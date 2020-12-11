Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

Tennessee Health Department offering COVID self-test kits

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults beginning December 21.

The kits will be available on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, according to a news release from the department. Those coming for tests will will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing and results will be available online.

The self-tests kits are not approved for children under age 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Also, local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge.

The change at Department of Health testing sites is to allow staff to transition from testing to vaccinating.

