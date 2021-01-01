Bridgestone, Predators reach helmet logo deal

VOL. 45 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 1, 2021

Bridgestone Americas and the Nashville Predators have agreed to a deal establishing Bridgestone as the team’s first-ever helmet entitlement partner. The deal will place Bridgestone’s iconic “B Mark” logo on the team’s home and away helmets for the entire 2020-21 season.

“Our relationship with the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena is a source of great pride for our company. We’re excited for our logo to be on the Preds’ helmets when they return to the ice this season, which will make Bridgestone even more synonymous with our hometown team,” said Philip Dobbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgestone Americas. “Both sides have been working together to find creative new ways for our long-standing partnership to drive brand and business value in a challenging environment, and this first-of-its-kind activation is a result of that collaboration.”

The announcement comes a year after Bridgestone extended its naming rights agreement with the team and Bridgestone Arena, which is located across the street from the company’s headquarters in downtown Nashville. That deal was formed in 2010 and is currently set to run through 2030.

Legal Aid Society receives $125K for tornado relief

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has received a one-year, $125,000 grant from the Legal Services Corporation to assist victims affected by the March 2020 tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

The LSC Disaster Relief Emergency Grant will provide funding for Legal Aid Society to provide additional direct legal services, educational outreach and free legal clinics to low-income disaster victims in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties. Legal Aid Society will be eligible for a second grant next year of an equal amount.

Legal Aid will host three virtual legal clinics for disaster victims in spring 2021 – one each in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties – and will recruit pro bono attorneys to assist and provide legal services. The nonprofit also plans to produce promotional materials, educational videos and self-help brochures for disaster victims.

To help meet the goals of the grant, Legal Aid has hired a full-time disaster relief attorney, Bridget Stewart, who will provide direct legal services to victims. Existing employee Dorie Williams will do full-time paralegal support and outreach providing educational opportunities on disaster recovery legal issues to attorneys assisting victims.

Information 800-238-1443, www.las.org.

Online grocer with free delivery hits Nashville

Farmstead is coming to Nashville in the first quarter of 2021.

The company was the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets.

The waitlist for service is open but limited to the first 1,000 people to sign up.

Farmstead has separated itself from the pack of other delivery services by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model - delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius.

Farmstead will open multiple dark stores, which greatly ease entry into new geographies, reduce food waste by 3-4 times and help eliminate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery available to a wider area.

With Farmstead, customers can get all of their groceries – high-quality local brands such as Goo-Goo Cluster, Olive & Sinclair and Bongo Java, national brands such as Kraft, Nabisco and fresh meats, dairy and produce – from one place.

Information

Metro Schools wins Health at Work Award

ComPsych announced the 2020 winners of its 16th-annual Health at Work Awards, honoring organizations that support employees with exceptional wellness and well-being programs, including an honor for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

ComPsych Corporation is a provider of employee assistance programs and is the pioneer and of fully integrated EAP, behavioral health, wellness, work-life, HR, FMLA and absence management services under its GuidanceResources brand.

Mental Health Heroes Award: Metro Nashville Public Schools earned the Mental Heealth Heroes Award, recognizing the best employer campaign aimed at improving employee mental health and well-being.

The Gold Award for companies with 10,000+ employees went to Fresenius Medical Care North America. Fresenius has three Nashville locations.

Envision, Talkspace announce agreement

Nashville’s Envision Healthcare, a national medical group, has a new agreement with Talkspace, a leader in telebehavioral health, to provide vital mental health support services to its clinicians experiencing unprecedented demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the country’s leading providers of virtual mental health services, Talkspace will provide Envision’s physicians, advanced practice providers and clinical support teammates unlimited private and confidential messaging (text, voice, video) and video appointment services with a private therapist from the Talkspace network.

During this sustained COVID-19 crisis, clinicians have been facing many of the same stressors as their community members: sick and dying family members, child care and schooling responsibilities, loss of usual stress-relieving activities and changing workloads. Additionally, they are witnessing a great deal of trauma and human suffering and experiencing an increased risk of infection by caring for patients. According to the World Health Organization, health workers make up about 3% of the world’s population but account for 14% of all people infected with COVID-19.

Ingram brings Shelby Schools on board

Nashville-based Ingram Content Group has been chosen by Shelby County Public Schools to help them scale-up their digital content and license management – part of a large-scale effort to strengthen the 25th largest school system in the country’s distance learning assets.

“Shelby County understood early on what it would take to support its students, teachers and administrators with distance learning,” says Todd Svec, general manager and vice president of K-12 Solutions for Ingram. “Knowing that it wanted to make sure that all of their adopted, high quality digital content was accessed through its LMS platform and that there was a need for management of that content was very forward thinking. Shelby County has really been on the cutting edge of harnessing its digital content for maximum result.”

Most districts are using some type of LMS platform to facilitate distance learning. These management systems act as the virtual classroom for teachers to facilitate online learning. When teachers and students accessed these management systems, the lack of adopted high-quality digital content housed within the platforms was exposed. Districts have also had trouble locating and enabling their new past digital license purchases.

Amazon now offers Asurion Home+

Nashville-based Asurion, a tech care company, has announced its Asurion Home+ smart home protection and support plans are now available on Amazon.

Asurion Home+ combines tech protection coverage with fast, flexible support for all your favorite home tech that you own now or in the future.

Customers who enroll in Asurion Home+ on Amazon can also manage their subscription directly through their existing Amazon account.

“Customers are buying home tech on Amazon.com, so in addition to our device protection coverage, having a comprehensive Asurion Home+ plan available is a great add-on for them to easily protect all their favorite devices and tap into our network of 10,000 experts to get quickly set up and easily stay connected,” says Rob DiRocco, Asurion senior vice president of client services and sales.

“Customers have told us they want an all-in-one protection and support option right where they shop, and we are delivering that convenience.”