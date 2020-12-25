VOL. 44 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 25, 2020

Marshmallow Hikes. Enjoy a hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary offers several dates for an outing the family can enjoy. Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 2, 9 and 16. Fee: $10 per hiker. Register in advance. Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Missouri Tigers at Nissan Stadium. 3 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 4

Cheatham County School Board

The Cheatham County School Board meets monthly at Ashland City Elementary. 108 Elizabeth Street. 7-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

One Hour Wonder

Josh Bratcher discusses “Branding Your Business” at this Gallatin Chamber event. Registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Expand your network and build new business relationships. This is a Williamson Chamber members-only event with two options, virtual and in person. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

Industry Roundtable – Child Care

A new way to network in the New Year, roundtables grouped by industry. Coffee will be provided. Hampton Inn, 980 village Green Crossing. 7-8 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Information

Industry Roundtable – Health Care

A new way to network in the New Year, roundtables grouped by industry. Coffee will be provided. Hampton Inn, 980 village Green Crossing. 7-8 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Information

FRIDAY JAN. 8

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denny Room, 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information