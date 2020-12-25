Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 25, 2020

US stocks hit records after Trump signs $900B aid package

The Associated Press

Updated 3:04PM
Stocks are closing at record highs Monday as Wall Street entered the final week of 2020.

President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package that helps reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant.

The measure also includes money for other government functions through September, but Trump expressed frustration that payments to the public weren't bigger.

New travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity.

Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic — restaurants, airlines, the cruise industry — were among the biggest gainers in early trading.

