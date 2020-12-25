Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 25, 2020

Ex-Tennessee Rep. Holt joins state agriculture department

Updated 7:16AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Republican state Rep. Andy Holt has joined the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as the director of business development.

The department announced the appointment of the outspoken conservative Dresden lawmaker in a news release Wednesday.

He will support economic development initiatives and the expansion of the agriculture and forestry industries.

Holt served in the House from 2010 until this year and was an Agriculture and Natural Resources Subcommittee chairman. He also spent time as chairman of the Budget Subcommittee when Rep. Glen Casada was House speaker.

Holt, who was known for his fiery comments, didn't seek reelection this year.

Holt owns and runs Holt Family Farms agritourism and livestock operation in Dresden with his wife.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0