VOL. 45 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 1, 2021

Marshmallow Hikes. A hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. Additional dates: Jan.9, 16. Fee: $10 per hiker. Register in advance. Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 4

Cheatham County School Board

The Cheatham County School Board meets monthly at Ashland City Elementary. Public forum is first on the agenda, followed by the regular meeting. 108 Elizabeth Street. Information: 615 792-5664

Pegram Special Events Committee Meeting

Pegram Special Events committee meets at Pegram Park, 482 Thompson Road. 7-8 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

One Hour Wonder

Quarterly Gallatin Chamber lunch-n-learns providing an opportunity for members to strengthen their business operation. Guest speaker: Josh Bratcher will discuss “Branding your Business.” Registration required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events, 615 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Expand your network and build new business relationships. This is a members-only event with two options, virtual and in person. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Commercial Development Committee Meeting

The Commercial Development Committee works to create economic opportunity in Cheatham County. Meetings are open to the public. Emergency Operations Center, Basement Cheatham County Courthouse. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information

Thursday, Jan. 7

Industry Roundtable – child care

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will be provided. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 7-8 a.m. Free event, but registration is required. Information: www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events, 615 452-4000

Industry Roundtable – health care

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will be provided. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 7-8 a.m. Free event, but registration is required. Information: www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events, 615 452-4000

FRIDAY JAN. 8

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

Attend a Chamber 101 where you will have an opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: https://web.rutherfordchamber.org/events/Chamber-101-Orientation-6859/details, 615 893-6565