamin Alan $1,100,000
1006 Gilmore Nashville 37204 12/17 Clinard Cynthia H; Clinard Thomas Michael Bewley James W; Bewley Tabetha A; Chapman Will $1,100,000
5132 Boxcroft Nashville 37205 12/2 5132 Boxcroft Place Trust Matlock Betsy V; Matlock Thomas P; McInnes Betsy Vinson; Cortis Thomas C $1,100,000
110 31st Nashville 37203 12/1 Early Kimberlee Maphis Ouf Hazem $1,100,000
1513 Clayton Nashville 37212 12/16 Vestibule Trust Wegg Bryan $1,076,000
933 Southside Nashville 37203 12/9 Batman933 LLC LLC D&M Development LLC $1,075,000
213 Woodford Nashville 37215 12/7 Hauck Brittany Wood; Hauck Read Christie Harbison Elizabeth Hodgson; Harbison James Ernest $1,075,000
411 Brookfield Nashville 37205 12/14 Myers Blair S; Myers Kelli D Robert R Ehman 2020 Charitable Remainder Trust $1,070,000
1817 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 12/17 Sweeney Susan Connors Chico Capital LLC $1,060,000
1209 Taggartwood Brentwood 37027 12/31 Chadwell Carol Ann; Chadwell Kenneth M Wells Anna N; Wells Wesley C $1,051,000
4512 Everett Nashville 37215 12/9 Kaiser Clayton Allen; Kaiser Erin Elizabeth Johnston Bruce M; Johnston Theresa K Eggers $1,040,000
2708 Hawthorne Nashville 37212 12/18 Senters Katherine Jeanette Johnsen Niels V; Johnsen Sarah T $1,025,000
1808 Lillian Nashville 37206 12/21 Franke Curtis Bethesda Const LLC $1,025,000
1110 Biltmore Nashville 37204 12/31 Sturdivant Gaines II Sturdivant Lynn H $1,009,280
1304 Caldwell Nashville 37212 12/2 Belmont Real Estate Holdings II LLC Scogin-Camp Thelma $1,000,000
6017 Ashland Nashville 37215 12/11 Newman Daniel Jeffrey; Newman Rebecca Barden Vane Brooke; Vane Mark $989,000
105 Bellebrook Nashville 37205 12/17 White Charlotte Snead Rolfe Cathryn J; Rolfe William V $985,000
508 Hobbs Creek Nashville 37215 12/9 Ganesh Pritiben; Patel Taral Haury & Smith Cont Inc $974,900
515 Church Nashville 37219 12/10 Ferreira Robert J; Ferreira Stacey 505 Property LLC $970,000
3810 Harding Nashville 37215 12/31 Blue Sky Horizon GP Neill Pitts Living Trust $965,000
702 Estes Nashville 37215 12/4 Nowers Meredith; Nowers Michael Berberich Caroline Hale; Berberich Garrick M $962,500
3812 Harding Nashville 37215 12/10 Blue Sky Horizon GP Atwood Susan D; Dunkley Rebecca E $960,000
1949 Kimbark Nashville 37215 12/16 Querbes Kathryn Obrien Volunteer Builders LLC $955,000
2700 Oakland Nashville 37212 12/17 Claire Properties GP Dorris Mark; Dorris Sara Grace $950,000
1017 South Nashville 37203 12/16 Brian V Thinnes Trust Johnson Harold $949,000
1005 South Nashville 37203 12/9 Eickholz Jeffrey Joseph; Eickholz Laura Ellen Finger Andrew $945,000
3613 Meadow Nashville 37215 12/4 Simmons Barton; Simmons Hayley Sawyer Claire G; Sawyer Robert C H $942,500
4008 Nevada Nashville 37209 12/9 Grajewski Robert Sigmund Onan Joseph R; Onan Kayla Marie $939,900
3 Carriage Nashville 37205 12/28 Roberts Cullen Flynn; Roberts Kerry Boyle Krones Kip Richard $935,000
1493B Woodmont Nashville 37215 12/11 Sechehay Lauren Timoney Parsa Hamidreza $929,000
3620 Westbrook Nashville 37205 12/21 Wassenaar Christopher; Wassenaar Jean Bradbury David; Bradbury Russelle $927,500
130 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 12/18 Johnson Charles Leon; Johnson Marilee Sue Cassandra G Dickson Revocable Trust $925,000
402 Charlesgate Nashville 37215 12/8 Geromes Ariana Beck; Geromes Marcus Danly James C Jr; Danly Maureen $900,000
140 Alton Nashville 37205 12/7 Hutto Richard Steele; Hutto Katherine Geer Anderson David A; Anderson Laura W $900,000
8837 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 12/23 Salyer Stephen; Thompson Tori Evans Craig L; Evans Megan M; Carletello Tony $881,000
842 Woodmont Nashville 37204 12/8 Dorsey James F; Johnson Kathryn M Sutton Jasher; Sutton Lindsey $880,000
336 Chesterfield Nashville 37212 12/11 Zoubek Ethan J; Zoubek Kimberly Ann Rawls Adrianne; Rawls Mark $875,000
2133 Blair Nashville 37212 12/4 Beamon Lauren; Freyberger Brandon Ramsey Allison; Ramsey Daniel $871,250
4483 Heath Nashville 37221 12/21 Engelhorn Claudia Adams James J; Billingsley Chandra D $870,000
4107 Oriole Nashville 37215 12/3 McDermott Sean Michael Markham John Robert $866,000
2017 Earlington Nashville 37215 12/16 Bartek Mary Jane; Bartek Stephen III Alley E Roberts Jr; Alley Fronda Throckmorton $864,900
3602 Mayflower Nashville 37204 12/17 Herron David S Anderson Kimberly L; Anderson Robert G Jr $862,500
2309B Knowles Nashville 37204 12/8 Copenhaver Eric J; Copenhaver Kayla S Stackhouse Troy; Stackhouse Lindsey Kline Dreadin $860,000
1338 Campbell Goodlettsville 37072 12/10 Fisher Alaina B; Fisher Michael P Moore Arthur Thomas; Moore Sue Ellen $860,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 12/9 Weaver Jonathan Rudy At City Heights LLC $860,000
1701 Forrest Nashville 37206 12/28 Bontusa Jennifer Ann; Bontusa Melanie Melissa Piersiak Nicole $859,900
817 Brentview Nashville 37220 12/28 Davis Rachel T; Davis William Lipscomb IV McHenry Peggy B Estate; McHenry Peggy Grace Bethune Estate $855,000
4440 Alcott Nashville 37215 12/4 Davis Properties of TN LLC Ragland Frances S $852,000
1105 Lawrence Nashville 37204 12/14 Davies Kirsten A Barton John C $852,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 12/21 Zvezda 2 LLC Rudy At City Heights LLC $850,000
112 Lincoln Nashville 37205 12/28 Smith Brian; Smith Margaret Sumner Braden Mark Edward; Braden Sarah Katharine $847,500
1812 Lischey Nashville 37207 12/22 Fuqua Matt; Keckley Carmen Pomeroy Michael Ryan; Pomeroy Nadine $842,500
3051 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 12/18 Pfeffer Mathew John Braunscheidel Christine A; Braunscheidel David C $840,000
4018B Woodmont Nashville 37205 12/21 Lambert Living Trust BRG LLC $838,220
2131 Ashwood Nashville 37212 12/14 Byrd Brandon Ronald; Byrd Rachel Smithson Scott Andrew Paxton; Scott Laura Hobbs $831,000
730 Starlit Nashville 37205 12/2 Swanson Katherine; Swanson Thomas Townsend Walter Allen $830,000
140 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 12/11 Bannen Thomas S Brown Amy S $830,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 12/17 Duks Kevin Rudy at City Heights LLC $825,000
2905 Snowden Nashville 37204 12/7 Strobel Patricia Russell Hauck Brittany Wood; Hauck Read Christie; Hauck Read $825,000
4201 Utah Nashville 37209 12/3 Darnell Joseph Ryan Steel Shelly $825,000
4018A Woodmont Nashville 37205 12/9 Hamby Brent; Hamby Stephanie Brg LLC $822,000
553 Rosedale Nashville 37211 12/22 Oleary Ian P; Oleary Kelsey White Pines Building Group LLC $817,000
1489 Woodmont Nashville 37215 12/30 Janczewski David; Janczewski Michelle Burton Susan Riley $809,000
6633 Ellesmere Nashville 37205 12/14 Dasari Sriram Cooper Lauren S; Cooper Michael B $805,000
203 Leake Nashville 37205 12/31 Laurilo LLC-Belle Parke Series Freemon Frank R; Freemon Linda $800,000
4024 General Bate Nashville 37204 12/31 Coleman John E Jr Wood James L $800,000
2502 Oakland Nashville 37212 12/2 Brandes Johann; Brandes Mina Myrhum Mark C; Opay Mary Sue Myrham; Stott Pamela Myrhum; Whitman Robert S Estate; Myrhum Catherine; Stott Pamela M $800,000
3712 Cedarwood Nashville 37216 12/8 Bosshart Ashley; Buda Nicholas Hughes Julie Kay; Hughes Mark $800,000

