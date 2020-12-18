Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 18, 2020
Top Davidson County commercial sales for November 2020
Updated 2:41PM
Top commercial real estate sales, November 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|817, 901 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/13
|Bcore MF 901 Second LLC
|Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC
|$105,000,000
|2350 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|11/9
|TGA Octave Apts LLC
|8th Ave Apt Inv Prop Owner LLC
|$86,100,000
|310 25th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/25
|Galen Holdco LLC
|Windrose 310 Prop LLC
|$13,400,000
|706 Drexel, 514, 522 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/9
|Circle South Res TN LLC
|Circle South Partners LLC
|$13,000,000
|1715 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|11/30
|LMC Towne Prop Owner LLC
|LMC 808 Gateway Holdings LLC
|$10,500,000
|1640 Jp Hennessy
|Lavergne
|37086
|11/4
|Sl6 Nashville Industrial LP
|JP Inv LLC
|$5,650,000
|5900 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|11/9
|5900 Edmondson Pike Trust
|Morton Rhonda R
|$4,000,000
|2300 Knights Of Columbus
|Nashville
|37217
|11/13
|JJA Prop TN LLC
|South Nashville KC Club Inc
|$3,750,000
|1621 Ensley
|Nashville
|37210
|11/25
|1621 Ensley Partners LLC
|Cumberland Advisory Group LLC; Hart Jason Hamilton; Hart Lawrence H
|$3,650,000
|920 Rivergate
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/30
|Bridgestone Retail Ops LLC
|Smbc Leasing & Finance Inc
|$3,328,559
|2714 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|11/10
|Jefferson Flats LLC
|University City Flats LLC
|$2,500,000
|4013 Travis
|Nashville
|37211
|11/17
|Archer Enterprises LLC
|4013 Travis Drive LLC
|$1,651,000
|1501 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|11/9
|Gunnison Inv LLC
|Favreau Catherine C; Favreau Thomas G
|$1,645,000
|2219 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|11/16
|Elliston GP
|Burklow Ann Page Donnell
|$1,600,000
|5801 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/25
|D&K Petromart Inc
|Bell Donna; Bell Edward R; Burkhart Sharon B
|$1,551,000
|1022 Graycroft
|Madison
|37115
|11/16
|Townhomes On Graycroft LLC
|Due West Towers LLC
|$1,534,000
|4042 Shurgard
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/9
|Ramston Hermitage LLC
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|$1,480,000
|0 Nolensville
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/13
|BSM Burkitt LLC
|Magnolia Prop
|$1,350,000
|719 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|11/17
|Edmund & Theresa Collier Revocable Living Trust
|Stewart Campbell Jr Legacy Trust
|$1,300,000
|4856 Drakes Branch
|Nashville
|37218
|11/10
|SDH Nashville LLC
|DB Partners LLC
|$1,294,000
|317 Lutie
|Nashville
|37210
|11/10
|Adam Jetton LLC; Daniel Jetton LLC
|317 Lutie Street LLC
|$1,250,000
|1014 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|11/3
|Richland South LLC
|Reshad Firouzeh; Toloogolzari Hamid
|$1,200,000
|1411 Rural Hill
|Antioch
|37013
|11/6
|Rural Hill Partners LLC
|Carson D Todd
|$1,100,000
|1511 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/16
|Infill Dev Partners LLC
|Groveland Inv Group
|$1,100,000
|1012, 1016 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|11/5
|Richland South LLC
|HSA-East Nashville LLC
|$998,000
|7620 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|11/24
|BR Trust
|Buttrey Mary E Estate; Conners Peggy L; Pardue Ernest Russell; Phillips Cheryl K; Pruitt Paula A; McGlasson Robert T III
|$918,500
|405 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|11/10
|405 Humphreys LLC
|Hamlett David
|$900,000
|1302 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/10
|St Joseph Prop LLC
|Baig Adnan Asad; Baig Jabran Asad
|$851,000
|2611, 2619 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|11/13
|Donelson Land Trust
|Mary Sue Crotzer Revocable Trust
|$850,000
|2805 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|11/3
|Gillette Jenson
|Azalea Bb LLC
|$850,000
|15114 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|11/12
|Try Prop 15114 LLC
|D H Peppers 2012 Irrevocable Trust
|$835,663
|113 30th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/9
|30Th & Hedrick LLC
|Kenner William D III
|$800,000
|1402 3rd
|Nashville
|37208
|11/9
|Autmai LLC
|Third Avenue North Partnership
|$750,000
|1974, 1986 Baker
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/19
|Underwood Belinda Leigh; Underwood Daniel W
|Grimes Anita; Grimes William G
|$745,000
|0 Newsom Station
|Nashville
|37221
|11/5
|Ashford Russell P
|Mitchell Karen M; Mitchell William E Jr
|$720,000
|3530 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/10
|Crips Billy; Hughes Sandra; Odum Paul
|Binkley Family Inv LP
|$700,000
|2819 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|11/25
|Afrakhteh Ardavan
|Randy L Scruggs Testamentary Trust; Scruggs Lindsey K; Scruggs Randy L Estate; Scruggs Sandra Smith
|$640,000
|116, 118, 120, 210 Church, 124 Connell Connell
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/20
|Donahoe Michael N; Donahoe Patsy P
|Brummet William C Jr
|$600,000
|179 Belle Forest
|Nashville
|37221
|11/12
|Bak Global Inv2 LLC
|Belle Inv LLC
|$528,001
|166 Happy Valley
|Nashville
|37072
|11/12
|Lonow Laura
|R&A Prop Inc
|$475,000
|2726 Greer
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/9
|Dye Jason; Neeley Paige
|Sloan Gail P; Sloan Geoffrey G
|$450,000
|903 Harpeth Valley
|Nashville
|37221
|11/6
|Darby Adam
|Tws Holdings; Tws Holdings LLC
|$440,000
|4444 Westcap
|Whites Cr
|37189
|11/23
|Gomez Jennifer
|McGill Sr Family Trust
|$400,000
|917, 923 Swinging Bridge
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/25
|Nashville Mhc LLC
|Hawkins Alvin R; Hawkins Andrew M; Hawkins Ernestine; Hawkins Ernestine M
|$400,000
|2503 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|11/4
|Hunt Allan B
|Crowell Jan Michelle; Crowell Jeffrey Francis; Crowell Joseph Patrick; Crowell Jude Xavier; Crowell Julie Anne; Fichtel Jill Crowell; Wyatt Julie Anne Crowell; Zamudio Jan Crowell
|$377,000
|1001 Mansfield
|Nashville
|37206
|11/13
|Hidden Trail Prop LLC
|Hester Richard D
|$330,000
|1507 County Hospital
|Nashville
|37218
|11/13
|Carney Realty Inv LLC
|Future-Hill Inv LLC
|$321,300
|115, 123, 127, 131 Tredco
|Nashville
|37210
|11/23
|Holland Kaye B; Holland Malcolm E
|Wade Wilma B
|$300,000
|2025 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|Bekhtyar Goran; Bekhtyar Sozan Mahmood
|B&T Partnership
|$281,500
|0 Dry Creek
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|11/10
|Rowe-Mabee David; Rowe-Mabee Hailey
|Pyatt Lauren A; Welch Kathleen
|$260,000
|3205, 3207 Woodstock
|Nashville
|37207
|11/10
|Wang John; Wang Vivien
|Luckett Kennedy C; Luckett Veronica B
|$252,000
|216 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|11/6
|Shahosseini Ali
|Trinity Lane Inv LLC
|$215,000
|3032 Earhart
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/3
|Michael Jeremy
|Hafner John
|$205,000
|3914 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|11/6
|Orr Inv LLC
|Stugart Melissa T; Stugart Reuben
|$200,000
|405 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|11/5
|Sims Audrey Charles; Sims Robert
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$167,810
|212 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|11/17
|Kilarski Douglas K
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$155,000