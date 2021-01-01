Supply suddenly chasing demand as 2021 arrives

VOL. 45 | NO. 1 | Friday, January 1, 2021

The market showed no signs of slowing as houses continued to close right up until Christmas Day and then the cycle began again on the 28th. One of the more surprising developments was the number of homes that were listed last week and the exorbitant listing volume that hit the Multiple Listing service this week.

Inventory is pouring in and, if there are no hiccups in the days to come with the various political maneuverings and wrangling going on in Washington, next year should jump on another record-breaking path.

From most accounts, interest rates will remain low as the national economy is fragile and the country is more divided than ever. But that seems to benefit Nashville, as the city is seen as safe haven from the wildness. That is until the bomb exploded on Christmas Day on Second Avenue. It might take some time to see the repercussions from that terrible tragedy.

As the city rebuilds the physical structure, it appears the spirit of the city and its infinite resolve, once again, remain in place. More than the absence of personal income tax, the honky-tonks, the professional sports teams or the educational institutions, the city’s greatest strength is its citizenry. We care about our neighbors and do whatever we can to help them when they need us.

Politically, the population may be divided, but its heart is intact and indestructible. We are welcoming and excited to welcome newcomers.

We are excited about growth but worried about the responsibilities that accompany the expansion. There were hundreds of thousands of Nashvillians who wanted neither Titans not Predators, yet they don the apparel and march downtown for the games. They listen on the radio and watch the games on any device they can find. They cheer during wins and cry over losses.

Vanderbilt, Lipscomb, Belmont, Meharry and Tennessee State are blossoming with vibrant leadership, and nonprofits relieve the city of much of the burden of caring for those that are in need of food, shelter and support.

Nashville is a giving, generous, charitable community and is armed with nonprofit groups that are organized and bonded. There is no overlap.

On a national level, the next few weeks will be filled with bitterness and infighting, but we will turn away from that petty behavior. We have buildings, businesses and neighbors that need us.

Westbrook Avenue can be found in the Historic Richland-West End, the farthest street in the neighborhood away from West End Avenue and running nearly parallel to Murphy Road. It’s a quiet street by Richland standards with little traffic.

The great songwriter and Grammy winner Tia (“I Hope You Dance) Sillers once lived at 3624 Westbrook Avenue and penned several hits on her breakfast room table before selling the house to Josh Kear in 2007. Kear was beginning to taste success at that time and went on to write numerous songs after living in the home for five years.

Sillers’ hits included songs recorded by the group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and others, while Kear had hits with the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan and others. His hits included “Before He Cheats,” “Need You Now,” “Blown Away” and many more.

In 2007, Realtor Sher Powers had dedicated her business into developing a songwriter clientele. She logged hours working with Amy Kurland at the Bluebird Café, where she had developed a passion and respect for the creative wonders that graced the stage each evening.

Powers was elected the president of the Greater Nashville realtors in 2018 and continued to champion the creative community whenever possible. She owns the Urbane Residential Specialists real estate.

The Kears sold the home on Westbrook for $880,000 in 2017 after creating new spaces and renovating some of the existing space. By then Kear had become accustomed to setting records while selling records, but he also set the record for the highest sale on Westbrook for a bit until being dethroned later in the year when 3621 sold for $910,000.

Zach Goodyear and Scott Evans teamed with Brooks Spelling to sell 3620 Westbrook earlier this year, but Aaron Noffsinger nailed a big lick, selling 3605 Westbrook last week for $1,299,900. Katy Whatley of Village represented the buyers, who bought the home after 53 days on the market and a couple of price reductions.

If the house had been three streets closer to West End, it would have sold for $300,000 more. It will likely fetch that price within a year or two where it is.

It’s described by Noffsinger as a “1920s Craftsman completely renovated to the studs with a modern design and an awesome floorplan.” The kitchen boasts a 36-inch smart gas range, along with a farm sink and cedar shelves.

The owner’s suite is on the first floor and has a private deck constructed outside the meadow below. The renovation was impressive, and the finishes were thoughtfully chosen. It deserved the most money for anything on the street.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC. And can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.