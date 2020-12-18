Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020

Top Davidson County commercial sales for November 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
817, 901 2nd Nashville 37201 11/13 Bcore MF 901 Second LLC Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC $105,000,000
2350 Franklin Nashville 37204 11/9 TGA Octave Apts LLC 8th Ave Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC $86,100,000
310 25th Nashville 37203 11/25 Galen Holdco LLC Windrose 310 Prop LLC $13,400,000
706 Drexel, 514, 522 8th Nashville 37203 11/9 Circle South Res TN LLC Circle South Partners LLC $13,000,000
1715 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 11/30 LMC Towne Prop Owner LLC LMC 808 Gateway Holdings LLC $10,500,000
1640 Jp Hennessy Lavergne 37086 11/4 Sl6 Nashville Industrial LP JP Inv LLC $5,650,000
5900 Edmondson Nashville 37211 11/9 5900 Edmondson Pike Trust Morton Rhonda R $4,000,000
2300 Knights Of Columbus Nashville 37217 11/13 JJA Prop TN LLC South Nashville KC Club Inc $3,750,000
1621 Ensley Nashville 37210 11/25 1621 Ensley Partners LLC Cumberland Advisory Group LLC; Hart Jason Hamilton; Hart Lawrence H $3,650,000
920 Rivergate Gdlttsville 37072 11/30 Bridgestone Retail Ops LLC Smbc Leasing & Finance Inc $3,328,559
2714 Jefferson Nashville 37208 11/10 Jefferson Flats LLC University City Flats LLC $2,500,000
4013 Travis Nashville 37211 11/17 Archer Enterprises LLC 4013 Travis Drive LLC $1,651,000
1501 Linden Nashville 37212 11/9 Gunnison Inv LLC Favreau Catherine C; Favreau Thomas G $1,645,000
2219 Elliston Nashville 37203 11/16 Elliston GP Burklow Ann Page Donnell $1,600,000
5801 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/25 D&K Petromart Inc Bell Donna; Bell Edward R; Burkhart Sharon B $1,551,000
1022 Graycroft Madison 37115 11/16 Townhomes On Graycroft LLC Due West Towers LLC $1,534,000
4042 Shurgard Hermitage 37076 11/9 Ramston Hermitage LLC Lux Dev Group LLC $1,480,000
0 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 11/13 BSM Burkitt LLC Magnolia Prop $1,350,000
719 Myatt Madison 37115 11/17 Edmund & Theresa Collier Revocable Living Trust Stewart Campbell Jr Legacy Trust $1,300,000
4856 Drakes Branch Nashville 37218 11/10 SDH Nashville LLC DB Partners LLC $1,294,000
317 Lutie Nashville 37210 11/10 Adam Jetton LLC; Daniel Jetton LLC 317 Lutie Street LLC $1,250,000
1014 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 11/3 Richland South LLC Reshad Firouzeh; Toloogolzari Hamid $1,200,000
1411 Rural Hill Antioch 37013 11/6 Rural Hill Partners LLC Carson D Todd $1,100,000
1511 16th Nashville 37212 11/16 Infill Dev Partners LLC Groveland Inv Group $1,100,000
1012, 1016 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 11/5 Richland South LLC HSA-East Nashville LLC $998,000
7620 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 11/24 BR Trust Buttrey Mary E Estate; Conners Peggy L; Pardue Ernest Russell; Phillips Cheryl K; Pruitt Paula A; McGlasson Robert T III $918,500
405 Humphreys Nashville 37203 11/10 405 Humphreys LLC Hamlett David $900,000
1302 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/10 St Joseph Prop LLC Baig Adnan Asad; Baig Jabran Asad $851,000
2611, 2619 Lebanon Nashville 37214 11/13 Donelson Land Trust Mary Sue Crotzer Revocable Trust $850,000
2805 Azalea Nashville 37204 11/3 Gillette Jenson Azalea Bb LLC $850,000
15114 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 11/12 Try Prop 15114 LLC D H Peppers 2012 Irrevocable Trust $835,663
113 30th Nashville 37203 11/9 30Th & Hedrick LLC Kenner William D III $800,000
1402 3rd Nashville 37208 11/9 Autmai LLC Third Avenue North Partnership $750,000
1974, 1986 Baker Gdlttsville 37072 11/19 Underwood Belinda Leigh; Underwood Daniel W Grimes Anita; Grimes William G $745,000
0 Newsom Station Nashville 37221 11/5 Ashford Russell P Mitchell Karen M; Mitchell William E Jr $720,000
3530 Central Hermitage 37076 11/10 Crips Billy; Hughes Sandra; Odum Paul Binkley Family Inv LP $700,000
2819 Bransford Nashville 37204 11/25 Afrakhteh Ardavan Randy L Scruggs Testamentary Trust; Scruggs Lindsey K; Scruggs Randy L Estate; Scruggs Sandra Smith $640,000
116, 118, 120, 210 Church, 124 Connell Connell Gdlttsville 37072 11/20 Donahoe Michael N; Donahoe Patsy P Brummet William C Jr $600,000
179 Belle Forest Nashville 37221 11/12 Bak Global Inv2 LLC Belle Inv LLC $528,001
166 Happy Valley Nashville 37072 11/12 Lonow Laura R&A Prop Inc $475,000
2726 Greer Gdlttsville 37072 11/9 Dye Jason; Neeley Paige Sloan Gail P; Sloan Geoffrey G $450,000
903 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 11/6 Darby Adam Tws Holdings; Tws Holdings LLC $440,000
4444 Westcap Whites Cr 37189 11/23 Gomez Jennifer McGill Sr Family Trust $400,000
917, 923 Swinging Bridge Old Hickory 37138 11/25 Nashville Mhc LLC Hawkins Alvin R; Hawkins Andrew M; Hawkins Ernestine; Hawkins Ernestine M $400,000
2503 Nolensville Nashville 37211 11/4 Hunt Allan B Crowell Jan Michelle; Crowell Jeffrey Francis; Crowell Joseph Patrick; Crowell Jude Xavier; Crowell Julie Anne; Fichtel Jill Crowell; Wyatt Julie Anne Crowell; Zamudio Jan Crowell $377,000
1001 Mansfield Nashville 37206 11/13 Hidden Trail Prop LLC Hester Richard D $330,000
1507 County Hospital Nashville 37218 11/13 Carney Realty Inv LLC Future-Hill Inv LLC $321,300
115, 123, 127, 131 Tredco Nashville 37210 11/23 Holland Kaye B; Holland Malcolm E Wade Wilma B $300,000
2025 Woodmont Nashville 37215 11/23 Bekhtyar Goran; Bekhtyar Sozan Mahmood B&T Partnership $281,500
0 Dry Creek Gdlttsville 37072 11/10 Rowe-Mabee David; Rowe-Mabee Hailey Pyatt Lauren A; Welch Kathleen $260,000
3205, 3207 Woodstock Nashville 37207 11/10 Wang John; Wang Vivien Luckett Kennedy C; Luckett Veronica B $252,000
216 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/6 Shahosseini Ali Trinity Lane Inv LLC $215,000
3032 Earhart Hermitage 37076 11/3 Michael Jeremy Hafner John $205,000
3914 Gallatin Nashville 37216 11/6 Orr Inv LLC Stugart Melissa T; Stugart Reuben $200,000
405 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 11/5 Sims Audrey Charles; Sims Robert Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $167,810
212 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 11/17 Kilarski Douglas K Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $155,000

