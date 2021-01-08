Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

University of Memphis' first Black professor dies

Updated 6:43AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Miriam DeCosta-Willis, the University of Memphis' first Black professor and a participant in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, has died, the school said. She was 86.

DeCosta-Willis died Thursday at home, surrounded by family, the university said in a statement. A cause of death wasn't released.

DeCosta-Willis was denied entrance to what was then Memphis State University in 1957, but she went on to graduate from John Hopkins University with a master's degree and a doctorate.

She later became the first Black professor at Memphis State University in 1966 as a Spanish teacher.

DeCosta-Willis participated in the Montgomery bus boycott, helped lead a boycott of Memphis Public Schools and joined protest marches in Washington, the university said. She also wrote or edited 15 books.

DeCosta-Willis also worked at Howard University, George Mason University, and University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The University of Memphis dedicated a historical marker to her in December.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0