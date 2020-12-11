Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

Dutch leader announces tough new nationwide virus lockdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte imposed a tough new nationwide lockdown Monday, saying schools, nonessential shops, museums and gyms will close down at midnight until Jan. 19.

"The Netherlands for five weeks is going into lockdown," a somber Rutte said in a televised address to the nation.

As Rutte spoke from his office in The Hague, protesters could be heard blowing whistles outside.

As news of the looming lockdown leaked out before Rutte's speech, many people keen to take their last chance at Christmas shopping flocked into city centers.

Queues formed Monday afternoon at shops, museums and even pot-selling coffee shops as people tried to beat the lockdown announcement.

