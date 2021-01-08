Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 8, 2021

Top Davidson County residential sales for 2020

Top residential real estate sales, 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
610 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 5/5 Fox Brian Martin Ellen H Trustee $8,000,000
1002 Tyne Nashville 37220 5/18 Flemish Cap Revocable Trust Jason Wayne Owen Revocable Trust $8,000,000
200 Jackson Nashville 37205 12/21 200 Jackson Boulevard Trust Cates Lyn; Cates Steven G $6,825,000
425 Jackson Nashville 37205 12/4 425 Jackson Boulevard Trust Coakley Kimberly W $6,500,000
4400 Chickering Nashville 37215 2/27 7X70 Trust CLN30 Trust $6,250,000
874 Curtiswood Nashville 37204 6/22 Bennett Cassie; Bennett Richard A Cicotte Ann; Cicotte Gregory P $5,575,000
710 Jackson Nashville 37205 9/16 Four Tree Trust Johnston Lillias D; Johnston William P $5,250,000
4405 Sheppard Nashville 37205 11/4 4405 Shepard Place Trust Ehrig Brian J; Ehrig Brian Jason; Ehrig Sheetal M; Ehrig Sheetal Modi $5,180,000
1500 Chickering Nashville 37215 12/18 Hillsong Trust Maxwell G Patrick; Maxwell Stephanie $4,950,000
8382 Collins Nashville 37221 8/4 Collins Road Land Trust Parks Marie Ann; Parks Robert Ainsworth $4,800,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 9/10 Lester M Jackson Revocable Trust 505 Property LLC $4,500,000
4416 Sheppard Nashville 37205 8/18 Andrea M Saul Revocable Trust Cates Builders LLC $4,500,000
2046 Fransworth Nashville 37205 11/20 202 Real Estate Trust Fransworth Land Trust $4,450,000
200 Hillwood Nashville 37205 9/17 Feltwell Trust Vickerman Catherine; Vickerman David $4,425,000
514 Park Center Nashville 37205 8/21 Simpson Michael John; Simpson Alison Forman Fox Charles Brian; Fox Megan M $4,125,000
4603 Franklin Nashville 37220 6/19 Chaudoin Legina Trustee; Wobbler Gobbler Trust Juskiewicz Laura Catherine; Juskiewicz Henry Edward $3,724,800
266 Ensworth Nashville 37205 10/19 Church Amanda; Gueikian Cesar 266 Ensworth Place Trust $3,500,000
3601 Brighton Nashville 37205 12/23 Morris Sondra Carver C Mark Trustee $3,500,000
4505 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 8/21 4505 Harpeth Hills Trust Taylor Clarence; Taylor Stewart R $3,500,000
6033 Fire Tower Nashville 37221 11/4 Peasy LLC Jiff Johnson Trust; Mountain View Trust $3,400,000
607 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 12/22 Payne Joshua; Payne Erika 607 Bmb LLC $3,400,000
4503 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 2/18 Lathen Katharina; Lathen Jeremy J Terry Shannon B; Terry Falon H $3,375,000
601 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 11/3 Gilliams Paula Trustee; Wonderview Trust of 1997 West Nations LLC $3,149,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 7/1 Decker Harris Andrew Rutledge Development LLC $3,125,000
4433 Warner Nashville 37205 2/28 Martin Ellen H McGregor Hilda M; McGregor James L $3,100,000
5325 Cherry Blossom Nashville 37215 1/21 Skinner Jacqueline Watkins; Skinner Justin M Farrington Joseph Mark; Farrington Shannon Wolcott $3,100,000
1855 Laurel Ridge Nashville 37215 11/9 Shivamber Leon; Jones Leslie Wallace Tennessee Community Property Trust $3,100,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 10/8 Beatty Deborah S; Beatty John M Avoca LLC $2,950,000
505 Park Center Nashville 37205 11/4 Puricelli Anne; Puricelli Steve Marvel Jeffrey Blaine; Marvel Patty Milner $2,925,000
4024 Sunnybrook Nashville 37205 8/28 Hartmann Family Trust Stone Oak Builders LLC $2,912,500
415 Jackson Nashville 37205 8/5 Kemp Kyle; Kemp Lindsay Grana Tracy W; Grana William A $2,900,000
903 Estes Nashville 37215 12/23 Parker Deanna; Parker Steve M Jr Boca Zachary Trustee; Zachary Boca Trust $2,900,000
311 Sunnyside Nashville 37205 2/3 Perry Craig; Perry Sara G Akers Eleanor; Akers J Clark III $2,828,625
4420 Gerald Nashville 37205 8/10 Ozzie Inc Land Trust Ross Elisabeth K; Ross Jay Hardin $2,825,000
19 Bancroft Nashville 37215 8/14 Four Dog Trust Agreement Tomlin George B III $2,805,222
1018 Stonewall Nashville 37220 6/2 Koretz David; Koretz Elizabeth Stone Oak Builders LLC $2,800,000
5001 High Valley Brentwood 37027 12/11 High Valley Cc LLC Price Roger L $2,800,000
4710 Sewanee Nashville 37220 9/1 Nicastro Christopher R; Nicastro Linda Popovich Drew Bryce; Drew Tara $2,799,000
336 White Swans Brentwood 37027 10/28 Campbell Wesley E; Campbell Tracy L Dewey Charlene M; Riley Wayne J $2,775,000
624 Westview Nashville 37205 2/18 West World Trust Gideon C J Jr; Gideon Cecile P $2,750,000
3811 Harding Nashville 37215 11/5 Wisniewski Family Trust Naisbitt Keith; Naisbitt Maria $2,725,000
4004 Harding Nashville 37215 11/25 Lipp Michael J; Max Lauren M Hand Charles W Jr; Hand Kailey $2,720,000
7606 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 7/13 MJM Nash Cfa LLC Bellevue Redevelopment Associates Lp $2,710,663
909 Glendale Nashville 37204 8/18 Lucky Numbers LLC Ozzie Inc Trust Agreement; Ozzie Inc Land Trust $2,695,000
831 Tyne Nashville 37220 12/16 Kurz Donald A Reynolds Tim $2,687,500
1 Agincourt Brentwood 37027 12/22 1 Agincourt Way Trust Ozgener Arnita; Ozgener Murat $2,675,000
6420 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 12/21 Love House Trust Right Road Capital Management Inc $2,650,000
2223 Belmont Nashville 37212 9/8 Donahue Lucy E; Donahue Robert Potempa Patrick M; Snyder Catherine B $2,645,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 5/20 Saputo Emanuele Rutledge Dev LLC $2,600,000
1609 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 9/22 Harris Joshua Lee; Harris Meredith Ann Otter Creek Land Trust $2,595,000
923 Westview Nashville 37205 6/24 923 Westview Avenue Trust Spiva George N; Spiva Michelle L $2,555,000
240 GOTZIAN Madison 37115 12/17 Esmaeili Farnaz Kuhlo Ernest C $2,550,000
117 Clarendon Nashville 37205 6/26 Graf Phillip Dyas; Graf Mary Creagh Adams Amy S; Adams Kenneth S IV $2,550,000
1431 Tyne Nashville 37215 4/6 Killian Daniel Trustee Hickman Mary Page $2,550,000
4316 Lindawood Nashville 37215 9/30 Abtahi Amir Michael; Abtahi Morgan Elizabeth Levine Jonathan; Levine Tracey $2,550,000
119 Tyne Nashville 37205 8/12 Flury Ryan; Flury Sarah C 119 West Tyne Trust $2,535,000
402 Ellendale Nashville 37205 12/10 Sontag Michael D Trustee Alford David Tanley Trustee $2,505,000
3700 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 3/5 Volunteer Builders LLC Pennington Phyllis Thorp Estate $2,500,000
5 Whitehall Nashville 37205 9/1 Johnston William P; Johnston Lillias Dale Spalding Mary; Spalding Michael J $2,500,000
4002 Wallace Nashville 37215 12/23 Wallace Land Trust Chesnut Infill GP $2,500,000
259 Vaughns Gap Nashville 37205 11/19 Porterfield Amy; Porterfield Hobert G MAC LLC $2,495,000
2804 Wimbledon Nashville 37215 8/12 Saunders Kathryn Tatum; Saunders Michael Eagan Warner Beth; Warner Dudley $2,473,000
4322 Esteswood Nashville 37215 6/19 Meyer Jonathan Jason; Meyer Meredith Martin Koko Residential LLC $2,465,000
2715 Hemingway Nashville 37215 12/23 Dawn And Jae Goodman Revocable Trust Barneson Victoria J; Benoit Brian T $2,460,000
504 Westview Nashville 37205 11/13 Griffin Benjamin D; Griffin Katherine P Cook Emily; Cook Matthew $2,450,000
1209 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 12/31 Quinn Zachary Ke Holdings LLC $2,440,000
1023 Foxwood Nashville 37215 8/21 Foxlynn Partners LLC Downing James M; Downing Sue K; McMinn Stanley $2,439,789
3920 Dorcas Nashville 37215 11/16 Countess Julie; Gibson Russell Stone Oak Builders LLC $2,425,000
1317 Chickering Nashville 37215 3/10 Prince Justin Chapman; Prince Rachel Brooke Wilt Betsy; Wilt Toby S Jr $2,425,000
3607 Trimble Nashville 37215 8/5 Gerhart Family Revocable Trust Chestnut Infill GP; Chesnut Infill GP $2,425,000
3438 Woodmont Nashville 37215 4/20 Hussey Richard Wellington Moran Jackson R $2,425,000
4411 Tyne Nashville 37215 4/3 Haun Family Trust Doochin Dianne S $2,400,000
2404 Belmont Nashville 37212 3/17 Leedle Ben R Jr; Leedle Elizabeth D Baskin Roger S $2,400,000
112 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 2/3 Reiselman Cortney; Reiselman Todd Walker Brooke B; Walker Cliff G $2,400,000
3540 Trimble Nashville 37215 1/21 Indy Bindy Revocable Trust Rex Warren Living Trust $2,390,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 3/2 Avoca LLC Rutledge Development LLC $2,386,250
909 Oak Valley Nashville 37220 11/4 Rmb-Manna 2014 Trust Krafft Ann R $2,355,000
6035 River Nashville 37218 9/16 Martins Rachel A; Turmon Mark H Krantz Carl Denver; Krantz Margaret K $2,350,000
5925 Sedberry Nashville 37205 8/26 Barton Kelly; Barton Wesley David W Adams Living Trust $2,350,000
1105 Glenwood Nashville 37204 10/8 John Nicole Trust; Killian Daniel Trustee Shaffer Amelia Y; Shaffer Vance Bryan $2,350,000
7035 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 10/22 Lutzak Dianne Elizabeth Trustee Bsm Hicks LLC $2,350,000
4803 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 11/3 Riley Charlene Dewey; Riley Wayne J 8CGP Living Trust $2,350,000
2205 Woodmont Nashville 37215 11/6 2205 Woodmont Boulevard Trust Neal Judith A; Ohagan Paul A P $2,350,000
823 Tyne Valley Nashville 37220 7/27 823 Tyne Valley Court Property Trust Susan Sharpe Revocable Trust $2,350,000
724 Brownlee Nashville 37205 11/17 Rossitto Erica Lee; Seidenberg Joshua Scott Helm Jenifer; Helm Jonathan $2,350,000
3536 Trimble Nashville 37215 12/11 Sontag Michael Trustee Providence Builders LLC $2,330,000
2715 Hemingway Nashville 37215 6/29 Barneson Victoria J; Benoit Brian T Kaplan Ventures LLC $2,329,200
6727 Duquaine Nashville 37205 2/19 Carty Devin; Carty Jessica Fohl Blake A; Fohl Carrie A $2,325,000
301 Clarendon Nashville 37205 2/12 Southard Property Trust Perry Craig; Perry Sara G $2,300,000
3612 Trimble Nashville 37215 1/21 George April; George Ryan P Lone Oak Properties LLC $2,300,000
3800 Estes Nashville 37215 11/20 Dustin S Sjuts Revocable Trust Baskin Roger; Baskin Stefan; Baskin Trevor Scott $2,300,000
209 Evelyn Nashville 37205 6/18 Thompson David A; Thompson Sarah M Shell Elizabeth E; Shell Thomas H $2,300,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 11/23 Helfer Ray E Jr; Helfer Sara A Holliday Ann B $2,300,000
3818 Hilldale Nashville 37215 8/3 Belsante Michael J; Lai Johnny Krauss Maile; Trumbo Maile; Trumbo Mark $2,300,000
1211 Goodloe Nashville 37215 8/17 Dana E Warren Prime Trust 8Gco Revocable Living Trust $2,300,000
4523 Wayland Nashville 37215 2/5 Isham John Haile M Ferrell $2,295,000
4101 Crestridge Nashville 37204 6/19 Crestridge Family Trust Volpar Inc $2,293,041
1608 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 10/28 Oconnor Tom Hauco LLC $2,285,000
4704 Churchwood Nashville 37220 2/3 Manning Kristen M; Manning Scott Farro Family Revocable Living Trust Agmt $2,283,000
807 Crestwood Nashville 37204 10/30 Hunter Joshua; Hunter Kiel Dorris John R Jr; Dorris Sharon H $2,270,000
3737 West End Nashville 37205 9/11 Holliday Ann B; Holliday Charles O Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,256,078
4010 Dorcas Nashville 37215 5/7 Geen Thomas R Trustee Baird Graham Co LLC $2,250,000
4006 Dorcas Nashville 37215 2/25 Druboso Family Living Trust Cooper Cynthia C; Cooper Joe R $2,250,000
3701 Sugartree Nashville 37215 8/11 Leri Thomas Henry; Leri Yeenee Kim Jones Alexandria; Jones Benjamin $2,250,000
6124 Montcrest Nashville 37215 9/16 Deboer April; Deboer David IMAC Ventures Inc $2,250,000
1141 Glendale Nashville 37204 11/5 1141 Glendale Trust; Perry Laura Trustee Blue Sky Horizon GP $2,244,788
1056 Parkwood Nashville 37220 1/9 Grell Walter Henry IV Chandelier Dev Inc $2,236,000
4609 Tara Nashville 37215 9/23 4609 Tara Drive Land Trust 913 Glendale LLC $2,230,000
4095B Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/22 Sawers Ramzy; Sawiris Nevin Ssi Nolensville LLC $2,225,000
123 Tyne Nashville 37205 5/14 123 West Tyne Trust Catalyst Properties LLC $2,222,893
3737 West End Nashville 37205 8/31 3538 Richland Avenue Land Trust Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,211,780
1308 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 11/16 Bendell Johanna C; Bendell William E Chesnut Infill GP $2,203,850
434 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 2/20 Guy Henry Lee Jr; Guy Susan McKenzie Colclasure Co LLC $2,200,000
2032 Sunset Hills Nashville 37215 5/26 Spiva George N Oates Meredith S $2,200,000
1705 Beechwood Nashville 37212 4/15 Dawkins Christopher Burney 1705 Beechwood LLC $2,200,000
145 Montgomery Bell Nashville 37205 3/30 145 Montgomery Bell LLC Bolton Bryan; Bolton Rachel; Harris Jonathan $2,200,000
4221 Lindawood Nashville 37215 3/2 Bartholomew Mary Liza; Bartholomew William Allentown Inv LLC $2,200,000
1925 Edenbridge Nashville 37215 4/2 Crawford Chad; Crawford Sheri Cressaty Cherif; Cressaty Margaret E $2,199,000
806 Glen Leven Nashville 37204 9/24 Smolensky Arthur R; Smolensky Kirsten R Ralph Elizabeth W; Ralph William B Jr $2,190,000
4621 Tara Nashville 37215 12/11 Caplin Ellen; Caplin Robert Mason David Clarence; Mason Farrell $2,185,000
1122 Crater Hill Nashville 37215 10/9 Crouch Hubert A III Gass James Ric Estate; Gass J Ric Estate $2,180,000
3960 Woodlawn Nashville 37205 8/14 Sisk A Wilson Jr Bolton Bryan; Bolton Rachel $2,175,000
109 Taggart Nashville 37205 6/26 Fox Erin; Fox Julian P L A Green Trust; Green Louis Anderson III $2,175,000
4510 Glendale Nashville 37215 8/21 Stork Travis L Vintage 508 LLC $2,170,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 5/13 Snyder Lauren G; Snyder Steven T Rutledge Dev LLC $2,153,125
4017 Iroquois Nashville 37205 8/21 Perry Catherine B; Perry Charles D III Sifford Dorothy; Sifford John Clay $2,150,000
4402 Soper Nashville 37204 7/21 Terrance J Bruggeman Family Trust; Dianne Dyer Trust Focus Builders LLC $2,150,000
4909 Maymanor Nashville 37205 7/20 Noble Leslie Wilkins; Noble Phillip Craig Murphy Leif M; Murphy Paula H; Stacey Jennifer D $2,135,000
3534 Richland Nashville 37205 7/31 Lentz Allen D Trustee Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,131,368
1011 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 9/29 Hart Christopher F; Hart Eileen C Lovvorn Janice R $2,125,000
120 Heady Nashville 37205 2/18 Post Road Trust Catalyst Properties LLC $2,125,000
101 Rolling Mill Old Hickory 37138 1/8 Owen Nancy; Owen Phillip Charnock Ginny C; Charnock R Leslie; Charnock Ryland Leslie $2,125,000
127 Brookfield Nashville 37205 8/24 Glass Samuel Joel; Glass Amy Katherine Wolfe Frank Jennifer M; Frank William N $2,115,000
6321 Valley Nashville 37205 1/30 Bastone Elina; Bastone Paul Zeitlin Bruce D $2,100,000
2310 Belmont Nashville 37212 2/14 Lanigan Greg; Lanigan Susan Chico Capital LLC $2,095,000
323 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 8/25 Dewan Anna K; Dewan Michael C Laura Lynn Weber White Revocable Trust $2,075,000
2334 Golf Club Nashville 37215 1/16 Mayer Nicholas P Jr Kisber Matthew; Kisber Paige $2,065,900
3823 Trimble Rd Nashville 37215 9/17 Kls Tisa Trust National Residential Nominee Services Inc $2,050,000
212 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 8/13 Drake Damon; Drake Kim York Bernadean; York James J $2,050,000
2005 Sunset Hills Nashville 37215 5/28 Kellie Hunter McDowell Revocable Trust Anderson Arthur N III; Anderson Kimberly K $2,050,000
3823 Trimble Rd Nashville 37215 9/17 National Residential Nominee Services Inc Ferrell Nancy Jayne; Turner Anne Kristina $2,050,000
2908 Oakland Nashville 37212 5/29 Donnelly Erin Thomas Hafkenschiel; Donnelly Ryan Patrick Catron Erick Wilkie; Catron Morgan $2,050,000
1012 Iverson Nashville 37216 10/16 Main Street Land Trust Carpenter Richard W Sr $2,050,000
601 Carmel Madison 37115 3/10 Molter Amanda; Molter Brady 4501 Alcott LLC $2,050,000
3506 Hopkins Nashville 37215 12/16 Uhles Jonathan Phillip Chesnut Infill GP $2,049,000
500 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 7/6 Walton Street LLC Maki Heather; Maki John Logan $2,025,000
769 Darden Nashville 37205 11/5 Std Properties LLC Joseph C Davis LLC $2,015,000
4315 Sneed Nashville 37215 12/9 Cooper Michael; Cooper Sandra Neal James E $2,015,000
1712 Rosewood Nashville 37212 8/5 Zwerner Barbara; Zwerner Jeffrey Dupreez Ninette; Jamar Christophe; Preez Ninette Du $2,010,000
612 Cantrell Nashville 37215 12/8 612 Cantrell Avenue Trust Callahan Mary C; Young Richard $2,000,000
4517 Alcott Nashville 37215 3/18 Wilson Adam; Wilson Julie Hammond Revocable Living Trust $2,000,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 9/21 Lovvorn Harold N III; Lovvorn Suzanne M 505 Property LLC $2,000,000

