Top Davidson County residential sales for December 2020

|200 Jackson
|Nashville
|37205
|12/21
|200 Jackson Boulevard Trust
|Cates Lyn; Cates Steven G
|$6,825,000
|425 Jackson
|Nashville
|37205
|12/4
|425 Jackson Boulevard Trust
|Coakley Kimberly W
|$6,500,000
|1500 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|12/18
|Hillsong Trust
|Maxwell G Patrick; Maxwell Stephanie
|$4,950,000
|3601 Brighton
|Nashville
|37205
|12/23
|Morris Sondra
|Carver C Mark Trustee
|$3,500,000
|607 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|12/22
|Payne Joshua; Payne Erika
|607 Bmb LLC
|$3,400,000
|903 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Parker Deanna; Parker Steve M Jr
|Boca Zachary Trustee; Zachary Boca Trust
|$2,900,000
|5001 High Valley
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/11
|High Valley CC LLC
|Price Roger L
|$2,800,000
|831 Tyne
|Nashville
|37220
|12/16
|Kurz Donald A
|Reynolds Tim
|$2,687,500
|1 Agincourt
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/22
|1 Agincourt Way Trust
|Ozgener Arnita; Ozgener Murat
|$2,675,000
|6420 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|12/21
|Love House Trust
|Right Road Capital Management Inc
|$2,650,000
|402 Ellendale
|Nashville
|37205
|12/10
|Sontag Michael D Trustee
|Alford David Tanley Trustee
|$2,505,000
|4002 Wallace
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Wallace Land Trust
|Chesnut Infill GP
|$2,500,000
|2715 Hemingway
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Dawn And Jae Goodman Revocable Trust
|Barneson Victoria J; Benoit Brian T
|$2,460,000
|1209 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|12/31
|Quinn Zachary
|Ke Holdings LLC
|$2,440,000
|3536 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|12/11
|Sontag Michael Trustee
|Providence Builders LLC
|$2,330,000
|4417B Granny White
|Nashville
|37204
|12/14
|Nicole K Vidalakis Revocable Trust
|Gw Partners GP
|$2,320,000
|4417A Granny White
|Nashville
|37204
|12/14
|John N Vidalakis Revocable Trust
|Gw Partners GP
|$2,312,800
|4621 Tara
|Nashville
|37215
|12/11
|Caplin Ellen; Caplin Robert
|Mason David Clarence; Mason Farrell
|$2,185,000
|3506 Hopkins
|Nashville
|37215
|12/16
|Uhles Jonathan Phillip
|Chesnut Infill GP
|$2,049,000
|4315 Sneed
|Nashville
|37215
|12/9
|Cooper Michael; Cooper Sandra
|Neal James E
|$2,015,000
|612 Cantrell
|Nashville
|37215
|12/8
|612 Cantrell Avenue Trust
|Callahan Mary C; Young Richard
|$2,000,000
|4811 Granny White
|Nashville
|37220
|12/8
|Bussman Courtney
|Ke Holdings LLC
|$1,975,000
|1800 Primrose
|Nashville
|37212
|12/17
|1800 Primrose Avenue Revocable Trust
|Primrose Development LLC
|$1,950,000
|814 Wilson
|Nashville
|37215
|12/18
|814 South Wilson Boulevard Trust
|HR Properties of TN
|$1,895,000
|3614 Hampton
|Nashville
|37215
|12/3
|Rotondo Matthew
|Woodlief Phillip K
|$1,862,500
|1025B Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|12/14
|Bulgarino Anthony Todd; Bulgarino Nicole Allen
|Beata Mary; Beata Matthew
|$1,850,000
|2411 Oakland
|Nashville
|37212
|12/4
|Do Nhu Lap; Li Claire
|Bailey David A; Bailey Stephanie
|$1,825,000
|4502 Granny White
|Nashville
|37204
|12/4
|Chandler Brie A; Chandler Michael E
|Blue Sky Horizon GP
|$1,800,000
|4017 Wallace
|Nashville
|37215
|12/11
|Gabriel Melissa
|Baugh Mark A
|$1,800,000
|6400 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|12/30
|Smith Caitlin Heaton; Smith David Anthony
|Garland Dev LLC
|$1,800,000
|736 Greeley
|Nashville
|37205
|12/9
|Handelsman George B; Handelsman Joan Ellenbogen; Handelsman Michelle
|Johnson Darla J; Johnson Scott B
|$1,795,000
|2715 Brightwood
|Nashville
|37212
|12/2
|Smith Sally Amanda; Albenesius Ian J
|Bonino Lauren; Bonino Nicholas L; Mudter George E Jr
|$1,795,000
|600 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|12/1
|Daisy Wolf Trust
|Mark E Nicol Family Trust
|$1,775,000
|701 Jackson
|Nashville
|37205
|12/4
|Love James Madison II; Love Laura Magee
|Hardcastle Frances K
|$1,750,000
|3040 Ned Shelton
|Nashville
|37217
|12/3
|Johnsen Niels Vass
|Bowie Philip Glen
|$1,729,000
|3003 Hobbs
|Nashville
|37215
|12/21
|Rice James Donald Jr
|Nashville Const Co Inc
|$1,700,000
|1005 Sutton Hill
|Nashville
|37204
|12/3
|Brown Matthew Collin
|Azali Nathaniel T Sr
|$1,682,000
|1716 Warfield
|Nashville
|37215
|12/11
|Jensen Holly; Jensen Jason
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|$1,675,750
|4008 Dorcas
|Nashville
|37215
|12/16
|Dorcas BB3 Land Trust
|Drake Damon W; Drake Kimberly L
|$1,675,000
|301 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37201
|12/28
|Neap LLC
|Vallett Jeff
|$1,670,000
|4101 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|12/8
|Klindt Rebecca S
|Build Nashville Dbh LLC
|$1,621,359
|5813 Vine Ridge
|Nashville
|37205
|12/17
|Cmc 401K PSP
|Landon Development Group LLC
|$1,600,000
|2010 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|12/3
|King Casey Nathaniel; King Margaret Riley
|Michael Glenn Tiedemann 2010 Delaware Trust Agmt
|$1,525,000
|1514 Cedar
|Nashville
|37212
|12/17
|Gerber Robert B Jr
|Claire Properties GP
|$1,500,000
|2908 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|12/11
|Stone Bryan
|Griffin Benjamin D
|$1,485,000
|853 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|12/21
|Stejskal Jean; Stejskal William R III
|Clinard Cynthia; Clinard Thomas Michael
|$1,455,000
|5033 High Valley
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/9
|Debora A Lassiter Revocable Trust
|Hogan Phyllis G
|$1,455,000
|4 Buckland Abbey
|Nashville
|37215
|12/18
|Goldsmith Herbert Marshall; Goldsmith Lyda G
|Orbison Roy K Jr; Pyle Edwin S
|$1,450,000
|1719 Glen Echo
|Nashville
|37215
|12/16
|Patel Parag R
|Leedle Ben R Jr; Leedle Elizabeth D
|$1,425,000
|3310 Hobbs
|Nashville
|37215
|12/16
|Harstine Aaron Joseph; Harstine Gerlad Elmer
|Corriveau Christopher M; Oftadeh Mohammad
|$1,418,000
|5134 Stanford
|Nashville
|37215
|12/15
|Alley E Roberts Jr
|Tuck Nancy Trustee
|$1,400,000
|888 Lakemont
|Nashville
|37220
|12/4
|Drinnon Jennifer C Hagale; Drinnon Randall Earl II
|Taylor Celeata Edwards; Taylor Eugene Howard III
|$1,400,000
|500 Wilson
|Nashville
|37205
|12/3
|Frederiksen David E; Frederiksen Renee B
|Carver C Mark Trustee
|$1,395,000
|3925 Kimpalong
|Nashville
|37205
|12/4
|Ingram Orrin Henry III
|Talbott Jennifer W; Talbott Robert
|$1,395,000
|1102 Lipscomb
|Nashville
|37204
|12/2
|Sutton Jasher
|Build Nashville Db2 LLC
|$1,388,694
|0 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|12/10
|Rogers Roseann Belinda; Shah Aashish Kiran
|Sidwell K Thomas
|$1,383,356
|4004 Graybar
|Nashville
|37215
|12/22
|Godfrey Jonathan; Godfrey Leslie
|Graymont Development LLC
|$1,355,259
|916A Gale
|Nashville
|37204
|12/7
|Vival Properties LLC
|Sansiveri Adam
|$1,325,000
|109 42nd
|Nashville
|37209
|12/2
|Field Wendy
|Will Adam
|$1,310,000
|3605 Westbrook
|Nashville
|37205
|12/28
|Toline Eric; Toline Sheena
|Render Ventures LLC
|$1,299,900
|3412 Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|12/31
|Kennedy Michelle
|Jones Brandon K
|$1,280,000
|1304 Duncanwood
|Nashville
|37204
|12/8
|Driver Lynn Ware; Howard Jeffrey L
|Burton Melissa M; Burton William W III
|$1,275,000
|4310 Idaho
|Nashville
|37209
|12/4
|Gifford Cassidy E; Wierda Benjamin Craig
|Open Door Properties LLC
|$1,260,000
|516 Sandy
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/22
|Schmitt Steven T
|Bellman Cheryl L; Williams Donald E
|$1,250,000
|807 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|12/14
|Haskell John
|Rice Joseph G; Rice Tara A
|$1,240,000
|4324 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|12/9
|McCostlin Ryan Forbes
|Simmons Barton
|$1,233,000
|3518 Hampton
|Nashville
|37215
|12/4
|Tally Earl Burton III; Tally Sarah Lodge
|Wright Sally S; Rutland Jeanie
|$1,228,000
|904 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|12/3
|Talbot Charles C; Talbot Margaret A
|Oaks Samantha S
|$1,226,000
|4632 Tara
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Stringer Elizabeth Ann
|Agnew Michael J Jr; Nunn Paula S
|$1,200,000
|1222 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|12/30
|Wsmlegal Pllc
|Dant Ginny B; Dant John W III
|$1,200,000
|1078 Archer
|Nashville
|37203
|12/8
|Elliott Clint T
|D&M Dev LLC
|$1,200,000
|1077 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37215
|12/18
|Freedman Jane E; Iafrati Mark D
|Julie T Stein Living Trust
|$1,200,000
|1930 Otter Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|12/23
|Ward Frank; Ward Renee
|Simmons Carolyn E; Simmons William L; Vaden Michael
|$1,195,000
|2424 Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|12/18
|Moore Johnny Bernard Jr; Moore Merry L
|2424B Abbott Martin Land Trust
|$1,175,000
|2701 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37212
|12/21
|McGugan John Vincent; McGugan Katherine Schneeberger
|Michael Glenn Tiedemann 2012 Delaware Trust Agmt
|$1,175,000
|2811 Vaulx
|Nashville
|37204
|12/9
|Groman Adam; Groman Kristen R
|KE Holdings LLC
|$1,130,000
|2004 Priest
|Nashville
|37215
|12/3
|Markham Haley Ursic
|Hood Evans
|$1,122,000
|7 Fox Vale
|Nashville
|37221
|12/4
|Walden Maili; Walden Zachary
|McRae Christina Sevier; McRae Daniel Scott
|$1,117,500
|115 Westover
|Nashville
|37205
|12/14
|Sloan Catherine
|Gilthorpe Holly L; Gilthorpe Robin B
|$1,110,000
|3700 Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|12/21
|Stepniewski Dale Stanley; Stepniewski Heather J
|Jacobson Andrew Alan; Jacobson Carol Jan
|$1,105,000
|4310 Esteswood
|Nashville
|37215
|12/21
|Stone Oak Builders LLC
|Williamson Benjamin Alan
|$1,100,000
|1006 Gilmore
|Nashville
|37204
|12/17
|Clinard Cynthia H; Clinard Thomas Michael
|Bewley James W; Bewley Tabetha A; Chapman Will
|$1,100,000
|5132 Boxcroft
|Nashville
|37205
|12/2
|5132 Boxcroft Place Trust
|Matlock Betsy V; Matlock Thomas P; McInnes Betsy Vinson; Cortis Thomas C
|$1,100,000
|110 31st
|Nashville
|37203
|12/1
|Early Kimberlee Maphis
|Ouf Hazem
|$1,100,000
|1513 Clayton
|Nashville
|37212
|12/16
|Vestibule Trust
|Wegg Bryan
|$1,076,000
|933 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|12/9
|Batman933 LLC LLC
|D&M Development LLC
|$1,075,000
|213 Woodford
|Nashville
|37215
|12/7
|Hauck Brittany Wood; Hauck Read Christie
|Harbison Elizabeth Hodgson; Harbison James Ernest
|$1,075,000
|411 Brookfield
|Nashville
|37205
|12/14
|Myers Blair S; Myers Kelli D
|Robert R Ehman 2020 Charitable Remainder Trust
|$1,070,000
|1817 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|12/17
|Sweeney Susan Connors
|Chico Capital LLC
|$1,060,000
|1209 Taggartwood
|Brentwood
|37027
|12/31
|Chadwell Carol Ann; Chadwell Kenneth M
|Wells Anna N; Wells Wesley C
|$1,051,000
|4512 Everett
|Nashville
|37215
|12/9
|Kaiser Clayton Allen; Kaiser Erin Elizabeth
|Johnston Bruce M; Johnston Theresa K Eggers
|$1,040,000
|2708 Hawthorne
|Nashville
|37212
|12/18
|Senters Katherine Jeanette
|Johnsen Niels V; Johnsen Sarah T
|$1,025,000
|1808 Lillian
|Nashville
|37206
|12/21
|Franke Curtis
|Bethesda Const LLC
|$1,025,000
|1110 Biltmore
|Nashville
|37204
|12/31
|Sturdivant Gaines II
|Sturdivant Lynn H
|$1,009,280
|1304 Caldwell
|Nashville
|37212
|12/2
|Belmont Real Estate Holdings II LLC
|Scogin-Camp Thelma
|$1,000,000
|6017 Ashland
|Nashville
|37215
|12/11
|Newman Daniel Jeffrey; Newman Rebecca Barden
|Vane Brooke; Vane Mark
|$989,000
|105 Bellebrook
|Nashville
|37205
|12/17
|White Charlotte Snead
|Rolfe Cathryn J; Rolfe William V
|$985,000
|508 Hobbs Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|12/9
|Ganesh Pritiben; Patel Taral
|Haury & Smith Cont Inc
|$974,900
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|12/10
|Ferreira Robert J; Ferreira Stacey
|505 Property LLC
|$970,000
|3810 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|12/31
|Blue Sky Horizon GP
|Neill Pitts Living Trust
|$965,000
|702 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|12/4
|Nowers Meredith; Nowers Michael
|Berberich Caroline Hale; Berberich Garrick M
|$962,500
|3812 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|12/10
|Blue Sky Horizon GP
|Atwood Susan D; Dunkley Rebecca E
|$960,000
|1949 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|12/16
|Querbes Kathryn Obrien
|Volunteer Builders LLC
|$955,000
|2700 Oakland
|Nashville
|37212
|12/17
|Claire Properties GP
|Dorris Mark; Dorris Sara Grace
|$950,000
|1017 South
|Nashville
|37203
|12/16
|Brian V Thinnes Trust
|Johnson Harold
|$949,000
|1005 South
|Nashville
|37203
|12/9
|Eickholz Jeffrey Joseph; Eickholz Laura Ellen
|Finger Andrew
|$945,000
|3613 Meadow
|Nashville
|37215
|12/4
|Simmons Barton; Simmons Hayley
|Sawyer Claire G; Sawyer Robert C H
|$942,500
|4008 Nevada
|Nashville
|37209
|12/9
|Grajewski Robert Sigmund
|Onan Joseph R; Onan Kayla Marie
|$939,900
|3 Carriage
|Nashville
|37205
|12/28
|Roberts Cullen Flynn; Roberts Kerry Boyle
|Krones Kip Richard
|$935,000
|1493B Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|12/11
|Sechehay Lauren Timoney
|Parsa Hamidreza
|$929,000
|3620 Westbrook
|Nashville
|37205
|12/21
|Wassenaar Christopher; Wassenaar Jean
|Bradbury David; Bradbury Russelle
|$927,500
|130 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|12/18
|Johnson Charles Leon; Johnson Marilee Sue
|Cassandra G Dickson Revocable Trust
|$925,000
|402 Charlesgate
|Nashville
|37215
|12/8
|Geromes Ariana Beck; Geromes Marcus
|Danly James C Jr; Danly Maureen
|$900,000
|140 Alton
|Nashville
|37205
|12/7
|Hutto Richard Steele; Hutto Katherine Geer
|Anderson David A; Anderson Laura W
|$900,000
|8837 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|12/23
|Salyer Stephen; Thompson Tori
|Evans Craig L; Evans Megan M; Carletello Tony
|$881,000
|842 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37204
|12/8
|Dorsey James F; Johnson Kathryn M
|Sutton Jasher; Sutton Lindsey
|$880,000
|336 Chesterfield
|Nashville
|37212
|12/11
|Zoubek Ethan J; Zoubek Kimberly Ann
|Rawls Adrianne; Rawls Mark
|$875,000
|2133 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|12/4
|Beamon Lauren; Freyberger Brandon
|Ramsey Allison; Ramsey Daniel
|$871,250
|4483 Heath
|Nashville
|37221
|12/21
|Engelhorn Claudia
|Adams James J; Billingsley Chandra D
|$870,000
|4107 Oriole
|Nashville
|37215
|12/3
|McDermott Sean Michael
|Markham John Robert
|$866,000
|2017 Earlington
|Nashville
|37215
|12/16
|Bartek Mary Jane; Bartek Stephen III
|Alley E Roberts Jr; Alley Fronda Throckmorton
|$864,900
|3602 Mayflower
|Nashville
|37204
|12/17
|Herron David S
|Anderson Kimberly L; Anderson Robert G Jr
|$862,500
|2309B Knowles
|Nashville
|37204
|12/8
|Copenhaver Eric J; Copenhaver Kayla S
|Stackhouse Troy; Stackhouse Lindsey Kline Dreadin
|$860,000
|1338 Campbell
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|12/10
|Fisher Alaina B; Fisher Michael P
|Moore Arthur Thomas; Moore Sue Ellen
|$860,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|12/9
|Weaver Jonathan
|Rudy At City Heights LLC
|$860,000
|1701 Forrest
|Nashville
|37206
|12/28
|Bontusa Jennifer Ann; Bontusa Melanie Melissa
|Piersiak Nicole
|$859,900
|817 Brentview
|Nashville
|37220
|12/28
|Davis Rachel T; Davis William Lipscomb IV
|McHenry Peggy B Estate; McHenry Peggy Grace Bethune Estate
|$855,000
|4440 Alcott
|Nashville
|37215
|12/4
|Davis Properties of TN LLC
|Ragland Frances S
|$852,000
|1105 Lawrence
|Nashville
|37204
|12/14
|Davies Kirsten A
|Barton John C
|$852,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|12/21
|Zvezda 2 LLC
|Rudy At City Heights LLC
|$850,000
|112 Lincoln
|Nashville
|37205
|12/28
|Smith Brian; Smith Margaret Sumner
|Braden Mark Edward; Braden Sarah Katharine
|$847,500
|1812 Lischey
|Nashville
|37207
|12/22
|Fuqua Matt; Keckley Carmen
|Pomeroy Michael Ryan; Pomeroy Nadine
|$842,500
|3051 Lakeshore
|Old Hickory
|37138
|12/18
|Pfeffer Mathew John
|Braunscheidel Christine A; Braunscheidel David C
|$840,000
|4018B Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|12/21
|Lambert Living Trust
|BRG LLC
|$838,220
|2131 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|12/14
|Byrd Brandon Ronald; Byrd Rachel Smithson
|Scott Andrew Paxton; Scott Laura Hobbs
|$831,000
|730 Starlit
|Nashville
|37205
|12/2
|Swanson Katherine; Swanson Thomas
|Townsend Walter Allen
|$830,000
|140 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|12/11
|Bannen Thomas S
|Brown Amy S
|$830,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|12/17
|Duks Kevin
|Rudy at City Heights LLC
|$825,000
|2905 Snowden
|Nashville
|37204
|12/7
|Strobel Patricia Russell
|Hauck Brittany Wood; Hauck Read Christie; Hauck Read
|$825,000
|4201 Utah
|Nashville
|37209
|12/3
|Darnell Joseph Ryan
|Steel Shelly
|$825,000
|4018A Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|12/9
|Hamby Brent; Hamby Stephanie
|Brg LLC
|$822,000
|553 Rosedale
|Nashville
|37211
|12/22
|Oleary Ian P; Oleary Kelsey
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|$817,000
|1489 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|12/30
|Janczewski David; Janczewski Michelle
|Burton Susan Riley
|$809,000
|6633 Ellesmere
|Nashville
|37205
|12/14
|Dasari Sriram
|Cooper Lauren S; Cooper Michael B
|$805,000
|203 Leake
|Nashville
|37205
|12/31
|Laurilo LLC-Belle Parke Series
|Freemon Frank R; Freemon Linda
|$800,000
|4024 General Bate
|Nashville
|37204
|12/31
|Coleman John E Jr
|Wood James L
|$800,000
|2502 Oakland
|Nashville
|37212
|12/2
|Brandes Johann; Brandes Mina
|Myrhum Mark C; Opay Mary Sue Myrham; Stott Pamela Myrhum; Whitman Robert S Estate; Myrhum Catherine; Stott Pamela M
|$800,000
|3712 Cedarwood
|Nashville
|37216
|12/8
|Bosshart Ashley; Buda Nicholas
|Hughes Julie Kay; Hughes Mark
|$800,000