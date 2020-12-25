Revance relocating HQ here from California

VOL. 44 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 25, 2020

Revance Therapeutics is relocating its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Newark, California, to Nashville.

As part of the relocation, the biotechnology company will invest more than $10 million and create nearly 150 jobs over the next five years.

The new headquarters will include a training and education center where employees, health care providers, consumers and patients can learn about the latest innovations in the company’s aesthetics, therapeutics and financial technology (fintech) products and services.

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation, investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.

The drug is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for glabellar (frown) lines and is being evaluated in other aesthetics and therapeutic indications, including cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity.

Revance has launched a unique portfolio of premium products and services for aesthetics practices, including exclusive the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and HintMD, a fintech platform that offers integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty services.

Adams and Reese relocating to Broadwest

Adams and Reese has signed a lease to relocate its Nashville offices to the new $540-million Broadwest development in late 2021. Broadwest is a mixed-use community located on a full city block on West End Avenue just west of downtown, where West End converges with Broadway.

Adams and Reese will occupy more than 25,000 square feet of Class AA space on the 14th floor of Broadwest’s 21-story office tower, which is under construction at 1600 West End Avenue. This new space is a model for the Adams and Reese office of the future in terms of location, size, functionality, and amenities for clients, as well as personnel.

Designed by Cooper Carry architects, the Broadwest office tower is being built to LEED’s high standards and will open with first tenant occupancy in March 2021. The tower features a two-story atrium lobby, 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling vision glass, the latest technology and 24-hour on-site security.

Silicon Ranch brings in $225M investment

Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation has closed an investment round that attracted $225 million in new equity capital.

Silicon Ranch is the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of the nation’s largest independent power producers.

The investment round was funded entirely by existing Silicon Ranch shareholders, which include Shell and institutional investors TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global Master) LP, managed by TD Asset Management Inc., and Mountain Group Partners.

The company’s portfolio includes more than 2.5 gigawatts of PV systems that are contracted, under construction or operating in more than 15 states coast to coast.

The equity raised will support construction of well over 1 GW of new solar projects over the next two years and enable Silicon Ranch to accelerate its growth strategy by developing new projects, entering new markets and pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities.

Change Healthcare earns legal, compliance honors

Nashville’s Change Healthcare says its legal and compliance team has won several 2020 compliance and ethics awards.

The honors include Corporate Secretary’s Best Compliance & Ethics Program, Corporate Counsel’s Compliance Department of the Year, two Brandon Hall Gold Awards for compliance training, and as a finalist for Financial Times, Innovative Lawyers Awards – Reimagining Risk Management.

These awards recognize Change Healthcare’s legal and compliance team, led by Loretta Cecil, executive vice president and general counsel, as a disciplined, yet innovative team, dedicated to compliance excellence, supported by the company’s 14,000 team members, executive team and board of directors.

Change Healthcare was nominated for these awards for its successful work on its “Big, Hairy, Audacious Goal” or “BHAG,” as Cecil calls it.

The BHAG calls for no major government investigations, no accounting restatements, no major litigation, and no noteworthy public relations incidents for the next decade.

2010 West End on target for completion

A topping off ceremony was held recently for CA Ventures’ 2010 West End, a mixed-use, luxury residential building in Nashville Midtown.

Despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2010 West End project remains on schedule and is expected to be complete in early summer 2021.

The building, designed by architecture firm SCB with construction by James McHugh Construction, is a 25-story, 500,000-square-foot project that will include a residential tower with 358 apartments, 420 parking spaces and 5,700 square feet of ground level retail space.

The community features two amenity decks, located on the sixth and 25th floors, and offers residents expansive outdoor amenity spaces including a pool and spa, fire pits, grill and picnic pods. The indoor amenities include an array of thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to residents’ active and creative lifestyles, including a fitness and wellness center, self-programmable yoga studio, a state-of-the-art sound attenuated music performance lounge, and a dog run complete with a pet spa and lounge.

HealthStream buys myClinicalExchange

Nashville’s HealthStream, a provider of workforce and provider solutions for the health care industry, has acquired substantially all of the assets of myClinicalExchange LLC.

Based in Denver, myClinicalExchange is an information technologies company. HealthStream paid approximately $4.5 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price.

HealthStream gains myClinicalExchange’s SaaS application that allows health care organizations to track, manage, and report the intern and clinical rotation educational requirements of medical, nursing and allied health care students, as well as host required documentation for medical residents.

The myClinicalExchange application has been used by approximately 400 hospitals; 1,000 colleges and universities; and 50,000 medical, nursing and allied health care students, annually.

Following the acquisition, current customer support for the myClinicalExchange application will remain in place. Executive oversight of the myClinicalExchange business will be provided by Trisha Coady, senior vice president and general manager, Clinical Solutions, HealthStream.

Book’em donates 26,000 books to Metro Schools

Nashville youth literacy nonprofit Book’em is donating over 26,000 books through the end of December to help ensure children across the city have physical books to read over the long holiday break.

These donations were possible through multiple partnerships:

• More than 3,750 donated books to Last Minute Toy Store

• More than 16,000 books to 16 Title I Metro Nashville Public Schools, through the Book’em Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) program. Book’em worked directly with the teachers and administrators at MNPS to arrange for students to receive their books.

• 3,600 wrapped books for children across the city from New England Patriots linebacker and Nashville resident Dont’a Hightower.

• 1,800 books for middle school students experiencing homelessness, donated in partnership with the MNPS Hero Program.

Giving children access to physical books at home profoundly impacts a child’s academic achievement by improving reading performance, increasing levels of confidence and growing the desire to read and learn more. Physical books give students a break from being on a screen and are a necessary tool in literacy development.

To learn more about Book’em, upcoming events and ways to get involved, visit www.bookem-kids.org.

Pinnacle is No. 1 SBA lender in Tennessee

Pinnacle Financial Partners is the No. 1 SBA lender in Tennessee for 2020, having issued $29.67 million in SBA loans during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Data released by the Small Business Administration shows Pinnacle made 30 SBA loans in the state with an average amount of $989,007 during that period, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Pinnacle was also the No. 1 SBA lender in Tennessee, issuing 30 loans worth $29.67 million. The firm made 105 SBA loans worth $95.43 million, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

BehaVR unveils stress reduction VR program

BehaVR, an innovator of virtual reality digital wellness and digital therapeutics with offices in Nashville, has launched a new virtual reality program.

CenteredVR is aimed at reducing chronic stress and was developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions.

CenteredVR was created to assist employers in helping their employees cope with stress. Stress management can mitigate the negative effects of stress which contribute to chronic conditions like high blood pressure.

CenteredVR is a dynamic, personalized VR experience that can reduce chronic stress by building resilience and coping skills. The program gradually guides individuals through a soothing, immersive virtual reality environment and uses multiple mindfulness-based techniques.

Help for job seekers now at VAJC site

The Tennessee Virtual American Job Center, offering information about job services and programs online, has been launched by the state.

The website guides users to not only the employment assistance available to them in Tennessee but also other services offered by multiple state agencies.

The goal of the VAJC is to provide users the information found at more than 80 American Job Centers across Tennessee, no matter the time or where they are located.

Job planning, education services, skills sharpening and training, work-life support, and youth services are a few of the programs the VAJC provides detailed information about in an easily understandable format.

The Tennessee Virtual American Job Center is located at TNVirtualAJC.com.