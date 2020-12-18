VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

Hermitage Haunted Holiday Tour. This distinctly spooky exploration of the mansion, grounds and cemetery by lantern light will recount the strange encounters recorded (and even recently witnessed) on our site, including the ghosts of the Battle of New Orleans, sounds of children running in the upstairs hallway and Jackson’s infamous meeting with Tennessee’s Bell Witch. Guides will share with guests the somber atmosphere at The Hermitage during Jackson’s time due to his dear wife Rachel’s death just three days before Christmas in 1828. Dec. 17-21, 26-28. 6-7:30 p.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. Fee: $35 Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

Wreaths Across America

A ceremony to respect and honor all American veterans who died serving the United States. 11 a.m.-noon. Gallatin City Cemetery, 250 Cemetery Ave. Information: 615 451-5961

Bethpage Community Christmas Parade

This annual event begins at Alexander Landscaping, Rock Springs Road. Entrants will line up at 11 a.m. Parade starts at 1 p.m.

Family Movie Night

Movie night fun for the whole family. Free popcorn. Cheatham County Library, 188 County Services Drive. Free. 6-7:30 p.m. Information: 931 792-4828

MONDAY, DEC. 28

Marshmallow Hikes

Enjoy a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. Additional dates: Dec. 28-31. Jan. 2, Jan.9 and Jan. 16. Fee: $10 per hiker. Register in advance. Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Teams to be announced. Nissan Stadium 3 p.m. Information