The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 1, 2021

Doctor, chiropractors to pay $1.72M to settle fraud claims

NASHVILLE (AP) — A doctor and two chiropractors have agreed to pay $1.72 million for submitting false claims to Medicare and TennCare, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The practitioners were accused of billing Medicare and TennCare for surgically implanted neurostimulator devices that were never used. Instead, the accused used an electrical stimulation device that is taped behind the patient's ear that doesn't qualify for reimbursement under Medicare or TennCare, according to the release.

Those accused were Dr. James P. Anderson, owner of Affiliated Neurologists; Charles F. Spencer, owner of Total Family Physicians Center; and Mitchell P. Shea, owner of Chiro2Med of Tennessee.

Under the terms of the settlement, Dr. Anderson agreed to pay $1 million to the United States and Tennessee over five years. Spencer and Total Family agreed to pay the United States $700,000 over five years. Shea and Chiro2Med agreed to pay the United States $20,000 over five years.

