Picasso exhibit coming to Frist in February

VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

The Frist Art Museum has announced an exhibition of art by Pablo Picasso will make its sole U.S. appearance in Nashville.

Entitled ‘Picasso. Figures.’ the collection is from the Musée national Picasso-Paris and features 75 works of the human figure.

The exhibit will be in the Frist’s Ingram Gallery from Feb. 5 through May 2.

Highlights of the exhibition include masterpieces from Picasso’s various styles and periods, as well as more intimate works that provide fresh insights into his innovative practice.

“We are delighted to work with the Musée national Picasso-Paris – the home of the world’s largest and most comprehensive public collection of works by the iconic artist – to bring “Picasso. Figures.” to Nashville,” says Frist Art Museum director and CEO Susan H. Edwards. “Through the extraordinary generosity and support of our community for almost 20 years now, we have been able to deliver on our mission to present world-class exhibitions in Nashville. For many years, we have been looking for a Picasso show of this caliber, and we are thrilled that during our 20th anniversary we will be able to share this astonishing collection with our city and everyone who will travel to see it.

“The selection of the Frist in Nashville as the only U.S. venue for this show is a wonderful testament to our city’s growing national and international stature as a cultural destination,” Edwards says. “We are grateful to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for their support of ‘Picasso. Figures.’”

Baker Donelson launches diversity, inclusion pact

Baker Donelson has implemented a diversity & inclusion compact, a multiyear plan to drastically increase the number of diverse attorneys within its ranks and provide additional support and remove barriers to advancement.

The compact outlines the firm’s commitment to be an industry-leading law firm in diversity and inclusion by Dec. 31, 2025, and specific benchmarks for the firm to achieve in order to meet that goal. Diversity is defined as racial, ethnic and LGBTQ+ status.

The groundwork for the compact began in early 2019 after Timothy M. Lupinacci assumed the role of chairman and CEO of the firm and identified diversity and inclusion among his top strategic priorities.

In 2019 the firm conducted a diversity and inclusion cultural audit to survey its attorneys on the firm’s diversity and inclusion efforts, obstacles they have experienced and suggestions for improvement. The audit identified many positive attributes but also areas for improvement, including retention, access and connection to significant firm clients, opportunities for leadership advancement and mentoring.

To achieve industry-leading benchmarks of at least 20% diverse attorneys, 10% diverse shareholders, 8% diverse equity shareholders and a 10% diverse management team, the compact outlines four priorities:

• Robust tracking of diverse lawyers’ recruitment, progress and pathway success

•Sponsorship

•Increased focus on business generation training and execution

•Implementation of the D&I attorney recruitment plan

Predators partner with DraftKings for betting

The Nashville Predators and DraftKings Inc. have announced a multiyear deal that will make DraftKings the official daily fantasy sports provider and an official sports betting operator of the team. The agreement comes on the heels of DraftKings launching in Tennessee.

Per the agreement, DraftKings’ branding and content will be integrated throughout Bridgestone Arena, including static dasher boards and virtual signage visible on TV for all regionally broadcast Predators games. Signage for DraftKings also will be incorporated on the Lexus Lounge LED screen for all regular and postseason Predators home games. Additionally, DraftKings sports betting lines will be prominently showcased during both pregame and in-game radio spots.

Entrepreneur Center expands Project Music

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center has launched the expansion of Project Music to Project Music & Entertainment, making room for all sectors of the entertainment industry.

The program will focus on accelerating the development of entrepreneurial companies that are taking risks to solve many industry challenges. Through PM&E, companies gain access to the NEC’s entrepreneurial business education and its extensive network of C-Suite executives, successful entrepreneurs, and industry connections to foster innovation, nurture growth, and drive the future of the entertainment industry.

Applications for the 2021 PM&E program are open now through Feb. 7. Industry sectors for consideration are music, sports, e-sports, gaming, film, media, podcasting, publishing and television. Key consideration will be given to those who have exhibited innovation despite the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to grow while solving problems within the entertainment industry.

TN families struggling with children, COVID-19

Tennessee has shown improvement in access to health care but is falling short on economic security and mental health, according to Kids, Families and COVID-19: Pandemic Pain Points and a Roadmap for Recovery, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how families are faring during the COVID-19 crisis.

Alongside the report, Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released “The State of The Child 2020: COVID-19 Edition” taking a deep dive into the state-level data, Tennessee’s response to the pandemic and how to support child well-being moving forward.

Key highlights from the report include:

• 23% had slight or no confidence they would make the next rent or mortgage payment on time. African American households reported a much higher percentage of 39%.

• 13% did not have health insurance. We have seen a decrease in the number of households lacking health insurance since a high of 21% at the beginning of the pandemic.

• 1 in 5 felt down, depressed or hopeless and 1 in 3 felt nervous, anxious or on edge.

• At the end of the summer over half (56%) of Tennessee’s young adults ages 18-24 reported feeling nervous, anxious, or on edge most days and 42% reported feeling down, depressed or helpless. These were the second-highest percentages in the nation during that time period for both indicators

Information: www.aecf.org, www.tn.gov/tccy/data-and-research/kc-pubs-nav.html

Simmons Bank donates to Snedeker Foundation

Simmons Bank has donated $75,000 to the Snedeker Foundation despite the cancellation of its spring golf event.

The bank is the title sponsor for the Simmons Bank Open, a Korn Ferry Tour tournament, for the Snedeker Foundation through its Drive. Putt. Do Good. Initiative.

The donation is to offset the loss of funds to the event’s charity.

The Snedeker Foundation is a nonprofit founded by former Vanderbilt golfer and pro golfer Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy Snedeker in 2012. The organization supports a variety of child-focused charities, including Our Kids, which provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling services in response to concerns of child maltreatment.

Simmons Bank pledged to donate $50 to the foundation for every birdie made during the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR seasons by Team Simmons Bank ambassadors and former FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker. Team Simmons Bank ambassadors include Will Zalatoris, Braden Thornberry, Kevin Dougherty and Dawson Armstrong.

Numotion, LUCI sign distribution deal

Numotion and LUCI, both Nashville companies, have signed a national distribution agreement to make smart wheelchair technology directly available to power wheelchair riders for the first time.

Numotion, the nation’s largest provider of Complex Rehab Technology, becomes the first U.S. partner for LUCI’s first-of-its-kind hardware/software product, which attaches to power wheelchairs to provide security, stability and connectivity.

LUCI, which publicly launched in July after three years of development, uses a patented sensor-fusion safety system to combine data from cameras, ultrasonics and radar into a single, 360-degree view of the world.

The technology works with riders’ steering inputs and reaction times to create a customized, safer driving experience.

Vireo Systems launches new health product

Nashville’s Vireo Systems Inc., the manufacturer of nutraceuticals and health support brands, has announced the creation of the first immune product featuring Creatine, an ingredient clinically shown to power T Cells.

The body’s front-line defenders against viruses like COVID-19, T Cells are powered by and dependent on Creatine.

Part of a newly developed product division, Promera Health Immune Support features CON-CRET Patented Creatine HCl.

Bridgestone donates $500,000 to B&G Clubs

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas, has donated $500,000 to ensure 40 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country have access to reliable transportation.

The donation will allow the clubs to continue serving children and families into the winter months, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs will use their transportation grants for a variety of purposes, including servicing or repairing existing vehicles, winterizing their vans for the coming season, or purchasing new Club vehicles.

With this donation, Bridgestone had given $13.9 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 2015 through the company’s Driving Great Futures initiative.

Amazon $2.25M gift offers aid for housing

Amazon and The Housing Fund have announced a $2.25 million donation from the company to help preserve homeownership for Nashville-area residents facing housing insecurity.

In November 2018, Amazon announced that it would invest in a new office in Nashville, bringing more than 5,000 corporate and technology jobs to the community to support Amazon’s operations business. Amazon recently crossed the 1,000-employee milestone in Nashville.

Some area residents are dealing with the unprecedented challenges of 2020, including tornado recovery, job loss, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and tax increases.