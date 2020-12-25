Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 25, 2020
Marshmallow Hikes. Enjoy a hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary offers several dates for an outing the family can enjoy. Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 2, 9 and 16. Fee: $10 per hiker. Register in advance. Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. Information
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Missouri Tigers at Nissan Stadium. 3 p.m. Information
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Cheatham County School Board
The Cheatham County School Board meets monthly at Ashland City Elementary. 108 Elizabeth Street. 7-9 p.m. Information
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
One Hour Wonder
Josh Bratcher discusses “Branding Your Business” at this Gallatin Chamber event. Registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
Member Connect Leads Exchange
Expand your network and build new business relationships. This is a Williamson Chamber members-only event with two options, virtual and in person. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
Industry Roundtable – Child Care
A new way to network in the New Year, roundtables grouped by industry. Coffee will be provided. Hampton Inn, 980 village Green Crossing. 7-8 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Information
Industry Roundtable – Health Care
A new way to network in the New Year, roundtables grouped by industry. Coffee will be provided. Hampton Inn, 980 village Green Crossing. 7-8 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Information
FRIDAY JAN. 8
Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation
An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Cheatham County Democratic Party
All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denny Room, 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information