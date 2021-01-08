Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

Tennessee Congressman Fleischmann tests positive for virus

Updated 6:38AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee said Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with another member of Congress with whom he shares a residence in Washington, D.C.

Fleischmann said in a statement on Twitter that he has been in quarantine since Wednesday night, when he learned the other individual had tested positive.

Fleischmann said he is "feeling okay" and is consulting with the Capitol's attending physician.

In November the Republican won his sixth term in the U.S. House from the 3rd Congressional District in southeastern Tennessee.

