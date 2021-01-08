Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

Transportation Secretary Chao resigns after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump's administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

