VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

Battle of New Orleans Commemoration. The Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, commemorates the Battle of New Orleans with a ceremony on the grounds. Free and open to the public. Friday, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. At 11 a.m., witness the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of General Jackson, featuring the Tennessee National Guard and National Society United Daughters of 1812. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

FRIDAY JAN. 8

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 9

Marshmallow Hikes

A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary offers several dates for an outing the family can enjoy. Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes. Additional date: Jan. 16. Fee: $10 per hiker. Register in advance. Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

Keep the Music Playing

Rising Executive Panel: The Future of the Entertainment Industry. Join this virtual meeting to hear from music executives and learn future trends and insights on how to support the music industry. 9-10 a.m. Members only and registration required. Information and password to join

Chamber Midtown: Engaging Employees in a Virtual World

Learn how to engage employees around safety and responsibility. Michael Brody-Waite talks about authentic engagement then participate in a fun breakout “Survival Bag” exercise, with bags delivered to participants in advance of event. Bring ideas of how you engage with employees in a virtual world. Free. Information

Williamson 101

An opportunity for new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson Inc. Discover ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn about how the chamber can help you grow. McEwen Northside, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive. 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Information

Intro Nashville (Virtual)

Intro Nashville is an opportunity to become a more engaged and connected community member. During the multiday program, participants will learn what makes the region unique and how we became known as “it” city. Topics include Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. Members only event with registration required.

• Opening reception, Jan. 12 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 13 8:30-10:30 a.m.

• Friday, Jan. 15 8:30-10:30 a.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 20 8:30-10:30 a.m.

• Friday, Jan. 22 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Cheatham County Democratic Party

Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denny Room (Second Floor), 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

Talent Solutions Forum: 2020 Workforce Study (Virtual Meeting)

This report lays the groundwork for collaboration among policymakers, educator’s talent and economic development professionals, employers and researchers. The release and discussion about the 2020 Northern Middle Tennessee Workforce Region Study, highlights strengths and opportunities that exist as part of the economic and labor force landscape in Middle Tennessee. This is a members-only event with registration required. 9-10 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

Industry Roundtable – Hospitality and Retail

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meeting will be a place to promote community over competition, a place to discuss what is happing in your business. Hospitability from 8-9 a.m. Additional event: Industry Roundtable – Retail, 9-10 a.m. Coffee will be provided. Hampton Inn, 980 village Green Crossing. Free event, but registration is required. Information: https://gallatin.org/program-events/calendar-of-events, 615-452-4000

Chamber West: Tax Insights for the New Year

A virtual meeting to discuss the impact of 2020 on small businesses. Managing tax exposure in light of the many challenges, navigating the remainder of the PPP loan process, and streamlining accounting considering new circumstances. Price CPA’s professionals will provide insights and guidance. Free event, but registration is required. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Chat

Make the most of your Chamber membership by joining Chamber Chat to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. This is a virtual meeting. 1-2 p.m. Member only but registration is required. Information

Cheatham County Historical & Genealogical Association

Meeting for the Cheatham County Historical and Genealogical Association held at Cheatham County Public Library, 188 County Services Drive. 6:30 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 18

Sumner County Unity Day March

“One Nation, One People,” presented by Sumner County NAACP, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march begins at Gallatin City Hall parking lot and ends at Rucker Stewart Middle School, 350 Hancock Street. Noon-2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

One Hour Wonder

Quarterly lunch-n-learns, providing an opportunity for members to strengthen their business operation. Guest speaker: Josh Bratcher will discuss “Branding your Business.” Registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information