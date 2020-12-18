Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

Stocks reach record highs as investors hope for stimulus

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks rose on Wall Street, reaching more record highs, as investors remain optimistic that Washington will deliver another round of financial support for the economy and as vaccines continue to roll out to the public.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Thursday. Wall Street has been hopeful that Congress will strike a deal on more relief just as the economy shows more signs of stalling.

The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose to 885,000 last week, the most since September.

Unemployment has been edging higher and retail sales have been hurt as tighter restrictions squeeze people and businesses.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0