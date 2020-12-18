Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

S&P 500 index ticks higher, breaking a 3-day losing streak

The Associated Press

Updated 3:27PM
Stocks managed small gains on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.1%, enough to break a three-day losing streak. Banks and communication services companies led the gains.

Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq slightly lower. Overnight, Wall Street had seemed set for a rockier day of trading.

President Donald Trump suggested that he may not sign the $900 billion economic rescue package Congress just approved. But investors quickly shrugged it off.

Roughly 60% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose. Treasury yields climbed.

