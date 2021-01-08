McNally announces Senate committee appointments

VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) today announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday.

"This Senate is made up of some of the smartest and strongest leaders with whom I have had the privilege to serve,” Lt. Governor McNally stated. “Each of our Senators could serve on any number of our committees and do well. I am grateful to have such a strong membership. I am confident we have assembled the best team to do the people’s business.”

New committee chairmen for the 112th General Assembly include:

Education: Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown)

State and Local: Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville)

Ethics: Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin)

McNally also re-appointed Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as speaker pro tempore and Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) as deputy speaker.