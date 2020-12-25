Abelow named president of Nashville Bar Association

VOL. 44 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 25, 2020

Mike Abelow, member at Sherrard Roe Voigt and Harbison, has been named 2021 president of the Nashville Bar Association.

Abelow litigates complex business disputes, with a focus on business disputes that involve either party threatening to or filing for bankruptcy. He was a litigator with the Federal Trade Commission before moving to Nashville in 2007.

Before becoming a board member of the NBA, Mike chaired the Federal Courts Committee and the Sister Cities Committee. In addition to his work with the NBA, he is a board member of the Tennessee Justice Center, which he served as board president, the Nashville Urban Debate League and Seven Hills Swim and Tennis Club.

The following additional officers and board of director members were elected for 2021:

• Lynne Ingram, first vice president

• Daniel Berexa, second vice president

• Martesha Johnson, president-elect

• Hon. Melissa Blackburn, first vice president-elect

• Liz Sitgreaves, second vice president-elect

• Josh Burgener, secretary

• Justin Campbell, treasurer

• Joseph Hubbard, YLD president

• Lela M. Hollabaugh, general counsel

Newly elected board of director members for 2021:

• Bahar Azhdari, Brookdale Senior Living

• Jaz Boon, Bridgestone Americas

• Sam Felker, Baker Donelson

• Kim Looney, Waller

• Kaya Grace Porter, Lewis Thomason

• Tim Warnock, Riley Warnock & Jacobson

Garcia joins Neal & Harwell as associate

Marisa A. Garcia has joined Neal & Harwell, PLC, as an associate in the firm’s litigation group.

Garcia earned her J.D. from Belmont University College of Law in May. She served as executive symposium editor for the Belmont Law Review and was a member of the Belmont Board of Advocates. Garcia’s team won the Emory Civil Rights and Liberties Moot Court competition in 2018 and was the 2019-2020 Brooklyn Regional Champions of the American Bar Association National Appellate Advocacy Competition. Garcia was named the Brooklyn Regional Number One Advocate. Garcia also received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Trial Advocacy.

During law school, Garcia was a summer associate at Neal & Harwell. She also worked with the Tennessee Attorney General’s office assisting in the Civil Rights and Claims Division and the Civil Litigation and State Service Division and with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Regulatory Boards Division.

Before law school, Garcia served as a member of the United States Air Force.

Veteran banker Barringer joins CapStar as senior VP

CapStar Bank has hired Wes Barringer as senior vice president and commercial relationship manager with lending concentration in the Nashville market area. Barringer will focus on banking privately owned businesses, their owners and real estate investors across the region.

With more than 20 years of banking experience, Barringer most recently served as vice president - commercial lending (Middle Market) for JPMorgan Chase Bank in Nashville. He began his career in 1999 as a financial analyst at Wachovia Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina, and spent four years in equipment finance as the lead sales representative of the Western United States for General Electric (GE Capital) in Dallas. Subsequently, he worked in commercial lending and drove business development efforts at JPMorgan Chase, US Bank and Old National Bank in Lexington, Kentucky

Wes earned a degree in economics from The University of Virginia and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

ESa architecture adds new employees in varied roles

ESa, a 59-year-old Nashville-based architectural firm that designs health care facilities, education facilities, hospitality venues, corporate office buildings, senior living communities and facilities for communities and the arts, has added Laney Badulis, Isobelle Hemmers and Daniela Martinez.

Badulis is a communications/marketing specialist with a focus on social media and promotion. She recently earned a degree in strategic communication from High Point University. She previously served as an account-based marketing intern with Red Hat in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hemmers has joined as a communications/marketing specialist with a leading role in marketing. She previously worked with The Bohan Agency in Nashville as a business development manager. She holds a degree in communications from the College of Charleston.

Martinez joined as a member of the architecture team with a focus on health care design. Previously, she was with Gensler as an architectural intern and later technical designer in both the Atlanta, Georgia, and Mexico City offices. She earned a fine arts in architecture from Savannah College of Art and Design.

TQEE appoints Harrell vice president of advocacy

Tennesseans for Quality Early Education has appointed Lee Harrell as vice president of advocacy.

Harrell will direct TQEE’s state advocacy program, advancing state policies that ensure all Tennessee children birth through third grade get high-quality early education.

Harrell’s career has been rooted in state education and economic development policy, having served as director of government relations and staff attorney for the Tennessee School Boards Association, and most recently as vice president of state policy for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Harrell previously conducted research and policy analysis for former Senator Jamie Woodson when she served as Tennessee Senate Education Committee Chair and Speaker Pro Tempore; and served as a research analyst for Tennessee Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee supporting Chairman Douglas Henry and Chairman Randy McNally.

Harrell holds a J.D. from the Nashville School of Law and is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University.

Reckard joins Southwestern as vice president of marketing

Southwestern Family of Companies has hired Christina Reckard as vice president of marketing. She will lead all aspects of marketing for the company and its member businesses.

Reckard previously spent nearly a decade at Ramsey Solutions leading the marketing efforts of several of the company’s signature brands, including Financial Peace University and SmartDollar.

Before Ramsey Solutions, Reckard spent more than a decade with Spring Hill Music Group and several years helping local small businesses grow through marketing and public relations.

Former Titans GM leaving role on 102.5 The Game

Floyd Reese has announced his decision to resign from ESPN 102.5 The Game’s afternoon show Jared & The GM. Reese has been on the air in afternoons for the last five-plus years, with Jared Stillman being his co-host since August 2016.

Reese was previously the general manager of the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He finished his 37-year NFL career in 2012 following a four-year stint as senior football adviser of the New England Patriots.

Moving forward, the 2-6 p.m. show will be known as “Stillman & Company,” hosted by Jared Stillman. The station will conduct a search for the show’s next co-host.

JohnsonPossKirby hires senior associate

JohnsonPossKirby Government Relations, a Tennessee government relations firm, has named former Haslam administration director of legislation Katie Ashley as a senior associate.

As the director of legislation for Gov. Haslam, Ashley advised the governor, his senior staff and 23 state agencies on political strategy and legislative affairs.

Ashley previously worked as senior adviser of government affairs and economic development at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP.

Ashley is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Martin.

MP&F promotes media buyer, adds 2 new hires

MP&F Strategic Communications has promoted Kelly Maslan to senior media buyer and added Sharon Trew as an associate media buyer and Landry Butler as a data analyst.

Maslan joined MP&F in 2012 after working with the agency for nearly 15 years on a contract basis. She has more than 30 years of media buying experience and now leads the agency’s media buying efforts. She also oversees media planning, national media research and buying.

Trew, a longtime Nashville resident, comes to MP&F with a background in developing, negotiating and executing media buys for numerous categories and mediums. In her previous roles, she completed media buys for clients such as Subway, Taco Bell, KFC, Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Fantastic Sams.

Butler joins MP&F with decades of experience in graphic design and publishing, and a data analyst certificate from the Nashville Software School.