Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

Consumer spending drops 0.4%, first decline since April

Updated 8:54AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus.

The November decline followed a 0.3% gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown that had been imposed to try to stop the spread of the virus. The last decline was 12.7% fall in April during the lockdown.

Personal incomes fell 1.1% in November, the third drop in the past four months as various government relief programs have been expiring.

Inflation as measured by a gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve showed a modest 1.1% gain in November, well below the Fed's 2% target.

tied to consumer

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0