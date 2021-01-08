Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

US tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus

Updated 9:04AM
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. has topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier.

The tally from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. had 4,085 deaths Thursday. The U.S. had nearly 275,000 new coronavirus cases as well.

The numbers are another reminder of the worsening situation following travel for holidays and family gatherings, along with more time indoors during the winter months. There's been a surge in cases and deaths in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

More than 365,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

