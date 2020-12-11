Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020
U.S. stocks end mostly lower after an early rally evaporates
The Associated Press
Updated 3:18PM
Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.
In the U.S., investors are waiting to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while in Europe talks continue on trying to reach a trade deal between Britain and the European Union.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.4%. It was up as much as 0.9% earlier.
The index is coming off its worst weekly performance since Halloween, and extended its losing streak to four consecutive trading days. Treasury yields rose.