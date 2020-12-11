Putin, Duda congratulate Biden on election win

VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two foreign leaders who had not congratulated President-elect Joe Biden have now done so. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated Biden on Tuesday, a day after the Electoral College affirmed Biden's win over President Donald Trump.

A Kremlin statement says Putin wishes Biden "every success" and expresses confidence Russia and the U.S. "can, despite the differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing."

In a letter, Duda wishes Biden "a very successful term."

Unlike other Western leaders, Putin and Duda had withheld their congratulations to Biden after his November election.

Duda is part of a conservative Polish leadership that stands accused by the European Union of eroding democracy. He's been a strong ally of Trump and once suggested naming a military base "Fort Trump." Duda received an endorsement from Trump in his own reelection campaign this year, with a last-minute invitation to the White House on the eve of the election.