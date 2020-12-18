Stocks drift mostly lower, even as Nasdaq sets another high

VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

Stocks drifted to a mostly lower close on Wall Street Tuesday, even as more gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to another all-time high.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, pulled down by losses in banks and communications companies including Facebook.

The weak showing came despite the long-awaited passage in Congress of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

Indexes crossed between small gains and losses several times through the day, and trading was relatively thin ahead of the Christmas holiday later in the week.

Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.