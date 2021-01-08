Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

Tennessee lawmakers to elect 3 statewide officials

Updated 6:43AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are poised to vote Wednesday to reelect the secretary of state and treasurer and pick a new comptroller.

The vote will come a day after the House and Senate Republican supermajorities nominated Jason Mumpower to become comptroller and Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Treasurer David Lillard to keep their positions.

Mumpower is the top deputy for current Comptroller Justin Wilson, who is retiring. Mumpower is a former Republican state representative from northeast Tennessee.

Lawmakers first elected Wilson, Hargett and Lillard to their statewide offices in 2009.

The secretary of state is elected to four-year terms, while the comptroller and treasurer serve two-year terms.

