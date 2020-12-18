No time for letdown vs. outmanned Detroit

VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

First down: Don’t let up now. The Titans showed what they were capable of against a bad Jacksonville team, not allowing the lowly Jaguars much sign of life in Sunday’s win. The Lions, too, are a non-contender, but the Titans can’t allow them to find life early and stick around to be in position to pull an upset.

Second down

Be prepared for Matthew Stafford. Despite the Lions’ struggles, Stafford is still a quality quarterback and has been for most of the time he’s donned a Detroit uniform. The Titans defense, which has been bad and banged up for a good part of the season, needs a solid effort to keep Stafford from having a big day.

Third down

Keep running with Henry. Derrick Henry needs just 8 yards to eclipse his total from last year when he won the rushing title. There is no need to stop feeding him the football now that cold weather has arrived, and the Titans need their running game in top shape down the stretch.

Fourth down

Spread the ball around. The Titans have plenty of weapons beyond just Henry, and Ryan Tannehill has done a marvelous job of getting A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and other role players involved. The more the Titans can move the ball around to different players, the more it should keep the Lions defense guessing and off balance.